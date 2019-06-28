Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - Take Advantage Of Ample Opportunity In Infrastructure

The company has a long history of growing cash flow for shareholders, and I expect that to continue going forward, rewarding shareholders well.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an impressive portfolio of assets, especially its energy infrastructure which it has built up over the past several years.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners operates in a major market that needs a significant amount of investment going forward. $94 trillion in investing is needed from now till 2040.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) is an almost $17 billion infrastructure company. The company has its global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, however, it owns and operates major infrastructure assets throughout the world. As we'll see throughout this article, the massive amount of opportunities available to the company, combined with strength in its existing businesses, and it's strong commitment to shareholders, make the company an exciting long-term investment decision.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Asset Overview - Seeking Alpha

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Overview

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an impressive portfolio of operations around the world. The three things that underpin all of the company's assets are the replacement cost of the company's steel and concrete infrastructure, the regulatory and legislative operating permits, and the right of way allowed to the company's essential assets. These three things are three fundamental aspects of the company's business plan.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Overview - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation

The company has a strong BBB+ credit rating, with an average term of maturity of 8 years. Brookfield Asset Management here is a ~30% equity interest GP & manager of the company. The company is one that is incredibly supportive of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and its operations. Overall, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 17% ten year compound return rate, showing its incredible strength.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Attractive Sector

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners operates in a rapidly growing business with a significant amount of opportunity.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investment - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation

The entire world has a significant infrastructure funding gap, and infrastructure is a large and growing sector supported by all levels of government, and both sides of government. Across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia there is an almost $5 trillion infrastructure funding cap. That's a funding gap that at some point in the future will need to be addressed.

Infrastructure Holdings - McKinsey

A significant amount of money is being spent on infrastructure, and the world finally seems to be understanding that it needs to catch up on infrastructure spending. Reports state that $94 trillion needs to be spent on infrastructure by 2040, and the world has bumped up aggregate infrastructure spending. Spending several trillion on annual infrastructure is a massive opportunity.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a massive player in the infrastructure markets, however, even then it doesn't spend more than several billion in a given year, plus or minus. Combining that with the several trillion in annual spending, and that means that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners can afford to pick the top 0.1-1% of the opportunities that present themselves.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Existing Business Strength

On top of ample opportunity for the company, the company's existing businesses have significant strength.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Energy Investment - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation

A great example of the company's existing business is its energy investments. The company has grown its energy business from 5% of its FFO to 20% of its FFO, by going from $0.5 billion invested in 1 country in 2015 to $3.2 billion invested in 4 countries in 2018. That massive growth in just a few years is a result of the company investing when it counts.

The company originally invested in U.S. natural gas transmission with a 25% stake during the 2008 downturn. There, the company invested a very respectable $4 billion. After that, the company stayed fairly quiet, with just $800 million of investments until 2015. At this point, the company took advantage of the downturn that the American markets were facing.

The company invested an astounding $10.5 billion in the markets from 2016 until 2020 across Brazil, Canada, and India. At the same time, the company continued to batten the hatches with its U.S. natural gas investments. From all of this together, the company has built up an incredibly respectable portfolio of midstream assets across the world.

These assets, bought at opportunistic times, will continue to generate the company incredibly strong income going forward. More so, the company's assets are under take-or-pay contracts. That means that, now that the company has bought these assets at opportunistic times, they will continue to generate strong cash flow for decades to come.

Going forward, the company expects roughly $100 billion in midstream oil spending in the United States until 2021 alone. At the same time, the company expects continued strength from its utilities and transportation segments. That combination of things should mean continued strong cash flow from the company's very strong existing portfolio of assets.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Shareholder Commitment

Given the company's operations in an attractive sector, combined with the strength of the company's existing businesses, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners should continue to generate strong cash flow for the long-term. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a long history of using this for shareholders that I expect to continue.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Financial Growth - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation

Over the past 4 years, the company has grown revenues by 11% annually, and grown its EBITDA by 9% annually. The company's EBITDA has grown to more than $1.6 billion giving the company a market cap of P/E ratio of approximately 10. The company's cash flow has experienced steady growth as a result of 95% of the company's cash flow being regulated or contracted.

The company has EBITDA margins of more than 50%. A significant portion of the company's cash flow is indexed to inflation, with another respectable part not having volume risk. That means that the company's income should continue to grow going forward, and in the event of hyperinflation or another similar risk, the company should be able to handle the situation fine.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners FFO - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation

The company has $42 billion of assets spread across the world. The company has a corporate interest coverage of ~27x, with total liquidity of $3.1 billion. At the same time, the company has managed to sell 11 businesses over the past 10 years, generating $3.7 billion in assets with an IRR of ~25%. The company has recently announced some additional asset sales.

Overall, the company is moving into the next phase of its capital return program, and anticipates raising $1.5-2 billion of proceeds over the next 12-18 months. The company will be able to reinvest this capital, and I expect it'll reinvest a significant portion of this into its growing energy portfolio. All of that together should allow the company to continue growing its per unit distribution, which has increased 10% annually.

I expect the company will continue to offer its dividend of almost 4.8% that will continue to increase at the high-single digits to low-double digits going forward.

Conclusion

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has continued to execute its operations incredibly well. The company operates in a growing market. A massive amount of reinvestment is required to keep the world's operations running. Many countries are behind on their investments, and this will need to be ramped up going forward. A massive $94 trillion in investment is required by 2040.

At the same time, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has been focused on its existing portfolio. The company has expanded its energy business significantly over the past several years, and has been earning growing cash flow from this business. The company has been focused on returning this cash flow to shareholders, and I expect this return policy will continue going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.