BlackBerry Management Must Step Up

One of this week's biggest losers so far has been BlackBerry (BB), which has seen its shares tumble after the company's fiscal first quarter earnings report. While the headline numbers appeared to be decent, the overall results were not spectacular, so shares are heading towards their lowest point of the year. If management truly believes in this company's future, it is time for them to step up and prove it.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

I was looking for $260 million in quarterly revenues and two cents in non-GAAP EPS. The company actually came in at $267 million and a penny, respectively. The difference was due to the realization of some Licensing/IP revenues that came in earlier in the year than expected per management on the conference call, as well as the company not making as many non-GAAP adjustments as I thought they would.

Overall, investors seemed to be a little worried about the company's lack of growth, excluding Cylance. On a non-GAAP basis, revenues not coming from the acquisition were down $1 million over the prior year period, as declines in legacy businesses more than offset growth from software and services. Management reiterated its yearly forecast, one of the key items I was watching for in my earnings preview article. If there were any hopes that management was being conservative a few months ago and raise guidance here, that didn't happen.

Another major item was the company's cash burn. Cash used in operations was $64 million, with another $2 million spent on capex. That leaves the company with $935 million in cash currently, and it still has $605 million in principal due for its November 2020 notes. If you were to exclude acquisition and integration expenses, restructuring costs, and legal proceedings, free cash flow would have been negative $49 million.

So, why do I say it is time for management to step up? Well, I've received a lot of comments in recent articles, and even on the conference call, BlackBerry Cylance competitor CrowdStrike (CRWD) was discussed. CrowdStrike recently went public, and it currently sports a market cap over $13.5 billion. While CrowdStrike does have almost twice the annual revenues of Cylance and is growing at around 100% currently, compared to Cylance at 25-30%, BlackBerry's entire market cap is less than $4 billion.

If management truly believes BlackBerry is undervalued, then it is time to put its money where its mouth is and announce a share repurchase plan. This is especially true for those that believe shares will be above $10 by November 2020, when the convertible debt comes due. That price is the conversion price, at which point, the company is effectively selling shares, resulting in 60.5 million shares of dilution.

Buying back shares at a much lower price would effectively save the company tens to hundreds of millions of dollars. Let's say you repurchase 60.5 million shares at an average cost of $8, which is well above current levels. Since you'd be effectively selling them at $10 next year, you pocket $2 per share or more than $120 million. Those savings increase as the price paid goes down. If management doesn't see shares hitting $10, then a buyback doesn't make as much sense since it will have to repay the notes in cash or refinance them for a second time.

Does BlackBerry management truly believe in the company's future? If so, it is time for them to step up to the plate and signal that this stock is undervalued. With shares tumbling after earnings, a repurchase program would save the company plenty of money if you believe shares will rise above the $10 conversion price for the November 2020 bonds. Investors are obviously fed up with the lack of progress, as BlackBerry shares are up less than 9% since John Chen was named interim CEO back in November 2013. As a comparison, the NASDAQ index is up 102% over that time.

