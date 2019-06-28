Vermilion Energy: A 9.7% Fully Self Funded Yield Every Income Investor Must Own

With a 9.7% yield, Vermilion's share price drop offers a great opportunity for income investors to make an entry or add to their positions.

The business remains stellar. Vermilion is diversified across the globe and the dividend is fully covered.

Studying Banking and Finance has given me the opportunity to meet and discuss stocks and investment ideas with some great people, especially in our University's Trading and Finance society. Being young and reckless, our discussions tend to focus more on growth stocks and less on mature dividend-paying ones.

While I appreciate the enormous capital gains growth stocks can provide to investors, I always try to remind to my friends the beauty of dividends and their steady reliable income. While I tend to focus on tech growth stocks, some opportunities are too hard to ignore and resist. I look today at Vermilion Energy and its tasty 9.7% yield, which is at a high after the company's shares dropped more than 40% in the past year.

The point of this article is to:

Give a general overview to investors unfamiliar with Vermilion Energy

Discuss the company's activities and execution

Discuss the dividend

Conclude on why the company is a great dividend-paying income machine

Introduction

Vermilion Energy is a diversified energy producer. It creates value through the acquisition, exploration, development and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. What amazed me with Vermilion Energy when I first looked at the company is its obsession with dividends. Management's goal is to truly provide investors with a reliable monthly income stream. Don't take my word for it. Their investor relations page clearly states:

Vermilion's strategic model aims to deliver annual organic production growth as well as reliable and increasing dividends to our investors. We seek to deliver this growth-and-income model from within internally-generated cash flow.

Again, at the end of the page, it is emphasized that one of Vermilion's long term goals it to "protect the dividend".

The company's activities are mostly taking place in N.A., 1/3 in Europe, while an Offshore oil field ~80 km N.W. of Australia makes up for around 5% of the total production.

VET's June's Investor Presentation.

Execution Done right

Q1 2019 production averaged 103,404 boe/d, representing a 2% increase over the prior quarter, due to increases in Australia, Canada, the US, Germany, and France. It was the highest quarter in terms of turnover for Vermilion ever, earning a total of $39,547M ($0.26 EPS) out of $481,083M in revenue. Despite paying a rich dividend, Vermilion's revenue growth has been outstanding. It has been boosted by management's decision to pursue organic growth augmented by opportunistic and accretive M&A, with disciplined acquisition tests to insure that M&A provide deep value and reliable future cash flows.

A great example is the latest acquisition of Spartan Energy which increased Vermilion’s oil-weighted production from 46% to 57%. Vermilion's ability to identify value and acquire companies has been phenomenal.

Paying CAD$175M in debt for accretive FFO/share of 15%, it is fair to say that Vermilion bought Spartan Energy on sale. Below, the graph depicts Vermilion's growth, which has been particularly impressive in the last 7 years achieving a 15% CAGR.

Remember that this is a company that, as you will read later down below, uses most of each cash flow to pay the dividends. Sustaining a high dividend along with achieving such a high production growth with a razor-thin margin for error shows outstanding management decision making and experience to create value.

To close the execution section for Vermilion I would like to point out another highlight of their phenomenal know-how in the energy sector. As I've mentioned before, Vermilion's Australian revenues comprise 5% of the total turnover. Reserves at initial acquisition in 2005 were 26.7 MMBOE (Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent) while the reserves were rapidly going down. As soon as Vermilion took over, it took action to extend the economic life of the Wandoo field. Today the same deal that bought Vermillion 26.7 MMBOE has Total Produced/Closing Reserves of 48.8 MMBOE. Vermilion had initially made this investment expecting that it would have drained all the reserves by 2020. Reserve Additions by Vermilion are 22.1 MMBOE and the Wandoo field is still going strong!

All hail the dividend!

I love dividends. As much as I appreciate my Amazon shares and their explosive gains in the past few years and as much I as love unprofitable hyper-growth companies with huge potential, there is something special about dividends. The feeling of getting receiving them never fails to get anyone excited. What's better than receiving dividends? Receiving them monthly. And that is exactly what Vermilion does.

Monthly dividends are so nice they are almost addicting. It makes common stocks paying quarterly look so dull in comparison. I personally love monthly dividends because they provide a steady income stream that helps to pay the bills and the small day-to-day expenses. Even in the toughest times of 2007-2009 Vermillion investors received their monthly dividend with no exception.

source: I.P.

Like I have already mentioned Vermilion has done an amazing job of growing its revenue while providing an excellent dividend. In fact, Vermilion has an interesting dividend strategy! Here's what it does:

Vermilion raises its dividend when it expects future growth in EPS in Year 1.

It intentionally raises the dividend with a payout ratio of more than 100%

raises the dividend with a payout ratio of more than 100% EPS is boosted from future projects in Year 2-3 as expected.

Payout ratio returns from over 100% to fully covered.

Vermilion starts preparing future projects to hike the dividend again in a few years

Repeat.

It is important to understand the intentional raise of a payout ratio of more than 100%. It gives Vermilion the ability to raise the dividend sooner than later while timing the cash flow of new projects to cover it in the next year.

This way investors can expect a dividend hike earlier, while management projects next year's cash flow. Generally speaking, investors do not and should not like a payout ratio of more than 100%. However, it looks like VET's management is thoughtful enough to have made it work for almost 17 years. Four dividend hikes in-between and a clockwork monthly uncut dividend later, Vermilion may currently be trading at a discount. While the dividends will hardly compensate those who bought a few years ago, new investors may find this a great entry point as a long term hold.

The graph below shows Vermilion's dividend strategy as explained earlier. The graph illustrates the years in which Vermilion raised its dividend. Whenever the payout ratio exceeded a 100%+ payout ratio, its expected strong cash flow always manages to keep it lower after the next couple of years.The expected payout ratio for 2019 is 95%.

source: Report-Page 5

The Risk

Every reward (and especially one that yields 9.6%!) has its risk. Vermillion is no different. In my opinion, Vermilion's core risk is the sector it is involved in itself. Fossil fuels have not been the best sector for investors to park their money lately. While a transition to renewables is going to take decades, it is still going to happen. Vermilion is well diversified and the natural gas sector is clearly soaring worldwide, but its oil business a huge chunk of its revenue. Oil prices are volatile and will affect free cash flow should they fall.

Moreover, Vermilion's ability to maintain a viable payout ratio in the future is uncertain, in the case of a decline in management's performance.

Finally, while Vermilion's diversification can shield its cash flow from changes in FX since it receives USD, CAD, EUR, and AUD, it may pose a problem as futures and production reserves must carefully be evaluated to maximize profits by timing market demand and the geopolitical environment.

The black gold

Even though Vermilion's risk of being involved in fossil fuels may concern some investors I beg to differ! Vermilion's proven reserves have surged over the last few years.

While I agree, that eventually renewables will someday take over, oil demand is on the rise!

source: The Fuse

Projections expect the demand of 105 MBD by 2030 (Millions of Barrels per Day) and it doesn't seem to slow down at all. The supply follows an upward trend to meet that demand too which raises confidence as proven reserves go up every single year.

International Energy Agency

With recent oil prices looking good, I believe that the outlook for oil stocks, at least in the short term, is optimistic.

Valuation

Looking back at Vermilion's stock terrible price chart at the beginning of the article it's time a took at the current valuation. VET has a P/B ratio of 1.54 in comparison major Oil players like Chevron (CVX) and Exxon (XOM) are currently trading at 1.5 and 1.67 respectively. In my opinion VET's current P/B in comparison to the industry's average of 2.61 is solid.

Regarding cash flow, that graph below illustrates the Price/Free cash flow of 3 major Canadian stocks in the energy sector (adding VET would glitch the chart for some reason). In comparison VET's current P/FCF is 4.24!

With oil rebounding and the stock's cheap valuation, I find Vermilion to be a fantastic value play. While some major Oil players, who are considered to be a safer choice currently yield 4-6%, I find Vermilion's valuation along with its monstrous dividend too attractive to pass.

Conclusion

Vermilion's share price decline of the past few years presents an excellent opportunity for investors who would love to add a steady monthly dividend income stream. Management is experienced and has shown professional excellence over time. I believe the energy sector's eventual transition to renewables is too far away and I trust that management will make the right calls for the company to adjust in the future if needed.

Until then, the business is growing, the dividend is stellar, oil prices are on the rise and a potential trade deal in G20 will probably pump the stock price too.

While Vermilion's strategy to sustain such a high dividend in a borderline payout ratio environment may not be the ultimate SWAN stock for many investors, it certainly is attractive to be receiving a 9.7% yield monthly! In my opinion, Vermilion's current price is an excellent entry point that income investors should take advantage of. I certainly will!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.