CubeSmart Emerging Market Share And Upscale Portfolio Among Self Storage REITs

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is emerging as a winner in the race to fill out urban areas with self-storage facilities. Despite smaller size than other Self-Storage REITs, CubeSmart has successfully focused investment on the top 25 US metropolitan areas, where rental rates are higher and growth is more rapid than the US average. Portfolio acquisition pace is ensured by $183 million joint venture development partnerships. Current yield of 3.8% is well supported by FFO growth. Dividends increased 11% during 2018 and appear poised for another increase by year-end 2019.

Self-Storage REITs including CubeSmart are trading near all-time high prices, but only 2 of them, CubeSmart and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), have achieved that new high during 2019. The chart below shows average price gain of 14% year to date during 2019, including 1 laggard, Life Storage (NYSE:LSI), trading up only 3% year to date, still (19%) below its all-time high price in 2016. In contrast, the largest and best-known Self-Storage REIT Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is up 18% year to date, still (14%) below its all-time high price during 2016.

Life Storage and Public Storage recently surprised investors with lower than expected results, Public Storage during 2018 and Life Storage during 2019, when portfolio exposure to overbuilt markets and difficult FFO comparisons caused investors to reduce expectations. Both CubeSmart and Extra Space Storage have delivered on investor expectations, explaining their better stock price performance.

Let's take a closer look at CubeSmart's portfolio of self-storage properties to see how they have accomplished their growth. CubeSmart's effective portfolio growth path has been a result of its careful choice of incremental markets. CubeSmart's portfolio is shown in the slide below, taken from CubeSmart's investor presentation as of June 2019, see it here.

The slide shows that CubeSmart's top 12 markets generate 68% of revenue. This level of revenue concentration is generally available only to a smaller company expanding into new markets with carefully selected acquisitions. Northeastern cities, particularly the New York City metro area (contributing 20% of revenues for 1Q 2019), as well as Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California, are targeted locations. Revenue from 494 owned self-storage facilities is supplemented by the management of 619 facilities owned by partners and smaller operators. Management revenue contributes only 4% of total revenues for CubeSmart but enables much broader market presence for marketing effectiveness and sourcing of competitive leasing information.

This next slide shows portfolio exposure to the top 25 MSAs for CubeSmart compared to other Self-Storage REITs, highlighting the point of market penetration, relative to total portfolio size. I think this chart shows that CubeSmart is approaching the sweet spot of growth for an emerging market share gainer. This chart indicates that despite CubeSmart's dramatically lower market cap, the effectiveness of new investment earns CubeSmart distinction.

Acquisitions have played a critical role in CubeSmart's achievement of this preferred portfolio positioning. CubeSmart's June 2019 presentation discloses that $2.7 billion self-storage acquisitions from 2010 to 2018 enabled CubeSmart to reach scale in target metropolitan markets. During this 9-year period, CubeSmart made only $325 million in divestitures, mostly to establish joint venture partnerships with sufficient capitalization to achieve leveraged growth in new developments.

Operations benefit from CubeSmart's carefully constructed scale in each target market. See table below from CubeSmart's June 2019 presentation to see the improvement. Revenue growth and NOI growth has improved over the past 9 years. Occupancy has increased, demonstrating the benefit of marketing at scale and goodwill built up through customer relations. Repeat customers and long-term relationships are possible for CubeSmart, even in a business known for rentals shorter than a year in duration. This record of operational success is critical for new investors, looking to join up with a winning formula.

On the numbers, CubeSmart still looks like a reasonably priced choice among Self-Storage REITs, as shown in the chart below. Key number is yield at 3.81%, second highest among the Self-Storage REITs shown, while Public Storage provides investors with only 3.36% current yield. Conservative guidance for FFO growth of 1-3% during 2019 appears to provide room for upside surprise.

CubeSmart has already announced $183 million in new joint venture developments, all to be added to portfolio as acquisitions during 2019 ($144 million already scheduled) and 2020 (more developments likely to be announced before year-end 2019). That acquisition schedule should help CubeSmart to maintain pace of FFO growth.

Long-term dividend growth has been exceptional for CubeSmart. This slide from CubeSmart's June 2019 presentation shows 22% CAGR for dividends during the 5 years from 2014 to 2019. Dividend payout increased, as FFO CAGR of 11% was achieved during the same period.

What could interfere with this favorable growth outlook? Significant competitive changes appear unlikely. Public Storage, the largest market cap among Self-Storage REITs, generally holds rental prices stable through any period of market adjustment due to overbuilding of any local market. Concessions to renters, in the form of a month's free rent, or free use of a truck to enable move-ins, are the only competitive moves that are expected to impact operating margins for short periods of time. Occupancy at 92% for most Self-Storage REITs is a comfortable level that enables rental rate roll-ups on long stays, while availability of less than 10% of all units at each facility keeps new rental rates up.

An unpredictable factor may be the weather. Summer storms during 2019 can have a major unpredictable impact on demand for self-storage space. Floods in Florida, resulting from Hurricane Irma, were a critical demand factor for self-storage during 2017 and also, in 2017, in Texas, as a result of floods caused by Hurricane Harvey. People facing challenging clean-up and renovation tasks after floods find need for self-storage rentals lasting from as brief as 4-6 months to as long as 18 months. CubeSmart has 10% portfolio exposure to Miami and 7% portfolio exposure to other cities in Florida, including Jacksonville, Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Naples. Total portfolio exposure to Texas is 9%, including Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. In general, damages from storms or floods to a well-built portfolio of self-storage facilities is minimal, while the benefit of incremental demand from local rebuilding and clean-up can be substantial.

I think this looks like a good time to BUY CubeSmart for reliable long-term FFO growth and predictable dividend increases. Valuation of CubeSmart appears appropriate, although the stock price has recently achieved a new high during 2019. CubeSmart's effective portfolio expansion strategy, coupled with its high-quality facilities, is worthy of a growth premium. An emerging market share play such as CubeSmart can drive years of successful stock price performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CUBE is on your list of uncovered stocks