AIG - Overall Upward Trend Far From Over, Perfect Time To Buy The Dip

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) has a reliable market trend where its price to book stays around 0.80. Due to increasing net assets, the share price will be pressured to rise sharply in order to maintain the ratio. Current projections show that the share price necessary to maintain the ratio is about $58.86. The present share price (as of 9:40 a.m. June 28, 2019) is $53.22. Thus, buying the bounce off the dip now will likely yield a minimum quick return of 10.6%.

When Does Price To Book Matter?

Price to book provides guidance concerning whether a stock’s share price is appropriate by comparing it to the actual book value (or net assets) of the company. The formula to calculate the ratio divides the share price (which is the market cap per share) by the company’s net assets (assets minus liabilities) per share.

The old school of thought was that a price to book greater than 1 indicated an overvalued stock (since the market sentiment exceeded the tangible net worth of the company), while a value of less than 1 indicated a bargain. This simplistic manner of thinking has been rendered obsolete in light of modern accounting methods, which place greater emphasis on intangible assets, such as “Goodwill, brand recognition and intellectual property.”

Accordingly, analysts have come to recognize that a price to book value is not positive or negative in and of itself (i.e., 2 is bad, 0.50 is good), but rather the significance of the value is relative. Specifically, modern analysts focus on a company’s price to book history, and also the median price to book for a company’s industry, in order to determine what a given value indicates for that particular company. As outlined below, in AIG’s case, the present price to book is a very bullish sign.

AIG’s Price To Book And Why It Is a Bullish Sign

AIG’s price to book of 0.77 is slightly lower than where it should be for this company. The following graph shows the company’s price to book for the past three years. As can be seen, the historical value typically oscillates around 0.80.

Data by YCharts

Which leads to the obvious question – if the price to book is close to normal, then why does it indicate that a rise in share price is imminent? In order to answer this question, we need to dig deeper. The following chart is a three-year comparison of the company’s share price, price to book, and book value.

Data by YCharts

As indicated, the price to book (orange line) is just slightly lower than where it should be, historically speaking. The overwhelmingly sideways nature of the orange line shows that it is a reliable trend. This means that, in all likelihood, it will continue to basically move sideways.

However, we also see that the book value or net assets (red line) is now moving up. Remember that the price to book (orange line) is a division equation, and the net assets (red line) is the bottom number (or denominator) in that equation.

As you probably remember from high school math classes, when the bottom number of a division equation increases, the result (or quotient) decreases (i.e., 20/1=20, which is greater than 20/2=10). Thus, as the book value (red line) goes up, the price to book (orange line) should go down, unless there is something to keep it going sideways. And again, history shows that the orange line does not want to go down, it wants to remain going sideways.

So, what do we expect to stabilize the orange line? Well, as the top number of a division equation (numerator) increases, it counteracts the downward effect of increases in the bottom number. In this case, the share price (blue line) is the numerator.

Putting it all together, the invisible hand of the market (or investor confidence in this company) likes this stock to have a price to book of about 0.80. This metric of market sentiment has proven very reliable with AIG. The net assets are increasing, and thus the share price will be pressured upward in order to maintain the price to book.

Sector Median Price To Book

Our above analysis is further supported by trends in the industry. As mentioned earlier, analysts look to a stock’s specific price to book history, and also the median ratio for the company’s sector, in order to determine the significance of the company's ratio. The median price to book for the financial sector is 1.19. Therefore, AIG’s present value of 0.77 is very low.

This tells us two things. First, AIG is a bargain investment when compared to its competitors. Basically, the company’s comparatively low price to book means that it costs less to invest in AIG per actual asset than it does with respect to its peers. Stated otherwise, with AIG you get more bang for your buck.

Second, since the price to book is already lower than normal, market forces will work hard to prevent it from going lower. Which goes back to our main point for this article – since the net assets are increasing, the share price will continue to be forced up in order to maintain the usual price to book.

Challenges To Our Thesis

Since the company has not received any negative press or reported any negative developments in recent months (indeed, the only significant recent news regarded AIG's Q1 results, which were outstanding and sent the stock soaring), the only real challenge to our thesis is that it is based on a pattern.

Our response to skeptics who think along these lines involves two points. First, while our analysis is based on a price to book pattern, this pattern has proven to be reliable with this company. It is not a recent development. Rather, as indicated above, it has been consistent overall for the past three years.

Second, Thursday's trading corroborates our assessment. Specifically, the stock is already bouncing off the dip, given that the share price rose 1.5% (or $0.79) from the prior day's trading.

How High Will The Share Price Rise In The Short Term?

In order to determine the next short-term high, we can use the price to book formula. Again, the formula is: Price to Book = Share Price / Book Value Per Share.

The graph from earlier shows that the book value is heading imminently towards $64 billion. Since the company has 869.75 million outstanding shares, the Book Value Per Share that we will use is $64 billion / 869.75 million shares = $73.58 per share. And, as outlined above, the market will in all likelihood force a share price resulting in a price to book of around 0.80.

So, when we plug the above values into the equation, we get the following: 0.80 = Share Price / $73.58. Thus, in order to predict where the stock is heading in the immediate future, we multiply 0.80 by $73.58. That yields a short-term target price of $58.86. Or, a 10.6% increase over the present share price.

While this is good news for day traders, it is also good news for true longs. It is reassurance that the present dip is an anomaly, and the overall bullish trend of late will continue very, very soon. Indeed, yesterday's trading session suggests that the resumption of the upward trend is already in progress.

Data by YCharts

In fact, longs should increase their positions for three reasons. First and foremost, to cash in on a no-brainer 10.6% spike like the day traders. Second, the comparison graph from the earlier "AIG's Price to Book & Why It Is A Bullish Sign" section of this article shows that the net assets (red line) are on track to increase to historic levels. Following the logic of our analysis, that will continue to also push the share price to past levels (i.e., mid-$60s and above).

Third, Wall Street may just catch on to the fact that the price to book for this company is and practically always has been way too low for its sector. If the market ever were to correct the difference between AIG's 0.77 price to book and the 1.19 sector median, that would, by mathematical necessity, send the share price soaring.

In sum, the current share price is a strong buy for both impatient day traders and true longs. But, the dip will probably not stay around for very long at all.

Conclusion

Investors should buy the present dip aggressively in order to cash in on an imminent 10.6% return. Increases in net assets will continue to push the share price up in order to maintain the company’s customary price to book, which has proven to be a reliable indicator of the market’s valuation of AIG’s stock.

As for a time frame, throughout this article, we say that the bounce up from the recent dip will occur imminently. We mean now, as in our conclusions will probably fully manifest within a few days, not weeks. Recent trading suggests that the rise is already in progress.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.