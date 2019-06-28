Aphria: Attractive Valuation After A Turbulent Period

Aphria has come a long way to recover most of the losses (as much as 50%) from the short attack back in December 2018.

Aphria (APHA) has come a long way after its share price reached a bottom at $5.0 per share on December 5, 2018. The stock has recovered most of the losses since the short sellers launched their attack alleging insider trading and overpayment for Aphria's LATAM acquisition. The short attack has resulted in permanent damages to the Aphria brand and caused massive shareholder value destruction along the way. However, the stock now trades at very attractive valuation levels and could be appealing for investors looking for value plays within the cannabis sector.

Short Attack Damages

As we discussed in "Aphria Roared Back 150% From Short Attack. What Now?", the stock has staged an impressive rally since the short attack and it has recovered all of the losses and more. The chart below shows the performance of Aphria and its closest peers the day before Hindenburg and Quintessential launched their short attack on the company on December 3, 2018. Aphria remains 14% below its share price before the short attack, but it has recovered most of its losses. In the same period, Canopy (CGC) gained 18%, Aurora (ACB) gained 27%, and Cronos (CRON) gained 73%. Aphria is clearly the underperformer among the largest cannabis stocks in Canada.

The fact that Aphria underperformed shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, as the short attack caused a period of panicking among investors. The stock dropped like a knife in the three days following the Monday when the report was issued at a short selling conference, losing more than 50% of its value by the end of Wednesday. However, the rebound took some time and the stock only managed to first fully recover all the losses on January 31, 2019, two months after the short report. The recent downturn in the cannabis sector pulled the stock down again and it has fallen harder than peers.

Fundamentals Remain Sound

Despite the slump in share price, we believe Aphria remains a sound business in Canada. Below are the reasons that underpin our constructive view on Aphria as a Canadian cannabis business.

First of all, the short seller likely overexaggerated the impact of Aphria's LATAM assets could have on the whole company. The initial 50% drop in its share price was an overreaction and the company has since announced a $50 million write-off relating to its LATAM assets. We believe most investors already do not assign a large value to the LATAM assets.

Secondly, we believe Aphria remains a solid company with real assets and market share in Canada. Aphria has signed supply agreements with all ten Canadian provinces. Aphria reported $16 million of cannabis revenue last quarter which was disappointing given the sequential decline. However, we expect the company to capture a large share of the Canadian market in the near term as its capacity ramps up to 250,000 kg per year in addition to its purpose-built extraction center.

Lastly, we believe Aphria could be receiving other takeover interests due to its strategic value and asset portfolio in the Canadian marketplace. U.S.-listed Green Growth announced a hostile takeover bid on Aphria with a very weak offer price. As we noted in "GGB's Formal Hostile Bid For Aphria Has One Fatal Flaw", the offer itself does not represent an attractive offer at all. However, what GGB has started might eventually be finished by someone else. Given the current weak share prices, we believe there is always the possibility of another suitor going after Aphria for its high-quality asset portfolio.

Attractive Valuation

After the recent underperformance, Aphria current trades at extremely attractive levels. Comparing to industry leaders such as Canopy and Aurora, both of which trade around 40x EV/Revenue, Aphria is only trading at 7x. Comparing to mid-size peers, HEXO (HEXO) trades at 25x EV/Revenue and OrganiGram (OGI) trades at 11x. Even CannTrust (CTST) trades at 9.5x EV/Revenue after it suffered a prolonged slump due to self-inflicted reasons. Village Farms (VFF) appears to be cheaper only because it still relies predominately on non-cannabis agriculture revenue. Overall, Aphria appears to be a value play among the large- and mid-cap stocks.

Looking Ahead

For Aphria investors that bought their stake before the short attack, the last few months have been a roller-coaster as shares reached as low as $5 before recovering most of the losses. However, the stock has had a big hole to climb out of which resulted in it being a lagger compared to its closest peers. Going forward, we think potential catalysts for Aphria include the appearance of other potential bidders and the upcoming legalization of concentrates and edibles in Canada. Aphria's Canadian assets remain the crown jewel for this company, and we should see improved results as capacity comes online and the dysfunctional Canadian cannabis market normalizes after a botched start. We also think that Aphria has an opportunity to showcase the value of its international assets after investors pretty much wrote them off after the short attack. Overall, we think Aphria remains a show-me story after its most recent quarterly results disappointed investors. However, its attractive valuation could become an appealing feature for investors looking to acquire quality assets at reasonable prices.

