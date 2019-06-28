Canadian Cannabis Market Smaller Than Expected: MJ ETF Exposed

The estimates were too lofty, the market is not that big right now and might not be any time soon.

The legal market for cannabis in Canada seems unlikely to be as big as some had projected, certainly for 2019 and possibly beyond. For those holding the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), the size of the Canadian cannabis market is something worth following. This article takes a look at the issue market size and considers the implication for those holding MJ.

The estimates

In September 2018, a report published on Statistics Canada's website considered the potential demand for cannabis post October 17, 2018.

Estimated fourth quarter legal demand is between $816 million and $1,018 million. Expressed at annual rates, allowing for the fact that legalization occurs on October 17 rather than October 1 and ignoring seasonality (which cannot be assessed at this stage), legal spending in the fourth quarter is projected to be between $3,849 million and $4,801 million. - Statistics Canada analysis released September 21, 2018.

Unfortunately, it looks like even the lower bound for Statistics Canada's analysis has proven too aggressive. Firstly, medical sales have been relatively steady or have even declined slightly, albeit based on household consumption data which comes from health surveys. Heading into legalization of recreational cannabis, it seemed hard to imagine medical cannabis expenditure much greater than about C$150M per quarter.

Figure 1: Household consumption expenditure on medical cannabis by quarter since 2014. Data come from health surveys where Canadians report their cannabis use. Source: Statistics Canada.

When we then look at retail trade sales from cannabis stores for Q4'18, we get to a number of C$152.5M (Figure 2). Put that together with the number for household consumption expenditure for medical cannabis (C$133M), and we see that Statistics Canada's estimate was... wrong. Never mind, these things happen, Statistics Canada's September report did include an entire section on the limitations of their predictions. Anyway, the overall numbers show that we're still on track for C$3.8-C$4.8B, right? Nope, not really. March and April sales numbers reveal a nice return to growth for the market, but when we run some calculations, the multibillion-dollar projections for annual sales seem lofty.

Figure 2: Cannabis retail trade sales by month and province/territory. Data from Manitoba, Yukon and Northwest Territories were suppressed in October and November to meet confidentiality requirements of the Statistics Act. Data quality "Excellent" for all points except Saskatchewan (Dec., Jan., Feb.; very good and Mar., Apr.; good), British Columbia (Jan.; good and Mar., Apr.; very good) and Yukon (Apr.; good). StatsCan notes that the total for retail trade excludes North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) 454. Data for Nunavut unavailable. Source: Statistics Canada. Table 20-10-0008-01 Retail trade sales by province and territory (x 1,000). Chart by Biotech Beast.

Worth noting explicitly is that Figure 2 shows retail sales for all of Canada were C$167.5M in Q1'19.

The calculations

Let's run some numbers. Alberta reported C$40.8M in retail sales in January, February and March (90 days), that's C$454K a day or C$165.7M per year (Table 1).

Table 1: Using Alberta retail sales to calculate what Q1'19 sales might have looked like if every Province/Territory functioned like Alberta. Source: Numbers from Statistics Canada, calculations from Biotech Beast.

Alberta retail sales (numbers in thousands of CAD) Population corrected Jan Feb March Total Per day Per 365 days Per 365 days Per 90 days 14,037 12,342 14,483 40,862 454 165,718 1,428,604 352,259

Now assume all of Canada lives in Alberta, where regulations are less restrictive and have allowed the industry to flourish, rather than just 11.6% of the population, then sales would be C$1.4B per year or C$352.3M in the first quarter. Don't worry, that isn't the final number for 2019 sales from cannabis stores. In making these calculations, I have taken data from three months and I ignored sales data from April, even though those numbers were higher. The reason for this is because to go further with this calculation, we need to use data on rates of cannabis usage, illegal and legal, numbers which currently only exist up to Q1'19.

On May 2, 2019, Statistics Canada released an article discussing results from the National Cannabis Survey (NCS), first quarter 2019.

An estimated 47% of cannabis users or 2.5 million Canadians obtained cannabis from legal sources in the first three months of 2019, compared with 23% or 954,000 people over the same period in 2018, when non-medical cannabis use was not yet legal. Examples of legal sources of cannabis include authorized retailers and online licensed producers. - NCS, first quarter 2019.

So in Q1'19, 47% were already getting their cannabis legally. First, let's take C$141M in medical sales for Q1'19 (Figure 1). Then let's take our numbers for Q1'19 assuming all of Canada lives in Alberta from table 1 (per 90 days) of C$352.3M, rather than the actual retail sales numbers for Canada of C$167.5M in Q1'19. Now let's pretend that national average of 47% applies to Alberta (this is probably the most generous part of the calculation).

The reality is that Alberta is punching above its weight currently in retail sales, a factor attributed to the favorable situation there. This suggests the percentage of those getting their Cannabis legally is likely above the national average of 47%. Still, pretending we work for a company attempting to justify large valuations for Canadian cannabis producers, we can apply the 47% number as if it applied to Alberta and estimate a market size of C$4.3B. Further, this calculation assumes 100% of cannabis was legally obtained in Q1 (something we know wasn't true) and that it would stay that way throughout 2019. You can see why I call this my "overly generous" estimation.

Table 2: The "overly generous" estimation. Calculations for the 2019 Canadian cannabis market size if everyone switched to obtaining cannabis legally. Numbers in thousands of CAD. The Per 90 days column is derived from table 1, and based on Alberta retail sales corrected for the entire Canadian population. The "If everyone went legal" column is the result of dividing the prior column by 0.47 and represents a 90-day quarter number.

Medical cannabis expenditure Per 90 days Total for Q1 If everyone went legal Per year (If everyone went legal) 141,000 352,259 493,259 1,049,486 4,256,251

Applying the 47% number to idealized Q1'19 sales (assuming all of Canada did as well as Alberta) was really having our cake and eating it too. Let's have a go at a more realistic calculation. Since the 47% number for those obtaining cannabis legally applies to all of Canada, let's apply it to retail sales from all of Canada.

Table 3: The "more realistic" estimation. Calculations for the 2019 Canadian cannabis market size if everyone switched to obtaining cannabis legally. Numbers in thousands of CAD. The "If everyone went legal" column is the result of dividing the prior column by 0.47 and represents a 90-day quarter number.

Medical cannabis expenditure Q1'19 retail sales Total for Q1 If everyone went legal Per year (If everyone went legal) 141,000 167,482 308,482 656,345 2,661,842

The more realistic estimation yields a Canadian market size (based on currently available products) of C$2.7B annually. This value would be reached if no one new took up cannabis (and no one stopped consuming it either) but everyone switched to obtaining their cannabis legally. It might take us years to get to this number (which includes C$564M of medical cannabis sales annually) and based on current retail sales, we'd be lucky to get to C$1B in 2019 from cannabis stores selling recreational cannabis. That being said, new users will begin consuming cannabis.

Offsetting this however, the cost of cannabis is going to have to come down to get current users to switch to the legal route and quality may have to increase (which tends to cost money), that is going to hit margins. The hope is to get Canadians to spend more on alternative cannabis products with higher margins, but it is unclear if this strategy will offset the fall in prices on dried flower.

Table 4: Source of dried cannabis, post-legalization and reasons for obtaining cannabis illegally. Highlights added by Biotech Beast. Source: Table 2 from Statistic Canada article.

Both the calculations in table 2 and table 3 ignore the launch of alternative cannabis products. If you're modelling big sales from edibles, vape pens, beverages, you probably should temper your expectations, certainly for 2019. The launch of cannabis 2.0 won't come until mid-December and the initial selection may be limited. Then again, Deloitte has some aggressive estimates for the impact of Cannabis 2.0.

More than half of the estimated C$2.7-billion Canadian market for edibles and alternative cannabis products will be spent on edibles ($1.6 billion), followed by cannabis-infused beverages ($529 million), topicals ($174 million), concentrates ($140 million), tinctures ($116 million), and capsules ($114 million). - Bullet point from summary of Deloitte report released June 3, 2019.

Then again, Deloitte are the same people that brought us a 2018 report with estimates for the 2019 recreational cannabis market of C$1.81B-C$4.34B. The issues with the numbers in that report have been noted by multiple SA contributors, among others. Easterly Winds, is shorting almost every single Canadian cannabis company, whereas Jonathan Cooper notes Canadian cannabis sales are finally perking up, but don't look set to achieve Deloitte's projections.

The MJ ETF

When we look at the holdings of MJ, we see that among the top 10 holdings, eight of them are cannabis producers and two, GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH; OTCPK:GWPRF) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings (CRBP), are actually biotech stocks. Based on June 25 numbers, those top 10 holdings represent over 59% of holdings in the ETF.

Figure 3: Screenshot of holdings in the MJ ETF as of June 25, 2019. Source: etfmj.com (includes full details on all holdings).

I am bullish on GWPH, which is actually the largest holding of MJ, however, I wouldn't personally consider getting exposure to it via MJ. With CRBP, you have a company which has come under fire from SA contributor Alpha Exposure. Unfortunately, I believe Alpha Exposure may have identified real deficiencies in the design of one of the company's clinical trials.

When we look at the eight cannabis producers, we find they are indeed Canadian. Sure, these names are looking to enter the US market or expand outside of North America, but Canada remains a major part of their operations. The prospect of a market that is smaller than expected, a delayed launch of Cannabis 2.0 and the fact that converting illegal users to legal cannabis may hit margins, makes many of these names a tough sell, in my opinion. I certainly don't advocate for broad exposure to the market like this. The time for that was when the market first ran up in 2018. Now, I believe it is a stock-picker's market, and I wouldn't pick many of the names in this list.

Conclusion

The market size predictions in Statistics Canada's September 2018 report were wrong. Sales of legal recreational cannabis at cannabis stores in Q1'19 were C$167.4M and household consumption expenditure on medical cannabis is estimated at C$141M in the same quarter. Those numbers represent the market at a time when the NCS for Q1'19 suggests 47% of cannabis users are obtaining their cannabis legally. From there, it is pretty hard to get up to numbers around C$4B, even assuming the number obtaining cannabis legally grows rapidly. The MJ ETF yields broad exposure to Canadian cannabis producers, and an under fire biotech, even if it does include a handful of quality names like GWPH, it is better to seek exposure to individual names. The risk of exposure to individual names is that a large loss may be more likely, the investor isn't as diversified.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.