Merck: Don't Miss It

Valuation, combined with market factors indicates that the firm is correctly priced in the market.

Financial health is strong, quantitative risk stats suggest a relatively lower risk for the firm and dividend looks safe and attractive.

Top selling products continue to deliver strong results, patent life on average gives enough time for innovation with a high potential pipeline underneath.

Keytruda continues to dominate its field, applications in more critical situations could be possible.

Investment Thesis

With a strong portfolio of highly regarded drugs, Merck (MRK) is an excellent player in the industry. Consider the field of cancer immunotherapy, Merck's Keytruda is the market leader. You don't have to take it from me, take it from Exelixis, a potential competitor. In its 10-K filing, Exelixis disclosed that its phase 3 trial of a competing drug failed to reduce the risk of disease progression or death compared to Pembrolizumab (trade name: Keytruda).

To understand the importance of Keytruda, you should know that it had a 19% contribution in Merck's total sales last fiscal year and the contribution is rapidly increasing. Compared to the first quarter the last year, this year's first quarter has seen a 55% increase in Keytruda's sales. Moreover, this month Keytruda was approved for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and head and Neck Squamous cell carcinoma, combining this with the recent approvals in Japan and China, it looks good times are going just going to get better. On top of the growth momentum, the dividends look attractive and safe, and possibly, this year might follow another dividend increase. Combining all the factors, Merck is a buy.

A Highly Regarded Portfolio

Patent protections carry material importance to drug makers. The five drugs that contribute over 48% to the total sales include Keytruda, Januvia/Janumet, Gardasil/Gardasil 8, Proquad/M-M-R II/ Varivax and Zetia/Isentress HD have still maintained their market position. In fact, all 10 of the most important drug in Merck's portfolio have continued to deliver good results in the last three years.

Source: 10-K

Keytruda still has a considerably long patent life in the U.S. and outside. On the other hand, Merck's prescription pills for diabetes, Januvia has only three years of protection in the U.S. Most of its other large-contribution drugs have good patent lives and gives enough opportunity to bring on new drugs in the market.

Product Year of Expiration (U.S.) Year of Expiration (EU)(1) Year of Expiration (Japan)(3) Keytruda 2028 2028 (patents), 2030(2) (SPCs) 2032 Januvia 2022(2) 2022(2) 2025-2026 Janumet 2022(2) 2023 N/A Janumet XR 2022(2) N/A N/A Gardasil 2028 2021(2) Expired Gardasil 9 2028 2025 (patents), 2030(2) (SPCs) N/A Isentress 2024 2022(2) 2022 Bridion 2026(2) (with pending PTE) 2023 2024 Simponi N/A(6) 2025(7) N/A(6)

Source: 10-K

Currently, Merck has several key U.S. patent protection for drug candidates under review in the United States by the FDA and phase 3 drug candidates. The additional patent term may be provided for these pipeline candidates based on Patent Term Restoration and Pediatric Exclusivity.

Under Review (in the U.S.) Currently Anticipated Year of Expiration (in the U.S.) V920 ( ebola vaccine) 2023 MK-7655A ( relebactam + imipenem/cilastatin) 2029

Phase 3 Drug Candidate Currently Anticipated Year of Expiration (in the U.S.) MK-1242 ( vericiguat)( 2031 MK-7264 ( gefapixant) 2027 V114 ( pneumoconjugate vaccine) 2031

Source: 10-K

In recent times Merck has often ranked high in terms of R&D expenditure to revenue, the revenue associated with the expenditures should flow in the coming years. The extended efforts in innovation could lift up the share price well above $100. The peers that are used to make comparative calls include Amgen (AMGN), Gilead (GILD), Abbvie (ABBV), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Biogen (BIIB), Pfizer (PFE) and Regeneron (REGN).

Source: Raw Data from Intrinio, calculations by the author.

Financial Analysis

Revenue has been steadily rising for last couple of quarters while gross margins have noticeably gone up. During the period, due to acquisition-led growth strategy, FCF has fluctuated, resulting in a volatile dividend coverage. But it is a temporary event-driven effect and I feel that the dividends are relatively safe and this year could follow another dividend increase. In the meantime, Net debt to NOPAT has slightly increased but given the fact that only 30%-32% of the assets are financed with debt, Merch has a relatively strong balance sheet.

Source: Data from Intrinio

Source: Raw Data from Intrinio, calculations by the author.

Now, let's take a look at quantitative risk stats. I have regressed the returns of Merck's peers against the Fama French factors. The peers include Amgen, Gilead, Abbvie, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen, Pfizer, and Regeneron. MRK featured significantly lower total risk compared to its peers, both the systematic and unsystematic component of total risk was lower compared to peers. R squared stats indicated that most of Merck's risk was unsystematic like most of its peers but lack of statistical significance cannot confirm this. CVaR estimates indicated that there is a 5% chance of losing 2.76% in a day which was noticeably less than the peer average. MRK and most of its peers maintained exposures to big, growth portfolios. Although test results show that MRK delivered alpha, lack of statistical significance cannot confirm that.

AMGN GILD ABBV MRK BMY BIIB PFE REGN Average Beta 0.97 0.94 1.02 0.67 0.82 0.92 0.78 0.98 0.89 Standard deviation, SD (yearly) 21% 25% 30% 19% 26% 38% 18% 30% 0.26 Systematic SD 14% 13% 14% 9% 11% 13% 11% 14% 0.12 Unsystematic SD 8% 12% 16% 10% 14% 25% 7% 17% 0.14 Unsystematic SD ( reg res) 16% 21% 26% 16% 23% 36% 14% 26% 0.22 5% daily CVaR -3.29% -3.58% -4.26% -2.76% -4.14% -5.50% -2.72% -4.29% -0.04 R squared 44% 30% 26% 25% 21% 13% 38% 29% 0.28 (1-R squared) 56% 70% 74% 75% 79% 87% 62% 71% 0.72 Alpha -10% -15% -7% 1% -19% -18% 0% -33% -0.13 Pr > | t| (Alpha) 0.379 0.333 0.708 0.912 0.250 0.505 0.980 0.082 Exposure: RMRF 0.652 0.536 0.485 0.505 0.460 0.343 0.619 0.459 Exposure: SMB -0.067 0.018 -0.095 -0.122 -0.010 -0.010 -0.146 0.078 Exposure: HML -0.044 -0.036 -0.070 0.023 -0.008 -0.062 0.024 -0.140 Pr > | t| (RMRF) < 0.0001 < 0.0001 < 0.0001 < 0.0001 < 0.0001 < 0.0001 < 0.0001 < 0.0001 Pr > | t| (SMB) 0. 061064265 0. 648339161 0. 02139928 0. 003238597 0. 8131626 0. 817508203 0. 000112419 0. 052260612 Pr > | t| (HML) 0. 241423529 0. 388988178 0. 106598669 0. 591047544 0. 856603152 0. 183727612 0. 538412665 0. 000959099 Pr > F < 0.0001 < 0.0001 < 0.0001 < 0.0001 < 0.0001 < 0.0001 < 0.0001 < 0.0001

Source: Calculations by the author

I have calculated present value of growth opportunities for the firm and the estimations indicate that MRK has the highest PVGO among the peers. The resulting implied P/E is slightly higher than market P/E, the growth component in the implied P/E was the second highest among peers.

AMGN GILD ABBV MRK BMY BIIB PFE REGN PVGO 14.88 5.71 31.91 28.44 0.96 -90.89 11.98 15.90 No growth component: a 13.64 13.93 13.09 17.54 15.36 14.19 15.92 13.56 Growth component: b 1.18 1.25 8.91 8.89 0.31 -3.91 6.02 0.71 Implied PE: a+b 14.81 15.18 22.01 26.43 15.66 10.28 21.94 14.27 Market PE 14.33 14.99 21.71 26.32 14.51 9.96 21.93 14.87

Source: Calculations by the author, EPS data from Intrinio

The assumptions and calculated data upon which the PVGO and P/E estimates were created are shown below.

AMGN GILD ABBV MRK BMY BIIB PFE REGN After tax Cost of debt,Cd (Damodaran) 4.07% 4.07% 4.07% 4.07% 4.07% 4.07% 4.07% 4.07% Rf 2.01% 2.01% 2.01% 2.01% 2.01% 2.01% 2.01% 2.01% Beta 96.81% 93.97% 102.35% 67.14% 81.86% 91.58% 77.65% 97.52% ERP (KPMG) 5.50% 5.50% 5.50% 5.50% 5.50% 5.50% 5.50% 5.50% Cost of equity, Ce 7.33% 7.18% 7.64% 5.70% 6.51% 7.05% 6.28% 7.37% EPS ltm 12.63 4.57 3.58 3.2 3.15 23.25 1.99 22.44

Source: Raw data from Damodaran, KPMG and Intrinio, calculations by the author.

Next, I have regressed Enterprise value to Invested capital data against the ROIC-WACC spread for the peers and have found that Merck is slightly overvalued. But the question is whether the slight overvaluation is justified, and in light of all the discussion I have presented here, I think the answer is "yes" - the price is justified.

Source: Raw Data from Intrinio, calculations by the author.

Test stats suggest that the coefficient on the ROIC-WACC spread is statistically significant.

Source Value Standard error T-stat Pr > | t| Intercept 2.8323 0.8609 3.2899 0.0166 ROIC-WACC 8.6482 2.8973 2.9850 0.0245 Equation: EV/IC = 2. 83227+8. 64824*ROIC-WACC

Source: Calculations by the author

Conclusion

Merck is on a hot streak right now. A strong portfolio along with a solid pipeline to continue to feed growth while new acquisitions will provide market expansion opportunities. Pricing looks right for Merck and the dividends are relatively safe and attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.