Money Is Abundant: Worldwide

There seems to be a real disconnect between the amount of liquidity available in the world and the mediocre economic growth that exists.

Consequently, deal making is at very high levels even while concern grows about US and world economic growth and/or weak inflation.

New information is showing that private equity groups have massive amounts of funds available to them indicating just how liquid US and world markets are.

“Private equity dealmaking has soared to its highest level since the lead-up to the global financial crisis, and there is no end in sight to the buyout boom as companies chase investment opportunities for a record amount of unspent cash that totals almost $2.5 trillion.”

So write Javier Espinoza and Eric Platt in the Financial Times.

There just seems to be plenty of money around and “Tens of billions of dollars more are being raised for new funds….”

“The buyouts come as private equity groups across the globe amass ever-greater firepower in new multibillion-dollar funds. London-based Cinven recently raised €10 billion for its latest flagship fund and Boston-based Advent International collected $17.5 billion from investors. Luxembourg-based CVC is seeking to raise more than €18 billion for what would be Europe’s largest ever private equity fund at launch next year. Its rival EQT is looking to raise about €14 billion by 2020.”

There seems to be no let-up in sight!

This picture captures the environment of “credit inflation” that I have been attempting to describe in my writing over the past ten years or so.

There are two main characteristics of this picture that tell it all.

First, governments and central banks have flooded the world with liquidity and promise to continue to provide more and more liquidity in the future as it is needed.

This seems to be the message the US stock market has gotten from the Federal Reserve in recent weeks as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other Federal Reserve officials talk more and more about reducing the Fed’s policy rate of interest.

It seems as if the only major central bank not moving in this direction is in Norway.

Second, however, is that very little of this liquidity is flowing into the industrial circuit of the economy. The vast majority of funds are finding their way into the financial circuit.

Monies going into “dealmaking” do not, generally, create additional output or reduce the unemployment rate.

If anything, M&A tends to reduce overall economic output and also tends to lower employment as firms are combined and become more effective and efficient.

And, this is the ultimate result of the movement of an economy into a period of “credit inflation.” As credit inflation builds, less and less of the monetary injection into the economy goes to the production of goods and services and more and more of the monetary flow moves into financial transactions, the buying and selling of existing assets.

The creation of an environment of “credit inflation” began in the 1960s as the US government began to focus on keeping the unemployment rate low by the creation of fiscal deficits connected with a supporting monetary expansion. And, this effort expanded to where the government almost continuously pushed for economic expansion, moving from just combating cyclical economic swings.

The economic justification for a continuous stimulation of the economy came from something called the “Phillips Curve” which purported to show the trade-off between the unemployment rate and the economy’s rate of inflation. This empirical result showed that a little less employment could be purchased by policy makers by accepting a little higher rate of inflation.

The problem is, as Milton Friedman, the Nobel-prize willing economist, argued was that this created expectations that the government would continue on its quest for lower and lower unemployment and the fiscal and monetary policies of the government would keep up the stimulus.

Sophisticated investors begin to build such expectations into their investment decisions.

As the century progressed and this “credit inflation” persisted, financial engineering became very valuable for individual investors, but also for large corporations as they switched their focus to take advantage of the government’s continued efforts to lower unemployment through fiscal and monetary stimulus.

“Credit inflation” took over and by the end of the twentieth century more and more of the government’s stimulus went into transactions involving assets and less and less went into productive activity.

Currently, the major part of the focus of investors or corporations goes toward asset transactions. Little goes into efforts to advance real capital investment.

Note that economists have estimated that at least two-thirds of the proceeds of the 2017 tax reform package passed by the US government went into stock buyback programs or increased dividends.

And, this is the world we live in today.

Money is abundant…worldwide. The talk about tariffs and trade wars have impacted some of the international flow of economic activity, but there is lots of money available to financial engineers. And, the central banks of the world are saying that they will keep the cost of using these funds at historically low rates.

But, the activity resulting from this availability is being seen primarily in asset transactions, not productive activity.

Obviously, there are quite a few people that believe that a lot of money can be made in this space.

Generally, however, the money that is made in these transactions do not filter down the wealth spectrum. Thus, one can expect lots of money to be made, but also one might expect the income/wealth inequality of the world to continue to increase. This is another result of the policies supporting “credit inflation.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.