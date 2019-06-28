Glyphosate's Non-Carcinogen Status Unverifiable. Price Floor May Not Exist For Bayer Shares

Compensatory and punitive damages ruled against Bayer in less than 1% of its outstanding litigation cases have the potential to wipe out its entire shareholder's equity.

Due to the severity of these allegations, phase 2 and above clinical trials in humans cannot be conducted to evaluated the safety of glyphosate.

Bayer does not have a scientific method to definitely prove its innocence in accusations that its best selling herbicide, glyphosate, causes cancer.

Introduction

On June 7th, 2018, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) consummated its $63 billion acquisition of Monsanto, the largest GMO and agricultural chemical distributor in the world.

Immediately following the merger, a landmark case was awarded against Monsanto in regards to the sale of the world's mostly widely used herbicide, glyphosate, causing non-hodgkin's lymphoma after long-term exposure. Unfortunately, this chemical has been used in almost all public settings around the world since 1974, and many people have not been aware of its potential health hazard post exposure until as recently as 2015. In this case, the plaintiff, Dwayne Johnson, was awarded over $289 million (reduced to $78 million in an appeal) in compensatory and punitive damages for negligence on behalf of Monsanto in failure to disclose the relevant health hazards. Since then, over 13,400 lawsuits are now pending against Bayer-Monsanto in regards to the carcinogenic nature of the its agricultural chemical.

After an examination of relevant observations; epidemiological statistics, clinical data, legal precedents, international perspectives, and a 630 page report from the State of California regarding the chemical's ban, the author finds due to the severity of these allegations; Bayer may not be able to prove it's innocence due to the impossibility of running clinical trials regarding the safety of this herbicide on humans. This puts the company completely at the mercy of barristers; phase 1 safety trials on animals, and testimony of former Monsanto employees on whether or not glyphosate is actually carcinogenic. Moreover, just 1% of negative judgement on its pending litigation with damages awarded citing Johnson vs. Monsanto as precedent has the potential to deliver a killing blow to Bayer's non-goodwill adjusted shareholder's equity.

Without further ado, let's find out why below:

International Rulings

Source: Baum Hedlund Law, Author's Curation

Using the data gathered from a leading toxic tort law firm, the author finds 7 countries to have outright banned glyphosate due to its connection with causing non hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); 10+ countries which has placed restrictions on its distribution due to possible carcinogenic connections, and 100+ countries worldwide who have not enacted legislation limiting its use. In addition, the International Agency For Research on Cancer (IARC) has ruled (in 2015) glyphosate to be a "probable carcinogen" based on four toxicological studies on rodents.

Toxicological and Epidemiological Studies

In a more recent development, the State of California has ruled glyphosate to be cancer-causing in proposition 65 in 2017. There is a 630 page exhibition regarding this matter, and the author has pulled one of the toxicological studies cited in this ruling:

Source: OEHHA Exhibition, Author's Curation

A recurring theme between the data shown here and many others included in the report is the ambiguity of results. On the Syrian Hamster population tested, certain sub groups showed positive correlation (p=0.05) between glyphosate exposure and NHL diagnosis while others showed absolutely no relationship between the two variables (p>>0.05).

Since then, a new epistemological study performed on humans regarding the causal relationship between the herbicide and lymphoma has determined it to be in the positive, with 45% increase in incidences of NHL after adequate and prolonged exposure. While this may appear to be huge, one must keep in mind of various bias and our uncontrolled variables which are rampant in this study. Here is a glimpse of the methodology:

Source: ScienceDirect

A diligent reader may be able to spot right away this is not a clinical trial regarding the safety of glyphosate and hence must be regarded as a collection of observations. Firstly, critical variables which plays a role in the development of cancer such as age; race; obesity; infections; strength of immune systems; diet; and exercise routines of participants have not been accounted for. This results in a classic post-hoc fallacy as NHL could have been caused by any of the factors or its combination listed above even after exposure to glyphosate. Secondly, the 45% increase in incidences of NHL post glyphosate is an example of the base rate fallacy. While this number may be big, keep in mind NHL is only prevalent in 19.7 out of 100,000 Americans. Multiplying this number by 1.45, yields 28.6 occurrences out of every 100,000 in the U.S. population. When context has been added, the numbers don't seem as bad.

The existence of fallacies, however, does not excuse Bayer of any legal liabilities. The admission of inconclusive studies and or meta-analysis and its aid in the latest legal rulings against the company sets a precedent by placing the onus on Bayer itself to demonstrate its herbicide is indeed safe for human exposure against these studies. Unfortunately, due to a unique set of circumstances, Bayer may not be able to meet this standard for its defense.

Bayer's Catch 22

Normally, when a drug/chemical encounters safety issues post marketing, the FDA or another applicable administrative body would require phase 4 clinical trials demonstrating the chemical entity is safe before marketing would commence again.

For Bayer however, the company is locked in a catch 22 with regards to this safety standard. To prove in court glyphosate is safe for human exposure, Bayer would be first required to enroll thousands of participants in double blind, randomized clinical trials and expose each participant to a certain dose of glyphosate, and then measure the degree of non-hodgkin's lymphoma development in patients post exposure. As common sense would foretell, this is an impossibility due to the severity of the adverse reaction being measured. On the other hand, this is what the company critically needs to rebut the phase 1 animal trials and meta-analysis cited by the prosecution to successful overcome its lawsuits.

Moreover, one definitive and scientific aspect with clinical trials is the dose-response analysis. That is, the increased risk of cancer due to exposure to glyphosate increases with its dosage received. While permitted in animal testing, no company in the world would be allowed to perform such test on human beings due to the inhumane nature of such trial. On the other hand, data revealing a disconnect between dosage and NHL development in humans is something Bayer critically needs to prove its innocence.

Furthermore, analysis of data relating to former Monsanto employees and NHL occurrences cannot be used to satisfy the standard of a clinical trial. This is because the existence of biases listed in the last section regarding meta-analysis and conflicts of interest (as such employees may be involved in litigation against Bayer) would cause irreparable Type II errors to the trial design before it is even implemented.

To make matters worse, more than $2 billion worth of damages were awarded to just 2 plaintiffs in their litigation against Bayer as of this year. Let's analyze Bayer's backlog of lawsuits in greater detail.

Glyphosate Lawsuit Rulings:

In May 2019, plaintiffs Alva Pilliod and his wife were awarded $2 billion in compensatory and punitive damages from Bayer, after a jury concluded use of glyphosate to kill weed on their property between 1975 and 2011 caused the couple to develop NHL.

It is important to note the $2 billion awarded includes only $55 million in compensatory damages. In State Farm Mut. Automobile Ins. Co. v. Campbell (2003), the U.S. Supreme Court found few ratios of punitive to compensatory damages beyond double digits to satisfy due process. Hence, on appeal, it is very likely (but not guaranteed) the total damages awarded will be reduced to a maximum of $550 million (9:1).

Nonetheless, this is by no means good news for a company with 13,400 lawsuits from plantiffs accusing Bayer-Monsanto of exposure to their herbicide causing NHL. This is not good news for a company with over $42.57 billion in long term debt and only $10.44 billion in non goodwill adjusted shareholder's equity (as litigation payouts are almost certain to wipeout a good chunk of Monsanto's carrying value)

Based on the two precedents studied and an optimistic case of Supreme Court limit on punitive damages, the author first calculates estimates Bayer's implied litigation expenses to be the following.

Source: Author's Curation

Using an average total damages awarded of $209 Million (from 3 cases) and multiplying this number by the % rulings against Bayer-Monsanto from 13,400 outstanding lawsuits regarding to glyphosate, the author was able to derive an estimate for the total legal liabilities for Bayer. Then, the % rulings metric was tweaked until the final result yielded a value similar to Bayer's FY 2018 adj. equity value.

According to the author's estimates, should Bayer lose just a minority of its cases that are similar to Johnson vs. Monsanto and Pilliod vs. Monsanto in regards to glyphosate causing cancer, the company will potentially face $10.9 billion in implied legal liabilities and be effectively wiped out of its FY 2018 adj. shareholder's equity. In addition, if Bayer was to lose 1.50% of such cases, this may result in liabilities equivalent to its long term debt stack of $42.57 billion.

This is because glyphosate is the number one herbicide used in the entire world since 1974. Members of the public in residential homes; recreational areas, farmlands national parks, public streets, commercial properties, and their work environments had decades of exposure to this chemical without any warnings to its potential hazards until carcinogenic studies cited by the IARC surfaced in 2015. Hence, it is very likely the remaining plaintiffs in such lawsuits have substantial similarities to the victims in Johnson v. Monsanto and Pilliod vs. Monsanto, making the total damages awarded in these cases a potential benchmark for future rulings.

This basically defeats any optimistic outlook regarding bulk settlement, as such process would require the summation of all damages for individual cases and multiplied by a bulk discount. To put it into perspective, even a discount rate of 50% would result in a astronomical settlement sum of $1.4 trillion (50% * $209 Million / settlement * 13,400 settlements) and likely trigger an unprecedented bankruptcy for one of the largest M&A deals in the world.

Conclusion

There has been landmark damages of $78 million awarded against Bayer for its use of Glyphosate as a possible carcinogen in August 2018, and further damages of $550 million in May 2019 after possible Supreme Court limitations. These penalties of nearly $658 million were awarded to just 3 plaintiffs out of more 13,400 lawsuits with regards this matter. Investors should be aware a minority of these case ruled against Bayer following relevant precedents will wipe out Bayer's FY2018 $10.7 billion non-goodwill adjusted equity. Considering members of the public had decade-long exposure to this chemical without being informed of its safety risks, it is likely the compensatory damages from the remaining lawsuits will not be below that of the 3 precedents against Bayer-Monsanto.

Moreover, due to the severity of these allegations, Bayer cannot scientifically prove its innocence via clinical trials regarding safety of glyphosate. The company, for obvious reasons, cannot enroll thousands of patients in double blinded randomized trials; expose the patients with the herbicide, then test the levels of non-hodgkin's lymphoma among participants with increasing dosage. Hence, due to this catch 22, Bayer is completely at the mercy of litigators, phase 1 animal trials, and employee testimony with respect to whether or not glyphosate is carcinogenic. While trading at just 9x forward P/E and 10x forward EV/EBITDA, investors should not be blinded by these cheap valuation metrics and understand this is an unprecedented case with the risk of litigation far outweighing any meaningful value in the company.

