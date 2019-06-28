The One Thing Holding Back Netflix's 'Stranger Things'

While the traditional model has flaws, that doesn’t mean that all the elements in the model are bad and for Netflix to continue evolving it needs to show more flexibility.

At a time where Netflix really needs to make events out of all its original programming, a strategic switch in distribution could benefit all the players as well as investors.

Netflix’s determination to stick to an “all-at-once” model for releasing episodes could be hurting its various series as it limits momentum and windows of exposure to audiences and award voters.

However, despite the show being a hit both with critics and audiences, there’s still one thing seemingly holding back its maximum potential… and it may be its own network.

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” has quickly become one of the streamer’s most successful original series and next week will return for a new season.

Arguably, the biggest hit on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Stranger Things.

In the wake of House of Cards collapsing on itself and Orange Is The New Black about to wrap its run, Netflix will soon throw all of its attention towards what has become its most well-known series. However, as the show returns, there’s one glaring issue that – despite all of its success – is still holding it back from maximum value… and it just may be its own network.

First as always, some background.

There’s no doubt Stranger Things has entered both the pop-culture zeitgeist and the awards season inner circle. That’s rare air right there and hard to accomplish, but in this era of “more is more,” Netflix for some reason isn’t fully utilizing the show’s value and some investors may begin to wonder why.

Netflix is known for its vast creative original content almost as much as it is known for its strict and rigid company rules. It doesn’t give ratings (at least any with any real details), it mandates the majority of its series post full seasons all at once and basically just refuses to comply with the status quo.

And yes, all of those reasons is a large part of why it’s become successful (and a favorite among investors) – but what’s fascinating to me is how they hate the traditional status quo, but are so firmly attached to their own status quo. It seems to be their equivalent of “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

Yet the reason why the traditional networks are in the position they are in is because they refused to evolve and believed things that were broke – were actually just fine. If Netflix isn’t careful it could eventually begin to outsmart itself and that’s something investors need to be aware of in the long run.

And this is not saying it’s going to happen tomorrow – but only the most foolish of investors believe a stock will stay on top forever. I know the excuses, it can’t do anything wrong but “it is globally successful,” “it is drawing “this many” million accounts per title” and “it has more successful shows than any other network of any kind (at least in the minds of its most ardent supporters).”

While all of those reasons do indeed have levels of truth in them – those metrics are easily manipulated (by all networks) to fit the narrative executives want to tell. And no, that doesn’t mean they are doing anything illegal or even unethical, it’s just how things are done today. There’s a line and Netflix, along with its rivals, are able to blur it with little effort.

That ties back in with Netflix potentially outsmarting itself – and Stranger Things. I think by this point, we are aware the show and its talented creators, The Duffer Brothers, will continue the same high production values and fun quirky nostalgia-driven storylines for this new season and beyond.

So if you know the quality will be there (and the audience), why not switch it up a little? Why not show shareholders you're trying something that could make them even stronger in the marketplace?

Netflix’s day-and-date batch system is the company’s biggest strength and weakness. Yes, it set the standard and set itself apart from others by doing it, but it also greatly limits the exposure of a series. Traditionally, a TV show post-launch keeps momentum going online by continuing the conversation through the run of a season. This is done by giving the media weekly preview clips, recaps, plot post-mortems and other season-extending content.

With Netflix that all gets condensed into one much smaller window.

Now, yes, the traditional model has flaws (we’ve figured that out), but that doesn’t mean that all the elements in the model are bad. There’s something to be said for weekly episodes as it’s less of a time commitment, it causes appointment (ish) TV and it ensures the majority of viewers are on the same page of the conversation.

Can you imagine if HBO released Game of Thrones all at once? The sheer amount of action, drama and emotions would be enough of a roller-coaster to exhaust most viewers. However, by spacing the episodes out HBO kept up the momentum for nearly two months. It continued to build up the show’s legacy and even when audiences attacked the plot (week to week), it didn’t stop them from coming back and watching the next episode.

It’s also helped them in the past with the Emmy race.

Let me also just say to those who think Emmys are useless - just stop right there. Netflix is outspending its rivals in many areas – including on awards campaigns. It has even launched a magazine that is just another awards-bait tactic. If Emmys and other awards don’t matter then somebody has some serious explaining to do to every shareholder because their money is paying for it!

The Emmys are important to Netflix; it’s a prestige thing. However, Netflix also has an awards problem – for as much success as it has had, it still can’t quite win the big prize, in TV or film.

It’s like a sports team that has multiple All-Stars, MVP finalists and a winning record – but consistently gets knocked out either in the playoffs or the championship game.

Make no mistake – it stings.

So given you have nothing to lose, why not try something different? Why not switch Stranger Things to a weekly model? Or follow Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and do a multi-episode drop and then switch to weekly for the duration? (And remember Handmaid’s Tale has an Emmy - it was the first streaming series to win either of the top Emmy prizes... and yes, that likely stings as well.)

Stranger Things could be even bigger than it is now. And a time where Netflix really needs to make events out of all its original programming (to make up for what it’s losing), it would benefit all parties and investors. Netflix is skilled in changing the conversation to fit its needs and I have no doubt they could spin this in a way that their shareholders would be impressed.

A weekly roll-out not only extends the momentum of the brand but it reduces the churn cable/streamers are always dealing with every year. This is a series that could have owned eight weeks of summer but by being on a network that only seemingly sees the potential value of a fraction of that it’s basically being held back. Now, obviously, that’s not Netflix’s goal here as it wants all the viewers it can get, but this is an area where its strict stance on things means leaving money on the table – that’s not ideal for investors.

It’s of course too late this year to change gears, but if Things really only has another year or two left in its run – it may be worth a shot down the road. Or if not for Things some other series Netflix wants to position as new and different.

After all, if Netflix can finally show some flexibility in its film distribution model, maybe there’s hope here as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.