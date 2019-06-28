Chatham Lodging Trust: Due To Growing Recession Risks, I Am Reducing My Position By 50%

I am reducing my exposure to lodging real estate investment trust Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) in light of growing downside risks and concerns that a U.S. recession will negatively affect the REIT's revenues and distribution coverage. Chatham Lodging Trust has a premium estate portfolio and excellent relationships with top hotel brands, but the payout ratio is volatile and the dividend is not without risk. I have scaled back my investment in CLDT this week by 50 percent in anticipation of a U.S. recession manifesting itself within the next six to twelve months.

Who Is Chatham Lodging Trust?

Chatham Lodging Trust is a U.S lodging real estate investment trust with an investment focus on upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The REIT's properties are located throughout the United States but are nonetheless concentrated in populous coastal cities.

Source: Chatham Lodging Trust Investor Presentation

Chatham Lodging Trust's real estate portfolio largely consists of Hilton (NYSE:HLT) and Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR)-branded hotel franchises. Mariott's Residence Inn brand is the largest EBITDA driver for Chatham Lodging Trust which currently accounts for more than half (55 percent) of the REIT's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Source: Chatham Lodging Trust

Like I argued in previous pieces about Chatham Lodging Trust, the REIT has a strong market position and industry-leading EBITDA margins, all of which essentially support the investment thesis... if it wasn't for growing concerns over the state of the U.S. economy.

Chatham Lodging Trust has consistently been a top performer in terms of EBITDA margins.

Source: Chatham Lodging Trust

The key to Chatham Lodging Trust's success is that the company focuses on premium hotel brands in the lodging sector that demand a higher-than-average RevPAR, which stands for Revenue Per Available Room. Higher quality, branded hotels can capture higher RevPARs in the sector compared to select-service hotels at the lower end of the market. As a result of its premium strategy, Chatham Lodging REIT has the highest RevPAR in its select-service peer group @$134.

Source: Chatham Lodging Trust

Changing Investment Thesis

In my last article on Chatham Lodging Trust titled "Chatham Lodging Trust: Buy The Drop Of This 7.1%-Yielding, Monthly-Paying Lodging REIT," which was published nearly three months ago, I recommended investors to buy the drop. My attitude towards Chatham Lodging Trust has changed quite a bit over the last two months, however, because downside risks are without a doubt growing and cyclical hotel REITs like Chatham Lodging Trust are at risk of a steep correction should economic growth in the U.S. start to slow.

That said, though, I do not expect a dividend cut over the short haul. Chatham Lodging Trust has covered its dividend payout with adjusted funds from operations consistently over the last eight quarters, but the volatile payout ratio (49-97 percent) surely is a concern, and a U.S. recession could put the distribution at risk.

Source: Achilles Research

I think investors still widely underestimate downside risks. The stock market is near all-time highs, despite an unresolved trade stalemate between the U.S. and China, and legitimate concerns that U.S. growth is slowing (the Fed is prepared to cut rates). The end of this rate hiking cycle would likely also mark the end of the current economic expansion.

Should the U.S. economy slide into a recession, which is increasingly likely over the next 6-12 months, in my opinion, cyclical lodging REITs like Chatham Lodging Trust are at risk of a major correction and could see their revenues and RevPARs come under pressure as travelers cut back on travel and accommodation expenses. Hence, I have reduced my exposure to CLDT by 50 percent this week, and no longer recommend the lodging REIT for income investors with a long investment horizon.

Your Takeaway

It's time to take some chips off the table. Investors don't want to hear that the stock market party over the last decade is coming to an end, but recession risks are growing. The clearest sign of an impending U.S. recession would be the end to the current rate hiking cycle, which would likely spell trouble for U.S. stocks and the U.S. economy. Scaling back investments in cyclical lodging REITs such as Chatham Lodging Trust that are highly dependent on a roaring economy is the smart thing to do.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLDT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.