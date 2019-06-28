Portfolios Gain With XPER-Ience

An investor today can buy shares at a 13% free cash flow yield, receive a 4% annual dividend, benefit from continued share repurchases, and own a business that dominates its chosen verticals with significant opportunities for expansion.

If enterprise value and cash flow stagnates, its shares will increase 40-70% over the next five years. Meanwhile, its earnings will necessarily be pressured upward by $1.35 per share.

While its income statement shows a loss of $25m over the past three years, XPER has generated $438m of cash (45% of its current market value) during that same time.

Introduction

There is a reasonable probability that you (the reader) are currently located within 20 feet of at least five devices that Xperi Corporation (XPER) technologies have enabled. XPER doesn’t physically make anything yet its technologies are embedded in over one hundred billion devices worldwide.

XPER is a combination of two formerly publicly traded businesses, both founded in 1990: Tessera and DTS.

Tessera (50% of billings)Tessera owns a substantial portfolio of intellectual property focused on semiconductor packaging technologies. A semiconductor package protects the microchip against impact, chemical contamination, and light exposure. It also connects the microchip to the external environment (e.g. a circuit board) and dissipates heat. Unless you’re more technically inclined you may have never seen a microchip itself, rather only the packages containing them. Tessera’s solutions are deployed by all major Integrated Circuit companies including Intel, Samsung, Micron, Amkor, etc.

As a pioneer in chip-scale packaging its technology has been shipped in over 100 billion devices and products. The Company attempted to pivot to a Product rather than a licensing company earlier this decade which resulted in considerable losses and a turnaround effort in 2013. Once the dust settled, Tessera was left with the semiconductor packaging business and FotoNation, a developer of imaging technology.

On the packaging side, as physical limits and practical cost of shrinking transistors draw near, Tessera's next generation 3D (i.e. stacking more than one chip in a package) suite of technologies are a logical solution which will provide significant value for years to come.

On the FotoNation side, the Company's advanced facial analytics gives XPER a unique play for in-car cameras known as "Driver Monitoring Systems" or "DMS." The technology can detect identity to authorize use of a vehicle or determine driver distraction or fatigue to improve safety. To this end, FotoNation has partnered with DENSO to jointly develop the technology with product launches to begin in 2020 with meaningful potential to accelerate revenue.

DTS Inc. (50% of billings)DTS is a premier audio technology solutions provider for high definition entertainment experiences incorporated by hundreds of customers around the world into an array of consumer electronics devices for use at home (40% of billings), in the car (40%), or mobile (20%). DTS has licenses with all major CE OEMs and considerable room for expansion.

In the home market, the DTS X line of products are embedded in home theater equipment and enhance consumer audio experience. It's Play-Fi allows wireless playback and competes directly with Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO). Further, its technology is embedded in headphones and there is the potential for significantly increased penetration of the smartphone market.

In the automobile market, DTS' HD Radio provides a considerable upgrade to traditional analog radio in vehicles. DTS is the exclusive provider of the technology that allows stations to multiplex their frequencies and offer the ability to deliver multiple content streams. It also provides data connection over the air to the vehicle, delivering station information, logos, branding, and a potential marketing medium. In addition, Connected Radio is the implementation of a global standard combining traditional broadcast with cellular internet service to provide hybrid connectivity. DTS also plays in this nascent space with addressable market of 100 million vehicles.

Confusing Financials and Negative Optics Create Opportunity

As a result of its strong IP and high cash margin, this business consistently generates an amount of free cash flow relative to its price that is rare in the investable universe. Having said that, its traditional income statement-based valuation metrics seem to all be headed in the wrong direction, yet its cash flow remains strong. This was a proverbial headscratcher for us at ACM Research.

When we peeled back the layers we found that a confluence of accounting quirks had combined to obscure the fundamental quality of this wealth creation machine from the investing public.

XPER is the combination of two well established businesses, both coincidentally founded in 1990. The two businesses announced a combination in September of 2016 whereby Tessera (formerly Nasdaq:TSRA) would acquire DTS Inc (formerly Nasdaq:DTSI). At that time the combined enterprise values of each business was $2.0b. Today, Xperi’s enterprise value is $1.3b. Why did a third of the enterprise value, and more than half of its market value vanish in the last 2.5 years? TSRA’s enterprise value was $1.3b before the acquisition, and the combined company now has a $1.3b enterprise value. The difference is an amount equal to the entire value of DTSI pre-acquisition.

We began plotting XPER’s high-level financial metrics to get a better sense of trends. It became apparent why XPER’s shares had declined since the combination. Its revenue, EBITDA, and EPS had each trended down since the transaction was consummated in December of 2016. However, several items stood out to us.

First, XPER’s free cash flow in 2018 was within 1% of the free cash performance of the combined entities in the trailing twelve months before acquisition. Also, there was a discrepancy between EPS and EBITDA; the former was down by nearly 80% vs. the latter down only 20%.

That meant that interest, taxes, depreciation, or amortization must be a significant drag on net income. A quick look at the income statement revealed that amortization was running at more than $25m per quarter. As it turns out, the DTSI acquisition brought over $300m of intangible assets (contracts, relationships, etc.) that would be amortized over a short lifespan (~seven years). This has been a drag on reported earnings per share of $4.49 in fiscal years 2017 & 2018, and it cost 52¢ in 1Q19. We referred to the most recent 10-k to get a better understanding of the amortization schedule for the acquired intangibles:

Once we had this schedule, we could model out the positive impact of this amortization tailing-off. We assumed a full 35% tax rate and found that the cumulative effect of the acquisition-related amortization tailing-off is $1.35 per share going into 2024. The implication is that earnings will be necessarily positively pressured by $1.35 per share in the coming years

We then switched our focus to EBITDA. Why was EBITDA down while free cash flow was stable? We found that in 2018 management had changed its emphasis when communicating with investors. Whereas forward guidance had previously been given relative to revenue and EPS, management’s guidance had shifted to billings and operating cash flow.

As we dug through the XPER’s filings, we found that the Company was compelled to adopt a new accounting standard known as ASC 606 on January 1, 2018. This had several deleterious impacts on XPER’s income statement yet had no impact on XPER’s cash flows.

ASC 606 required that revenue previously recorded over the life of a contract (license term, fixed fee, minimum guarantees, etc.) now be recorded in its entirety in the quarter that the contract is executed.

Per the MD&A section of XPER’s 2018 10-k, management states the following with regard to the impact of ASC 606:

Upon adoption of ASC 606, we anticipate Semiconductor and IP Licensing revenue for 2018 will be significantly lower than that for 2017 due principally to our inability to record further billings as revenue in 2018 and later periods from minimum guarantee and fixed fees licensing contracts in place prior to the start of 2018. Further, we expect greater variability in quarterly and annual revenue in our Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment in future periods as a result of the revenue accounting treatment…

In plain terms, revenue related to minimum guarantees and fixed fees that were contracted prior to January 2018 would never be realized on the income statement. The full amount was recorded as retained earnings on the balance sheet and skipped the income statement altogether.

This shed light on our question around the significant difference in movement between reported EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. The difference between revenue and billings on the Tessera side in 2018 was $40m. Perhaps it’s coincidental (but certainly directionally meaningful) that the $40m delta closely approximates the $36m decline in revenue and the $43m decline in EBITDA from pre-acquisition levels. TSRA was unable to recognize a significant amount of revenue, negatively impacting revenue and EBITDA, but having no impact on FCF.

Finally, for per-unit royalties, XPER had previously recognized revenue one quarter in arrears after it received royalty reports from customers. XPER is now required to estimate the revenue it will receive, and then true that figure up in subsequent quarters once the reports are received. As a result, there is a heightened level of revenue and earnings volatility from quarter to quarter, as we saw in 1Q19.

Financials and Valuation

The confusing optics outlined above continued in 1Q19 during which XPER reported a 14% decline in revenue and a $25m net loss. Billings however, were in-line with last year’s number while free cash flow was $13m, which compares favorably year-over-year. Moreover, during 4Q18 management had guided to $120-140m of operating cash flow for FY2019 and reiterated that guidance in Q1 with the added benefit of lower than expected cash taxes.

Despite a solid expectation for free cash flow performance, analysts were preoccupied by a mid-single-digit decline in billings expectation for 2019. In 2018, management consistently stuck to midpoint guidance of $430m of billings yet a Samsung settlement came in the 11th hour and spiked billings above expectation. Management’s midpoint of billings in 2019 is $405m, a 6% reduction from the expected cadence of 2018. We believe management is being conservative. During the fourth quarter conference call, management made several comments to this effect:

As we work to execute against our plans, our outlook may improve over time.

-and-

We’ve substantially removed any such risk out of the guidance for 2019 related to new license agreement [for Semiconductor/IP segment]

Putting aside the timing of signing new licenses, XPER’s business remains strong and highly cash generative. In a ho-hum year during which management expects no upside to status quo XPER will generate around $130m of free cash flow. An investor buying today can ride the puts and takes of new license signing with a 13% FCF yield having capital returned in the form of a 4% dividend, strong share repurchases, and enjoying mechanical equity appreciation through the deleveraging effects of excess cash generation.

To illustrate, If XPER generates average annual FCF of $130m over the next five years and its enterprise value stagnates at $1.3b, its equity will mechanically rise by 66%. If it generates an average of only $100m over the next five years, its equity will rise by 51%. If its average cash flow is only half of management’s 2019 expectation over the next five years, the stock price should still be pressured upward by 33%, all-else-equal.

Ultimately, if we assume XPER never again experiences growth in free cash flow we calculate shares are worth $28.86, representing 44% upside to today’s prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XPER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.