Home Depot: Significant Value Remains

Last month, I made the argument for further upside in Home Depot (HD). Since then, the S&P 500 is up by just under 3%, while Home Depot is up by more than 7%.

On a longer-term basis, we have seen the stock price recover to the $205-210 level that was last seen in the latter half of 2018:

Source: Investing.com

While price has continued to rise, Home Depot looks to be increasingly undervalued based on certain key metrics. For instance, when we consider price to free cash flow, EV/EBITDA, and the P/E ratio, we see that earnings and free cash flow have continued to rise, while the price relative to these metrics has either remained constant or significantly fallen relative to the level seen over the past five years:

Price to Free Cash Flow

Source: YCharts.com

EV to EBITDA

Source: YCharts.com

P/E Ratio

Source: YCharts.com

When taking a look at the most recent earnings report, we can see that diluted earnings per share are up by just over 9%, with growth of nearly 6% in net sales outpacing growth of 3% in operating expenses:

Source: HD 1Q19 10-Q

Moreover, when taking a look at selected financial and sales data, we can also see that the overall number of customer transactions is up by just under 4% while sales per square foot are up by 5.6%:

Source: HD 1Q19 10-Q

In this regard, it is not surprising that Home Depot has continued to perform well. Based on earnings and free cash flow, the stock is likely trading at greater value than previously even with the recent price rise.

Looking forward, Home Depot’s business will be significantly influenced by home ownership trends in the United States going forward. Simply put, it stands to reason that the more homeowners exist in the U.S., the more likely they are to remodel or improve their home.

According to SmartAsset, the price to rent ratio (i.e. the price of a house compared to renting) is still at an average of 20, which is still above the ratio of 15 that we saw just before the housing crisis of 2008.

Moreover, home ownership rates are still significantly below what they were before 2010:

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

With this being said, rental prices across the U.S. continue to increase. Average rental prices hit a record high of $1,405 in June 2018.

Mortgage rates still remain in line with the trend we have been seeing in the past 10 years.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

That said, my view is that the price-to-rent ratio will fall going forward. As rental prices continue to rise, the forces of supply and demand will eventually dictate that the cost of obtaining a mortgage on a house is significantly less than renting, and more people will choose to become homeowners accordingly.

On this basis, I take the view that demand for home improvement supplies will continue to rise as the trend starts to shift back towards home ownership once more.

In conclusion, Home Depot continues to show signs of being an attractive stock. It appears attractively valued on an earnings and free cash flow basis, and continues to show growth in these metrics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

