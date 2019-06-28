Nike Missed Earnings, The Robots Could Sell It, We'll Buy At $77

Nike misses and I hope it gets sold off

That Nike (NYSE:NKE) misses earnings is a surprise, and that it missed by +10% should raise eyebrows. NKE is a global consumer product/fashion powerhouse. Rarely does it miss, and companies can generally find a way to make earnings by deferring expenditures. So what gives? Is NKE in trouble? Hardly. NKE is boosting its marketing investment by 10%. The company knows how to market, and it is confident in what it is doing, so why fiddle with the books to hide it? This kind of corporate confidence as long as it's ill-placed hubris gets my vote. The chart says there is good support at 77ish. If the algos/robots sell it off over the next week or so, we should start building a position.

For the first time, an analyst confirms my 5G thesis for CenturyLink!

I quote excerpts from Barron's:

"Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer M. Fritzsche joined the few CenturyLink bulls. Fritzsche wrote the fiber business remains a priority for management, noting that the company is halfway through a plan to install 4.7 million miles of fiber across 50 cities. The new fiber includes 216 fibers per cable, compared with 96 fibers in initial installations CenturyLink is making use of empty tubing, or conduit, acquired via prior deals, with capacity as high as 700 strands of fiber, according to Fritzsche. The company's core metro network is expected to include more than 850 strands, she said. Having such a dense network will allow the company to lease out unused capacity, known as dark fiber, to users such as providers of 5G wireless services, she says." (Italics are mine)

Based on this statement by an establishment analyst, CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is now both a long-term investment and a speculation (as I define it) as I expect other analysts and commentators parrot this theme. This is a bull narrative for CTL that my loyal readers are probably sick of hearing about from me. As the overall 5G build-out narrative grows, the idea that CTL will benefit from the back-haul will grow. CTL is so beaten down that I doubt it will fall hard if the market sells off next week, so buy a little today. There is no hurry to buy big; it will take time for others with less imagination to get on the 5G bandwagon for CTL. Apologies to those who are sitting with CTL from six months ago. The fact that it's throwing off 9% should ease the pain somewhat.

Global fund managers are as negative as they were since the financial crises

According to a number of sources, the "Smart Money" has pulled out from equities and has gone into bonds. Just look at our 10-year for confirmation. I know that I have been harping on the "Wall of Worry" I wrote about that earlier this week here.

All that negativity aside, if we thread the needle, if Trump and Xi agree to keep talking and shake hands, then what the market is telling us this morning in the very positive futures will be true; we will have to thread the needle. If the market continues to thread the needle, a direction that we as market commentators don't ponder as much as we should, then folks we are going higher, way higher. Look at this chart of the SPX (the S&P 500 index) and forgive my free-hand:

The above is a classic "Cup and Handle" and is hugely bullish. We could easily run to 3,200-3,300 if we can muddle through the next rocky few weeks going into earnings. How does this square with my negativity? Well, the title of my piece "Markets Climb A Wall Of Worry" (notice the word "climb") means that the market rally uses negativity as fuel; to wit, the idea that the "Smart Money" has been lightening up on equities even as June has gone up quite nicely. We may see a FOMO rally coming with all those money managers charging back into equities. Naysayers of how I approach the market will gripe "well, why are you pushing to generate cash, we could have been fully invested and made more money". A major point of a discipline like this is to give a low-cost hedge.

Hedges, like insurance, are an expenditure you don't wish to use. Moreover, holding cash when you perceive a lack of visibility of market direction is the lowest cost hedge. All you've spent is an opportunity cost. At this point, I have asked you to spend down 33% of your cash cushion the last two weeks, so if you are following with a 25% to 35%, you are at 17% to 23% cash now. The G20 and all the other milestones coming could still cause a sell-off, or some great stocks inexplicably fall like MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and we can use that cash to buy them (yes, buy some MDB). Again, I see the impetus to constantly generate cash by trimming position taking 3% to 5% from each position periodically until you've reached 25% to 35% as a great exercise. In the last few weeks, I urged you to trim every day. Let's ease up on that and watch for good names with a price that makes them a good risk.

Insider Corner

Two insiders, including the president of Macerich (NYSE:MAC), one of the largest domestic REITs, bought $800k of shares. If we see more activity or some macro indication besides lower interest rates, then it will bear more study.

Have a great weekend!