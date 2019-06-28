Solar Senior Capital: Lower Rates Likely To Result In The Dividend Not Being Fully Covered By NII

Despite a rate cut's ability to result in a decline in NII, it seems increasingly likely that the rate cuts planned are to be relatively low.

In my previous article on Solar Senior Capital (SUNS), I expressed the view that there is cause for cautious optimism for this yield play. Since that time, my concerns over a slower pace of rate hikes has, however, been replaced by an increasing expectation of rate cuts which would have a greater impact on BDCs.

Whilst several of the points that led to cautious optimism remains valid, time has unfortunately done little to abate some of the more pressing concerns I expressed at the time. This article therefore assesses some of these changes and considers the extent to which this results in a change in my opinion on SUNS.

A Potential Rate Cut

With 90% of SUNS' portfolio at floating rates, it is well positioned to benefit from rising rates. The reverse is, however, also true in that a decline in interest rates is likely to result in a decline in NII (Net Investment Income). The concern over a potential rate cut comes amidst the market increasingly expressing a preference for a rate cut while economists have warned that such rate cuts could “foster asset bubbles.”

The Fed has, however, recently expressed a willingness to look towards rate cuts beginning as early as July. Recent comments by the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, however indicate that such rate cuts are not likely to be significant. Referring to increased political pressure to cut rates he noted that “[t]he Fed is insulated from short-term political pressures.” When asked about the potential of disappointing markets by not delivering a cut, he added that, “We’re not in the business, really, of trying to work through short-term movements in financial conditions. We have to look through that.”

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President, James Bullard, who is in favour of a rate cut has also noted that a 50-basis point rate cut in July would likely be too severe and seems to favour a cut of no more than 25 basis points. Whilst a rate cut could therefore see a decline in the LIBOR rate, and consequentially a potential decline in SUNS' NII, such decline does not currently give rise to significant concerns as such a relatively small decline is unlikely to have an exorbitant impact on NII.

The Dividend And Its Sustainability

SUNS' lower-than-peers NII coverage ratio does, however, leave it at a greater risk of its dividend not being fully covered by NII than that of some of its other higher-quality BDC peers. SUNS' 1-Year Average NII Coverage ratio is at 100.1% leaving little space for a decline in NII. The mere fact that the dividend could potentially not be fully covered by NII does not, however, automatically give rise to the conclusion that a dividend cut would occur. This is so particularly in light of SUNS shareholder-friendly management who has a long history of accepting fee waivers in order to cover the dividend.

(Source: BDC Universe)

The ability to cover the dividend without having to resort to fee -waivers was, however, one of the key reasons for my increased optimism on SUNS at the time of writing my previous articles. Investors would therefore be well-served to monitor developments in NII coverage and any potential adverse consequences of a rate cut closely.

It is, however, worth emphasizing that the mere fact that a decline in rates occurs wouldn’t automatically mean that lower NII will be reported as NII could also be impacted by a number of other factors such as the BDC's leverage and margins on its portfolio. This notwithstanding, in light of the high level of floating rates loans in SUNS' portfolio, a rate cut is more likely than not to result in a decline in NII.

SUNS currently offers an attractive dividend yield of slightly above 8.8%, which is the third highest of the higher quality BDCs included in the peer-comp charts below. This dividend yield seems to compensate for some of the increased risk of investing in BDCs at this stage of the credit cycle although the current yield should not be viewed in isolation from the risk of declining NII coverage should interest rates decline.

(Source: BDC Universe)

Leverage And Portfolio Quality

SUNS has historically generally seen a very low percentage of its portfolio on non-accrual status. It currently has only one investment on non-accrual status and 99.8% of its portfolio of senior secured cash flow and asset-based loans is performing. This generally low level of non-accruals speaks to the BDC's prudent underwriting practices.

Maintaining these prudent lending practices will be crucial for as management has correctly noted: “[t]he general market consensus is that we are late in the credit cycle…” Management also continues to plan on a gradual increase of its leverage ratio which has the potential to offset some of the potentially adverse consequences on NII that could be brought about by a decline in interest rates.

Whilst reiterating my general discomfort with BDCs increasing their leverage this late in the credit cycle, SUNS' prudent lending practices alleviates some of this concern together with SUNS' relatively low leverage in comparison to many other BDCs. I am therefore of the view that these lending practices should enable SUNS to avoid undue risks in its expansion process.

(Source: BDC Universe)

Valuation And Conclusion

SUNS now trades at a slight discount of approximately 3% to NAV, which is the lowest amongst the higher-quality BDCs included in the charts below. This discount to NAV again, in my view, acts to partially compensate for some of the increased risk brought about by economic and interest rate uncertainties.

(Source: BDC Universe)

Notwithstanding this slight discount and my general confidence in SUNS management to effectively navigate any potential short-term headwinds, I am still not comfortable with entering into a position in SUNS at this point in time. I would be willing to reconsider this stance once greater clarity regarding the direction of interest rates emerges. I, however, again see little reason for existing investors to panic and sell their stock in which respect my opinion remains unchanged irrespective of the more recent developments discussed in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC, MAIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.