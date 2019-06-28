Biohaven, Anavex, And Neurotrope: Addressing The Role Of Protein Kinase C In Alzheimer's Disease

Protein kinase C is one of the most important enzymes in Alzheimer’s disease, but also one of the trickiest. This enzyme maintains the balance between cell growth and cell death (review of protein kinase C). The over-activation of protein kinase C during the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease leads to mitochondrial dysfunction, inflammation, deficits in neurotransmitters needed for the retrieval of short-term memory, balanced mood, sleep, social recognition, and alertness, inflammation, the lack of regeneration of neurons and synapses in the hippocampus, and the death of neurons and synapses. The decline in protein kinase C activity during the later stages of Alzheimer’s disease, however, may contribute to cognitive decline.

Protein kinase C triggers two pathways: one that leads to neurodegeneration (pathway one) and a second that aids memory and learning (pathway two). To a certain extent, these pathways overlap. Specifically, Protein kinase C via the NMDA receptor can lead to the depletion of neurotransmitters due to peroxynitrite (ONOO-)-mediated nitration and oxidation and to cell death due to increased caspase-3 activity. But protein kinase C can have a positive impact on memory also primarily via NMDA receptors by activating the neuroprotective phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase/Akt pathway (this pathway is needed for the regeneration of neurons and synapses in the hippocampus). Critically, in Alzheimer’s disease, too much activation of protein kinase C eventually leads to decreased activity of both the phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase and protein kinase C itself. So, one ends up with cell death without any cell growth.

As Alzheimer’s progresses, NMDA receptor activity becomes self-perpetuating. NMDA receptor activity leads to the release of glutamate and to the formation of peroxynitrite. Peroxynitrite inhibits glutamate transport and removal, so large amounts of glutamate continue to activate NMDA receptors leading to the production of even more peroxynitrite (peroxynitrite and glutamate transport). So, the disease continues even after protein kinase C activity has declined.

The following focuses on amyloid and protein kinase C alpha but likely applies to almost every other risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease and may apply to other forms of the enzyme:

“Malinow’s team found that when mice are missing the PKC alpha gene, neurons functioned normally, even when amyloid beta was present. Then, when they restored PKC alpha gene, amyloid beta once again impaired neuronal function. In other words, amyloid beta doesn’t inhibit brain function unless PKC alpha is active.” (source of quote).

There are at least two companies working on protein kinase C inhibition as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease: Biohaven (BHVN) and Anavex (AVXL). Biohaven has two drugs (prodrugs for riluzole) that directly inhibit protein kinase C and thus glutamate-induced neurotoxicity in Alzheimer’s disease (riluzole and protein kinase C, Biohaven's presentation at InvestAcure conference, InvestAcure: funding an Alzheimer's cure). These drugs may help slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease during its early stages. Biohaven’s future is primarily tied to its drug for migraines, so even failed Alzheimer’s trials should not affect the company too much. In other words, the risks are low on the Alzheimer’s side with a high upside if the trials are successful.

Anavex 2-73 indirectly inhibits protein kinase C activation by reducing the release of intracellular calcium. Added to that it is a tetrahydrofuran derivative that increases the antioxidant capacity and levels of polyphenols (tetrahydrofuran and polyphenols) and may act as a direct antioxidant. Tetrahydrofurans donate hydrogen atoms (evidence) which allow them to reverse oxidation and scavenge peroxynitrite. When peroxynitrite is scavenged, it produces water (formula on bottom page 9) and water likely helps de-nitrate critical enzymes, receptors, and transport systems in the brain (water as a de-nitrating agent). Indeed, reversing oxidation and nitration may be the key to the long-term stabilization of Alzheimer’s disease.

At its highest dose, Anavex 2-73 appears to largely stabilize cognition and activities of daily living in people with Alzheimer’s disease for at least 148 weeks (results pp. 8-9). The initial trials were not placebo controlled, but this is not a serious problem in the sense that there is likely no significant placebo effect in Alzheimer’s disease. Nearly, all individuals on a placebo with Alzheimer’s experience cognitive decline over a period of six months (placebo non-effect). If a person on a placebo improves in an Alzheimer’s clinical trial after six months, they either did not have Alzheimer’s, they benefited from some compound or compounds in the placebo, or they were taking something else that benefited them (something as simple as supplementation with certain probiotics) (probiotic supplementation for late Alzheimer's). Larger numbers of participants and a randomized double-blinded placebo-controlled trial, though, is needed to confirm earlier trial results (to eliminate potential rater bias, for instance), and that is what Anavex is doing now. At this point and at this level, there is probably very little risk in investing in and/or holding the stock, and great rewards if the earlier trial results are confirmed.

And, then comes the outlier, Neurotrope’s (NTRP) bryostatin-1. Bryostatin-1 is a protein kinase C epsilon activator (and to a lesser extent, protein kinase C alpha activator) (Neurotrope's presentation at the InvestAcure conference). How is it that, in the late stages of Alzheimer's disease, in the absence of Namenda and at low doses, the drug appears to lead to improvements in cognition? Or put another way, how does bryostatin-1 contribute to the regeneration of neurons and synapses without also contributing to the death of neurons and synapses? And, how does it do the former when both protein kinase C and phosphatidylinositol-3 kinase activity have dramatically declined as a result of nitration? The answers may lie in the diluents used in preparing the drug for injection. Povidone (polyvinylpyrrolidone) increases the stability of antioxidants (study one). Polyethylglycol extends the activity of antioxidant enzymes (study two). And polysorbate 80 acts as a direct antioxidant (study three). These compounds were also used in the placebo group in which some individuals also showed improvement.

Certain antioxidants may limit the formation of peroxynitrite, scavenge peroxynitrite, and de-nitrate both protein kinase C and the phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase. Then, protein kinase C activation would not produce any negative effects, only positive ones. How effective the antioxidants used as diluents in the bryostatin-1 Alzheimer’s clinical trial are remains to be seen.

The advice, then, is if you are holding stock in Neurotrope, continue to do so. If you are interested in investing in the company, do so in a limited fashion. For both groups, hold during the likely run up in the company’s stock value prior to the release of more results (perhaps later this summer) and then do some profit-taking before the results are released. However, retain some shares, just in case the results are quite positive.

Most of the large pharmaceutical companies have either left the Alzheimer’s space or have doubled-down on the amyloid approach. Other approaches such as treating inflammation or going after misfolded tau protein are more like side-steps than step forwards. More and more, the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease looks like it is going to come from small biotech companies focusing on key juncture points in the disease and in developing effective antioxidants to treat the disease.

At this point, most other antioxidant treatments for Alzheimer’s disease are somewhere off in the horizon, however. There is not much left in the pharmaceutical arsenal beyond these three drugs, so let’s hope one or more of them are successful.

