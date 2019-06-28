Questioning The Reliability Of The OECD Stocks Metrics For OPEC+

The market will be watching closely at how OPEC+ now assesses the extent of global crude oil stocks.

Is it the booming shale oil production that led OPEC to change the way it assesses inventories?

The inconsistent movement of OECD commercial oil stocks led oil prices to slump from $86 for Brent crude price to a 16-month low $54 end of December 2018.

The latest five-year average of the commercial oil stocks of OECD was OPEC's key measure for its oil output strategy throughout 30 months.

On Monday is the awaiting OPEC's 176th meeting and thus far, OPEC+ efforts have been successful for 30 months in maintaining adequate supplies and absorbing the crude oil surplus. The latest five-year average of the commercial oil stocks of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) was OPEC's key measure for its oil output strategy throughout those 30 months.

OECD commercial oil stocks for the month of March 2018 were 40 million barrels below the latest five-year average, which meant that OPEC+ output cuts of 1.8 million bpd that started on January 2017 was successful in driving OECD commercial oil stocks below the five-year average after 15 months of the output cuts strategy start.

When OPEC+ JMMC met in Jeddah on May 2019, OECD commercial crude stocks were at 22.8 million barrels above the latest five-year average, while on January 2019 stocks were at 19 million barrels above the latest five-year average when the newly OPEC+ 1.2 million bpd output cuts strategy took place, which means that OECD commercial crude stocks have been increasing regardless of OPEC+ output cuts. Furthermore, the trend is not just about the activity of OPEC+ production cuts or supply cuts from Venezuela, Libya and Iran.

On September 2018, OECD commercial oil stocks were 25.3 million barrels below the latest five-year average. Surprisingly after a month only, OECD commercial oil stocks were 22.5 million barrels above the latest five-year average on October 2018, which raised primary questions about the OECD stocks movement.

OECD commercial oil stocks inconsistent movement led oil prices to slump from $86 per barrel for Brent crude price to 16-month low $54 per barrel end of December 2018 as OECD commercial crude stocks were 28 million barrels above the latest five-year average. This has further raised questions about OECD oil stocks continued usage as a reliable metric.

OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) in Jeddah, concluded with the stated aim of "gently driving oil inventories down at a time of plentiful global supplies.” Noticeably, JMMC acknowledged that the OECD five-year average oil stocks is “inflated" and will start to look at different metrics.

After 30 months of successful OPEC+ efforts, did the group eventually decide to look at different oil inventory metrics? Was the OECD five-year average a misguided metrics for all that time?

If OPEC+ has indeed acknowledged that OECD commercial oil stock metrics are largely irrelevant, will the group now instead focus on US crude inventories primarily? If yes, is it the booming shale oil production that has encouraged OPEC to change the way it assesses inventories?

Many questions remain. Answering them will be key to the success of OPEC in achieving the right oil output strategy when the group meets early July at the 176th meeting when looking at different inventories metrics going forward. The market will be watching closely at how OPEC+ now assesses the extent of global crude oil stocks.

