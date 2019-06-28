Schneider Electric Reassures On Margins, But Macro Remains A Risk

Schneider shares look fairly-valued now, and I'd keep an eye on macro trends in Europe, China, and North America given some short-cycle risk in the business.

Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY) has continued to do reasonably well, slightly outperforming the broader industrial group since its first quarter earnings release and pulling ahead of the group on a trailing twelve month basis. With the company’s Wednesday investor day in the books, the company took the opportunity to reiterate and further explain its margin improvement targets, as well as outline some key longer-term growth opportunities like data centers and smart factories.

I liked Schneider before and I still like it now, though valuation is more “okay” than exciting. While success on its margin improvement efforts could drive another point on the forward EV/EBITDA ratio, the near-term trading is likely to be more concerned with the macro environment, as Schneider is vulnerable to a slowdown in Europe, decreased capex in China, and a slowing U.S. market.

Reiterating The Margin Story

Apart from the revenue growth opportunities, which I’ll discuss later, the main highlight of Schneider’s investor/capital markets day was the reaffirmation of the company’s near-term margin improvement target and some additional color on how they’ll get there.

Management continues to expect about two points of operating margin improvement by the end of 2021, bringing adjusted margin to around 17%. Management was clear, though, that they do not see that as the end of the road, and that there is further improvement potential beyond that from portfolio optimization, mix, operating leverage and so on.

Schneider is looking to drive most of the improvement from mix/price, productivity enhancement, and portfolio optimization. With the R&D efforts of past years leading to a more competitive suite of value-added products, Schneider is getting more aggressive on pricing and thus far that’s working, as customers see value in the improved products. The productivity goals are more run-of-the-mill, with management targeting procurement/sourcing, logistics, and the manufacturing footprint/process.

On the optimization side, the company has already shed about EUR 2.3B of non-core revenue and could shed up to another EUR 2B in the coming years, with transactions like the recent deal with Transom for the Pelco business likely to be the model. All in all, these are either non-strategic business (like Pelco’s security products), businesses that have been surpassed by acquired properties, or products that just don’t earn a worthwhile return on capital.

Longer-Term Growth Outlook Is Fine, But The Near-Term Still Has Risk

Schneider continues to look for 3% to 6% organic growth across the full cycle, which I believe to be on the better end of average for the sector. Management didn’t say much about near-term conditions, but I continue to have some concern about prospect of a slowdown. Economic activity in Western Europe has clearly slowed, Chinese companies are being very cautious on capex now, and inventory levels in North America are still high. What’s more, just about every player in factory automation has pointed to slowing near-term order trends.

Past the next few years, though, I like Schneider’s leverage to data centers, smart factories, and T&D products.

I expect ongoing growth in data center construction, as AI/machine learning is really only getting started. Moreover, with 5G likely to lead to significant IoT buildouts, I would expect growth in local data centers to manage and control those networks. As a leader player in the space (along with companies like Eaton (ETN) and ABB (ABB) ), Schneider should be well-placed to benefit from that growth.

The smart factory opportunity is something I’ve discussed before and won’t belabor here. Schneider, like ABB and Schneider (OTCPK:SIEGY) has the opportunity to leverage a deep portfolio of automation and electrical products to serve a variety of needs in edge control, connected systems, and software, not to mention more traditional opportunities in safety/HMI, control and signaling, and motor control.

In addition to data centers, I see increasing growth opportunities driven by the transmission and distribution end-market. Electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids are coming, and that is going to drive an extended capex cycle, not to mention ongoing investment needs to accommodate more renewables in the grid.

The Outlook

Schneider’s update was basically what I expected, and I’m not making any meaningful changes to my model at this point. With that, I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth around 4% and long-term FCF growth in the mid-to-high single-digit range. With that, I think $17 to $18 is a fair price for the ADRs.

The Bottom Line

I don’t have a problem holding fairly-valued stocks, particularly when I like the company, and I think Schneider has put together an impressive collection of assets with a good long-term business plan. More specifically, I like the company’s opportunities in data centers, factory automation, and T&D, although I do see near-term macro risk. If the shares sell off on revised guidance or signs of near-term revenue growth weakness, I’d certainly look at that as an opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.