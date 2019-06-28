Intel: An Iconic Company At Inflection Point

A P/E valuation of around 10 and a 2.7% dividend yield seem to be attractive, but the stock price can go lower.

Intel exceeded expectations in Q1, but lowered its outlook, which resulted in an approximate 25% price drop from its peak in April 2019.

Despite the recent 25% decline in Intel's (INTC) share price, I have not bought it yet. Concerns such as the trade war, lowered outlook, and increased competition make me worry about Intel's future. Although there are worrying signs about the company, I strongly believe Intel will remain a key player in the technology industry.

An iconic company with challenges ahead

Intel is an iconic company in the semiconductor industry that has weathered the technological and financial challenges throughout its history. With Andy Grove, the management was able to transform Intel from a memory producer to a leading microprocessor company. Now, the challenges are even bigger, and the leaders have to figure out how to revitalize Intel. Andy Grove stated in his book, Only The Paranoid Survive, that this kind of situation provides a strategic inflection point.

"A strategic inflection point is a time in the life of business when its fundamentals are about to change. that change can mean an opportunity to rise to new heights. But it may just as likely signal the beginning of the end" - Andrew S. Grove, Only the Paranoid Survive

Indeed the new challenges can mean an opportunity to rise to new heights, but currently, the picture rather signals the beginning of the end. Intel is losing its leadership position in the CPU business because it failed to change to 10nm in time and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) was able to transition to 7nm.

From the chart below, it is clearly visible that AMD is eating away at Intel's market share.

For instance, Intel's roadmap does not predict that it will have any technological advantage over AMD. AMD's Zen 2 7nm is already on the market, and by the time Intel is able to produce its 7nm, AMD is expected to be in a position to have Zen 4 with 5nm or 6nm technology.

Source: Intel Investor Day 2019 presentation

I will not dig deeper into Intel's strategic roadmap because it is clearly communicated in the investment presentations. Many investors and Seeking Alpha authors raised questions on how realistic Intel's strategic moves are. In my opinion, Intel might lose market share in the upcoming years, but it will remain a significant player in the semiconductor industry. Intel's strategy might be questionable; however, it would be too early to judge the validity of this statement.

Attractive Valuation

What first alerted me was the unusually low valuation. Based on the chart, it is the lowest valuation in the last five years. In case the company returns to its normal 15 P/E from 10 P/E, the share price would jump to $66. Additionally, if we calculate with a $6 EPS in five years, which is Intel's EPS target, the share price would hit $90. These price calculations are basic and should be handled cautiously because there are several risks on the road ahead.

A dividend yield of 2.74% or above happened 35% of the time in the last five years. So even though the yield is already attractive, it is not a rarity. The company has paid dividends since 1992; however, it only has five years of consecutive dividend growth history because of a dividend freeze in 2013. The dividend is safe with around a 30% payout ratio. In addition, Intel's S&P credit rating is A+, which further emphasizes the quality of the stock.

All in all, the valuation looks attractive enough to analyze some important qualities of the company further.

Quality of Intel

I like the semiconductor business as some firms operating in this industry tend to have economic moats and are thus able to create shareholder value. Intel is one of the most dominant and pervasive technology companies in the world. The business essentially operates as a monopoly in its core computer and data center markets and has numerous competitive advantages that are virtually impossible to replicate by most companies. Intel also offers a healthy dividend payment that scores well for dividend safety and dividend growth prospects.

Despite that Intel is an excellent company, it has several issues currently to remain the company that it is today. Its revenue is flat and gross margin dropped to around 60%. These are worrying signs that the company has a bumpy road ahead in the next few years.

"I do just want to acknowledge the present," Swan said at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California. "We let you down. We let ourselves down." While sales of the company's data-centric products - a term coined to include server and other chips such as artificial intelligence processors - will expand at a percentage in the high-single digits, the unit's growth won't be enough to overcome the sluggish PC market, he said. Total revenue will increase by low-single-digit percentages over the next three years, Swan said (Source).

Before investing, I usually check some important metrics such as shareholder yield, free cash flow, and dividend yield. Even though these numbers are not too high, I consider the numbers acceptable for investment.

Let's further check the valuation of the company, because I like to invest in quality companies with low valuation.

Based on these charts, the P/E ratio represents a low valuation in the five-year horizon. However, valuation metrics such as Price/Cash Flow and Price/Sales do not show extremely low numbers.

What also alerts me is that even after a 25% price drop, insiders are not buying the shares. The only person who bought Intel's shares at the end of last year was Robert Holmes Swan, the CEO of the company.

My verdict about Intel

Intel is a leading technology holding, along with companies such as NVIDIA (NVDA) and Qualcomm (QCOM). I appreciate Intel's strategy to push into the realm of data management, the internet of things and the growing autonomous driving sector (Mobileye). Intel's products will be increasingly important in our more digitized, technologically more intelligent and more inter-connected world. The TAM (Total Addressable Market) of Intel is $300 billion, which represents enormous growth potential in the industry.

Despite these potentials in technology development, Intel faces a lot of challenges, such as shrinking profit margins, decreasing market share because of competition, and trade war issues with China. Given these worries, I will only invest in the company at a more depressed price at around $38, which translates to a 3.25% dividend yield. I might never get this price and miss this investment opportunity, but I am fine with it.

"The stock market is a no-called-strike game. You don't have to swing at everything - you can wait for your pitch." - Warren Buffett

