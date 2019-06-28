DexCom: High Growth, Intense Competition, Extreme Valuation

About a year ago I published my last article on Dexcom (DXCM) and claimed that the company’s fundamental business had no connection to the stock price any more. Back then, the stock was trading for $100 and I assigned the stock a bearish rating. About one year later, the stock gained 43% - greatly outperforming the S&P 500 and mocking my bearish rating. But I remain bearish on the stock and still see the risk of a huge decline in the next few quarters. In the following article, I will look at the business and some fundamental numbers, at the challenge to correctly estimate the market potential, at the competition and the valuation of the stock.

The business

Dexcom is a medical device company, that is selling a continuous glucose monitoring system. If you like to know more about Dexcom and get a detailed description you might read my article “Dexcom: Spearhead of a new disruptive technology in diabetes”. And I especially like to draw your attention to my article “Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems – A growing market”. The article is from 2016 and is in some aspects outdated, but offers a good overview about glucose measurement and CGM systems (the article is an Author’s Pick so you can read it for free).

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

When looking at the numbers, we see that Dexcom could constantly grow its revenue from year to year and the average annual revenue growth was 43.5% which is quite impressive. In the last two years, revenue growth was 43.3% (in 2018) and 25.5% (in 2017) and in the first quarter of 2019 revenue grew even 52% meaning there is not really a slowdown in revenue growth so far.

While the revenue growth is impressive and revenue certainly an important number, earnings per share and especially free cash flow are similar important. While free cash flow is improving and Dexcom could report positive numbers for the last five years, earnings per share are still widely fluctuating and Dexcom couldn’t report any profits for the last decade (the line in the chart above is red to underline that fact). When looking at the non-GAAP numbers the company could report positive results in some quarters, but I would be very careful with non-GAAP numbers. It is also problematic that the company keeps increasing the number of outstanding shares. During the last decade, the number more than doubled to currently 89 million outstanding shares.

Revenue is reported in three different segments – basically reflecting the three different parts necessary to operate a CGM system. The biggest part of revenue stems from sensors – in the last quarter about 76% of total revenue. Transmitters are responsible for about 18-20% of total revenue and between 7% and 9% of total revenue stemmed from selling receivers. Revenue always declined in the first quarter and the quarter over quarter decline is similar as in the past. But when looking at the revenue distribution we see that the decline for the transmitter and receiver was especially high and the YoY growth rates for the transmitter and receiver are lower than in the past quarters. This could be a sign that Dexcom had not so much new customers than in the past. The receiver has to be bought only once and the transmitter has to be bought annually and therefore both are mostly bought by new customers. This could have to do with the FreeStyle Libre 2, which is a significant improvement and might steal market shares from Dexcom (see section below).

(Source: Q1/19 Earnings Presentation)

The Potential

Usually, when a company gets overvalued, we see not only high growth rates in the past, but there is usually also the potential for extremely high growth rates in the future. Right now, there are between 400 million and 450 million diabetics and the number is expected to grow to 630 million in 2045 and – at least hypothetical – each and every one of these diabetics could be a potential customer for Dexcom.

Of course, it is absolutely unrealistic to assume every diabetic is a potential customer. We have to differentiate between type 1 diabetics and type 2 diabetics and while type 2 diabetics might use a CGM system, the main target group are type 1 diabetics which make up about 5% of the total number. Additionally, many diabetics live in countries that can’t afford to spend $3,000-4,000 “just” to measure the blood sugar level. For these people, insulin or maybe an insulin pump is far more important. And finally, to buy and use Dexcom’s system you must care about your disease and really be motivated to control it – and although insurance companies might pay, not every diabetic might care enough to spend money on a CGM system.

According to Dexcom’s own estimates the company has reached about 12.5% of the potential customers. In Dexcom’s core markets North America, Europe, Australia, Japan and South Korea we talk about 7-8 million patients. And the difficult question is if other diabetics – aside from the core market – will start using CGM systems as well. A chart demonstrates how big the potential market – aside from the core market – could be (for the United States) and is the basis for wild dreams of unlimited growth and ridiculous stock valuations.

(Source: Dexcom Presentation)

It is really difficult to estimate how large the market could be and although there might be a huge number of future customers and immense growth potential for Dexcom, we should never forget there are other competitors operating in that space as well and maybe also new companies entering the market (which often happens when there is huge growth potential in a certain market).

The Competition

Although the market might have huge potential, Dexcom is not the only company operating in that space. Dexcom has a great product and in my opinion, it is still unmatched (although I have to admit that I only know Dexcom’s CGM and Abbott Laboratories’s (ABT) FreeStyle Libre from testing it at least for several weeks). But Dexcom is not only competing with Abbott Laboratories, but other huge corporations like Medtronic (MDT) and many other smaller companies.

Abbott Laboratories could be a real threat to Dexcom as the company launched the FreeStyle Libre 2, which is a significant improvement compared to the FreeStyle Libre and in February 2019, about 1.3 million people used the FreeStyle Libre. In the first quarter, the sales from the FreeStyle Libre were $379 million, which reflects an increase of 70.2 percent on a reported basis and 80.1 percent on an organic basis. According to Abbott’s earnings call, the FreeStyle Libre has achieved global leadership among CGM systems (although the FreeStyle Libre is not really a CGM system) for both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics. Management also announced increased production:

In order to meet the tremendous demand that we’re seeing for Libre, we’re adding a significant amount of new manufacturing capacity which will come online starting in the second half of this year.

This is not only underlining high growth potential, but could also be a hint that Abbott is taking away market shares from Dexcom. And as the FreeStyle Libre 2 also has alarm functions and doesn’t need calibration anymore, but is still much cheaper than the G6, customers might rather choose Abbott’s product as it has a better cost-benefit ratio. The FreeStyle Libre sensor is still not automatically communicating with the reader (therefore it is not a true continuous glucose monitoring system), making the G6 still a superior product, but the choice between the two products might get easier as the FreeStyle gets better and is still much cheaper.

A second serious competitor is Medtronic. Right now, about 180,000 patients are using the MiniMed 670G System and therefore only about one fifth or one sixths of the people using the products of Dexcom or Abbott. But Medtronic with its Guardian Sensor 3 has already achieved a similar accuracy as Dexcom’s G6 and Medtronic is not only providing sensor and reader, but the insulin pump as well. The MiniMed is the only Hybrid Closed Loop System helping patients to achieve an A1C below 7%.

And as sensor and insulin pump are communicating and the pump is able to adjust the basal insulin according to the CGM data, it is better than Dexcom’s G6 (and of course Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre) and Medtronic could gain market shares especially in the type 1 diabetes segment (where Dexcom is mainly operating).

Medtronic will also improve its products and for the second half of 2021, the company expects the FDA submission of the Personalized Close Loop System, which should be able to operate 100% in auto mode and should be able to keep blood sugar levels more than 85% of the time in range.

(Source: Medtronic ADA 2019 Presentation)

About a year ago, there were also rumors that Apple might modify the Apple Watch so it could be used as a CGM system and some reports also indicated that Apple might be working on a non-invasive glucose monitoring system which could be a real competition for Dexcom. In the last few months it got quiet around Apple’s healthcare ambitions, but if Apple should surprise with the launch of its own CGM system (and maybe even a better CGM system than Dexcom or Abbott) this would be an immense threat to Dexcom’s business.

So far, Dexcom is performing quite well and can grow its revenue with a high pace. But the competition are some major and long-established companies – like Abbott Laboratories and Medtronic – that have a huge research team and more capital to spend on research and development.

The Valuation

When starting to look at valuation levels, many investors are using the P/E ratio. In case of Dexcom this is not possible, as Dexcom is not profitable yet. We can use the EPS estimates for 2019 ($0.78) leading us to a forward P/E ratio of 188. This is not only extremely high for a forward ratio, but we are also talking about adjusted non-GAAP numbers.

We can look at Dexcom’s free cash flow which was positive in the last few years although the company still reported a loss. In order to be fairly valued (when using a 10% discount rate and assuming stable share counts), Dexcom has to grow its free cash flow 35% for the next 10 years and then 5% until eternity (for example). While this certainly seems possible, I would be very hesitant if Dexcom can achieve 35% growth annually for the next ten years.

When looking at analyst’s estimates for the next few years, we see high and stable revenue growth, but growth will slow down. And we should also keep in mind, that analyst’s estimates are in many cases way too optimistic.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Revenue Estimates)

Of course, revenue growth is not the only way to get more profitable. The company can also improve its margins to get more effective. And analysts are also estimating that EPS growth will be much higher than revenue growth. But even if we take the estimated EPS for 2023 ($3.10) we still get a P/E ratio of almost 50. And this would be a “forward5 P/E ratio”.

Another way would be to look at the potential customers and potential revenue. Dexcom assumes that the market is currently about 8 million customers. When assuming Dexcom can take a market share of 50% (which is very optimistic considering competitors like Abbott or Medtronic), this would lead to about 4 million potential customers. According to Dexcom’s presentation, there are about 1 million customers right now meaning that the number of customers could be four times higher and revenue would also be four times higher when Dexcom has reached 50% market share. When taking the 35% growth rate we used above, it would take Dexcom less than five years to reach those numbers. This is showing that the potential for extremely high growth rates is limited. And it is also showing that 35% growth for the next ten years, which would be necessary for Dexcom to be fairly valued, are extremely unrealistic.

Of course, Dexcom can expand its market to other countries – China might be an example and the core market is mostly the type 1 diabetics, but depending on what other groups of diabetics one might include, the number of potential customers gets a lot higher. There might be the potential to increase revenue also by price increases, but the extreme expectations that are priced into Dexcom’s stock price can’t be met by price increases.

Dexcom is not a classical hype like we have seen with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) or Beyond Meat (BYND) for example. We are seeing some important “ingredients” for a hype like the new technology, which could revolutionize an industry or the potential gigantic market, that can’t be accurately measured because it is unclear how many of the millions of diabetics will actually use a continuous glucose monitoring system. But other aspects are missing like the intensive media coverage, which is extremely important for a hype. So Dexcom is not valued at astronomical levels where it doesn’t make sense any more to talk about valuation (like Beyond Meat at the moment), but it is priced for a scenario of perfection, which is just unrealistic.

Conclusion

Similar as in the past, I wouldn’t advise to buy Dexcom for several reasons. While the market might eventually offer huge growth potential it is difficult to estimate how large the actual market will be and when using Dexcom’s own estimates about its core market, the growth potential is limited. Additionally, with Medtronic and Abbott Laboratories two serious competitors could take away market shares from Dexcom in the future and Apple might also enter the market (very speculative). And finally, the high valuation of Dexcom makes it extremely vulnerable for shocks and disappointments. I wouldn’t be surprise to see a sell off as soon as Dexcom reports some kind of disappointment (lower growth rates, missed or revised guidance) for the first time.

I would not short Dexcom (because I almost never short individual stocks), but I definitely wouldn’t buy Dexcom right now and I would also be hesitant if it is a good idea to hold the stock for the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My family has owned and used Dexcom products for several years.