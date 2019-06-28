British American Tobacco is our top pick in the tobacco space.

Tobacco sector is doomed to shrink, but this is ways out from today. The industry will likely grow before it starts to shrink.

Executive Summary

Of the global top 5 non-China tobacco stocks, we favor British American Tobacco (BTI) and dislike Japan Tobacco (2914.T, OTCPK:JAPAY, OTCPK:JAPAF) and Imperial Brands (IMB.L, OTCQX:IMBBY, OTCQX:IMBBF). We’re neutral on Altria (MO) and Philip Morris (PM). Our conviction in BAT is due to its leadership in key tobacco markets and its positioning in non-smoke categories as well as its distribution characteristics and valuation. Our negative view of JTI is due to the riskiness of its dividend and the potential market reaction following a dividend cut. Our negative view of IMB is due to its unfavorable geographic footprint and product mix. We recommend investors buy BAT. Investors looking for market neutral trades can pair the BAT buy with a JTI and IMB short.

Intro

Big tobacco seems to be a hot topic for many groups but for different reasons; loved by income investors and hated by politicians. With this article, we try to make sense of when and where the industry is heading, and we assess big tobacco companies. We qualitatively comment on the intra-market positioning and quantitatively compare the relevant metrics of Philip Morris International, Altria, British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco, and Imperial Brands.

Future of the Industry may Look Bleak but that Future is Further Away than Most Think

Common sense dictates that, over time, tobacco consumption will decline and the tobacco industry will shrink. After all, how can the oligopolies of the leading cause of the leading type of cancer continue to thrive in the age of increasing awareness for health. We agree with the view that the terminal growth rate of tobacco is negative but disagree with most in the path of getting to terminal growth.

Total number of global smokers is likely to rise before it begins to decline. Many industry experts forecast a rising number of smokers. This is the case even in tobacco-hating America. While the percentage of Americans who smoke is on the decline, total number of smokers is stable around 45 mn people, thanks to rising population. Smoking may be fully penetrated in developed markets but is rising in developing and frontier markets. World Health Organization predicts that the 10 countries experiencing the biggest increases in smoking rates from today to 2025 will all be African and Middle Eastern countries. Most people err by projecting the dynamics in developed markets to the world and confuse smoker rates with absolute smokers.

In addition to rising number of smokers in developed and frontier markets, the industry has growth opportunities in developed markets as well. A pack of Marlboro cigarettes costs as much as $15 in New Zealand, $12.5 in the UK but as low as $6 in the US and $4.3 in Japan. Assuming similar cigarette demand elasticity with respect to GDP per capita, we can safely say that the industry has a long runway of price increasing potential if it needs or wants to.

We expect that most developed market governments to try and squeeze the tobacco industry to reverse these trends. But we also think that the time needed for regulation setting and for the effects of regulation to show is extensive. Thus, despite our very long-term bearish expectations, we expect a healthy tobacco industry in the near to medium term. We also note that our expectations are exclusively financial and that tobacco risk premium may increase due to headlines causing price volatility.

We view non-smoke tobacco products as an intermediary solution for big tobacco companies. We think that they are just stepping stones for the move from smoking to not smoking. We expect these products to be phased out over time if they catch on. As they do not represent a large portion of current financials and because we don’t see a much different future for them than we do for legacy cigarettes, we don’t place as much emphasis on them. This is why some may consider our emphasis on these products as “light” compared to analysis by some of the other contributors.

Qualitative Comparison of Top 5 Accentuates Differences Among Operations

Philip Morris International Owns Leading Brands in Growth Markets

PMI is the non-US tobacco spin-off from pre-2008 Philip Morris. It is a pure-tobacco play and owns 6 of the world’s top 15 international cigarette brands. It is the international leader with 28.4% market share, excluding the US and China. It has leadership in key tobacco markets and acts as the price setter in most.

Source: PMI April 2019 Investor Presentation, Freyr visualization

PMI has, growth-wise, favorable overexposure to emerging markets as it has no operations in the US. It states that 59% of its revenues are from developed market currencies. Thus, we assume that they have a 41% emerging market revenue exposure.

PMI’s investor presentation paints a company that is strategizing for growth with a forecast of +5% revenue CAGR from 2019 to 2021. The Company is expecting that its strong cigarette pricing and higher reduced risk product volumes will more than offset lower cigarette consumption. PMI is emphasizing a smoke-free future and is particularly accentuating IQOS, their flagship smoke-free product, in their reduced risk products category highlighting unmet demand.

Altria is the US Market Leader in All Tobacco Categories

Altria is the US operations of the pre-2008 Philip Morris and sells smokeable and smokeless products as well as wine. Wine was only 3% of FY18 revenues, smokeless products were 9%, and the other 88% were smokeable products. Altria’s smokeable products category, and total revenue is dominated by Marlboro which makes 85% of its FY18 smokeable product shipment volume. Marlboro is the leading cigarette brand in the USA with 40% market share. Altria’s smokeless products are made up of primarily oral tobacco under the brands of Copenhagen and Skoal.

Altria is not left behind in the move to novel nicotine products. The Company invested $13 bn for 35% ownership in the vaping giant Juul Labs. With the recent FDA approval, Altria will also begin selling sister PMI’s IQOS product in the USA. Going forward, novel nicotine will make up a growing share of Altria revenue.

British American Tobacco Combines Growth of Traditional Business with Diversified Bets on a Smoke-Free Future

BAT is one of two British tobacco giants and has star brands under its umbrella: Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, American Spirit as well as other oral and reduced risk products. Like PMI, BAT also has high exposure to growth of traditional smoking in emerging and frontier markets. With high market shares in key markets such as Bangladesh, Brazil, Chile, Malaysia, Pakistan, and South Africa, BAT is well positioned in the combustible category.

Source: BAT FY18 Results Presentation, Freyr visualization

Like its competitors, BAT is also preparing for a smokeless future. It has products in many categories, including vapes, e-cigarettes, e-pens, vapor, and oral tobacco. It is spreading its bets in terms of how traditional smoking gets replaced and has the widest umbrella of alternate products among its peers.

Japan Tobacco is Restructuring Itself Through M&A

JTI is the Japan-based owner of Winston, Camel, Ploom, Mevius, Logic, and Liggett-Ducat as well as some non-tobacco businesses. JTI has been making inorganic investments in tobacco as well as non-tobacco recently. It has made tobacco-related acquisitions outside developed markets to position itself to capitalize on increasing number of smokers in emerging and frontier markets. In the past 5 years, the Company expanded its geographical footprint with acquisitions in Bangladesh, Russia, Philippines, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Iran. It has managed to decrease its Japan exposure down to 28% of revenues (which we still find high). JTI has also made moves in the reduced risk category by acquiring US-based Logic and UK-based Zandera.

JTI’s diversification expands beyond smoking related categories. The Company makes 7.3% of its total revenues from processed foods and 5.1% from pharmaceuticals.

Imperial Brands is a Developed Markets Premium Tobacco Play

Imperial Brands is the other British tobacco giant and owns the brands of Winston, Davidoff, Backwoods, Cohiba, Monte Cristo, Romeo y Julieta, P&S, JSP, Gauloises, L&B, West, Rizla, Golden Virginia, Skruf, Kool, and blu. IMB is very different to other big tobacco names in that it has less reduced risk products and more developed market exposure.

IMB’s geographic and product mix addresses a different audience than of peers. We estimate that at least 50% and probably nearer to 75% of IMB’s revenues come from developed markets as 8 of the 10 key markets (self-defined per CAGNY 2019 Conference Presentation) for IMB are developed. In terms of total growth, this is a distinct disadvantage as the Company does not have exposure to increasing number of smokers of emerging and frontier markets.

IMB’s product range focuses on capitalizing on the developed market demographic with premium brands like Davidoff, Cohiba, Monte Cristo, Romeo y Julieta, etc. These premium products hit the pros/cons list on both sides as they both create valuable brand equity but also expose IMB to luxury expenditure of consumers. IMB is the most cyclical of the top 5.

Although IMB does not provide market share data, we can approximate their dominancy through cross-checking data provided by PMI and BAT. And in doing so, for the 10 key markets IMB lists, we see that they are in competition for all and dominate none.

Quantitative Comparison Spotlights the Brits

We evaluated the top 5 through ranking them on certain criteria. We chose 5 important areas of leverage, profitability, valuation, growth, and income. Using GuruFocus, we imported debt/EBITDA, and interest coverage for assessing leverage; net margin, ROIC, and ROA for assessing profitability; P/E, P/FCF, and EV/EBITDA for assessing valuation; 3 year revenue and EBITDA CAGR’s for assessing growth; and finally dividend yield and payout ratio for assessing distribution characteristics.

Source: GuruFocus, Freyr visualization

We then made a Joel Greenblatt style model for ranking the companies. We ranked individual metrics by category, then ranked according to the sum per category.

Source: Freyr analysis

The results show PMI is the best operationally and has the cleanest balance sheet. But this is offset by its relatively slow growth, low dividend, and high payout ratio as well as high valuation. Altria scores similar to PMI but with more balanced metrics while JTI scores the worst with unimpressive scores across the board except for its clean balance sheet and low payout ratio. Interestingly, the Brits share first place. Inorganic growth, and a healthy combination of a good yield and a safe payout ratio offsets high leverage and poor returns for BAT. IMB is likewise assisted by its inorganic growth and hurt by leverage.

Investor Takeaways

In combining our qualitative and quantitative analyses, we choose BAT as our winner in this space. We like its combination of non-developed market exposure, attractive valuation, strong positioning in novel tobacco products category and safe dividend. We are Buy rated on BAT.

We also like PMI due to its strength in key markets and think that IQOS is a winning product in its category. However, we are deterred by the price premium and think that shares are unlikely to outperform and are thus rated Hold.

We are neutral on Altria as well despite its market positioning and best-in-class line-up of novel tobacco products as we are not positive on the outlook for the US tobacco industry.

We outright Sell rated on JTI and, despite its quantitative score, IMB and would go as far as recommending shorting the two against BAT in a pair trade. We think aggressive M&A of JTI puts its high dividend at risk. We think that a dividend cut would cause a bad reaction by the market as it is the investment case for many investing in tobacco.

We dislike IMB’s geographic footprint. IMB has very little exposure to growth markets and is overexposed to markets with regulatory risk. IMB’s premium product line also exposes it to market cycles. We want defensive growth from tobacco names not volatile, secular decline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BTI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may initiate a short position on Imperial Brands and Japan Tobacco over the next 72 hours.