Tesla On Track For 88,000 Units Sold In Q2

We are nearing the end of Q2, and based on European registration data, as well as what was leaked out on Electrek about North American sales as of June 25 - assuming that data was accurate - we can make some intelligent estimates for Tesla’s (TSLA) Q2 unit sales. The bottom line is 88,000. How do we get there? Let’s start with Europe.
We already know the European registration data from most large and relevant countries for the April and May months. Furthermore, we have daily registration data from Norway, Spain and The Netherlands that give us a very good indication where those countries are, as little as three or four days before the end of the month.
Here's one of the Norwegian data feeds: here.
And here's the one for The Netherlands, Spain and Norway: here
Norway’s results are reported almost real time, with the multiple sites picking up the data lagging each other only by a few hours. Spain and The Netherlands tend to report little over 24 hours later, only once a day.
The methodology I have used in most cases is to look at the Tesla unit growth rates for those three countries in June, compared to their April/May numbers, and added similar growth rates for almost all other European countries. That way, we can make the best estimate for the June month.
For example, we see that based on the June registration trends in the daily trackers, Tesla will sell approximately 3,200 Model 3 cars in Norway in June, 2,100 in The Netherlands, and 300 in Spain. Remember, that’s for Model 3 only. Compare those numbers to what they did in April/May, and extrapolate similar growth rates into June:
|
Model 3
|
April
|
May
|
June
|
Q2 2019
|
Germany
|
514
|
317
|
1400
|
2231
|
Norway
|
720
|
705
|
3200
|
4625
|
Netherlands
|
467
|
419
|
2100
|
2986
|
France
|
251
|
321
|
1400
|
1972
|
Switzerland
|
486
|
144
|
600
|
1230
|
Belgium
|
111
|
138
|
500
|
749
|
Austria
|
142
|
127
|
500
|
769
|
Italy
|
149
|
125
|
500
|
774
|
Finland
|
87
|
42
|
200
|
329
|
Spain
|
51
|
122
|
300
|
473
|
Portugal
|
98
|
84
|
200
|
382
|
Luxembourg
|
40
|
34
|
60
|
134
|
Sweden
|
446
|
198
|
800
|
1444
|
Denmark
|
168
|
146
|
500
|
814
|
UK
|
0
|
0
|
800
|
800
|
Ireland
|
0
|
0
|
100
|
100
|
EUROPE
|
3730
|
2922
|
13160
|
19812
|
USA
|
10050
|
13950
|
17000
|
41000
|
Canada
|
400
|
400
|
3000
|
3800
|
N AMERICA
|
10450
|
14350
|
20000
|
44800
|
Australia
|
0
|
0
|
400
|
400
|
China
|
2324
|
1903
|
3000
|
7227
|
ASIA
|
2324
|
1903
|
3400
|
7627
|
TOTAL
|
16504
|
19175
|
36560
|
72239
Data sources: Same as mentioned above, plus here for the U.S., here for Europe
Then, even though the Model X and S are vastly less important for Tesla anymore - from a unit perspective - do the same calculation for those as well, in each European country. Here's the Model S estimate:
|
Model S
|
April
|
May
|
June
|
Q2 2019
|
Germany
|
40
|
68
|
80
|
188
|
Norway
|
23
|
47
|
300
|
370
|
Netherlands
|
2
|
11
|
25
|
38
|
France
|
33
|
50
|
80
|
163
|
Switzerland
|
27
|
20
|
80
|
127
|
Belgium
|
13
|
19
|
30
|
62
|
Austria
|
31
|
32
|
40
|
103
|
UK
|
98
|
100
|
200
|
398
|
Italy
|
42
|
21
|
40
|
103
|
Finland
|
10
|
0
|
20
|
30
|
Spain
|
14
|
14
|
40
|
68
|
Portugal
|
6
|
12
|
15
|
33
|
Ireland
|
15
|
1
|
20
|
36
|
Sweden
|
90
|
112
|
130
|
332
|
Denmark
|
2
|
6
|
20
|
28
|
EUROPE
|
446
|
513
|
1120
|
2079
|
USA
|
825
|
1025
|
2000
|
3850
|
Canada
|
110
|
110
|
200
|
420
|
N AMERICA
|
935
|
1135
|
2200
|
4270
|
China
|
111
|
269
|
200
|
580
|
Australia
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
300
|
ASIA
|
211
|
369
|
300
|
880
|
TOTAL
|
1592
|
2017
|
3620
|
7229
Data sources: Same as in the previous tables.
And here is the Model X estimate:
|
Model X
|
April
|
May
|
June
|
Q2 2019
|
Germany
|
21
|
48
|
50
|
119
|
Norway
|
68
|
258
|
300
|
626
|
Netherlands
|
2
|
9
|
25
|
36
|
France
|
21
|
42
|
70
|
133
|
Switzerland
|
16
|
31
|
40
|
87
|
Belgium
|
9
|
30
|
30
|
69
|
Austria
|
13
|
29
|
20
|
62
|
UK
|
98
|
106
|
200
|
404
|
Italy
|
18
|
14
|
30
|
62
|
Finland
|
10
|
0
|
20
|
30
|
Spain
|
11
|
16
|
40
|
67
|
Portugal
|
8
|
18
|
10
|
36
|
Ireland
|
10
|
1
|
20
|
31
|
Sweden
|
23
|
56
|
80
|
159
|
Denmark
|
0
|
6
|
20
|
26
|
EUROPE
|
328
|
664
|
955
|
1947
|
USA
|
1050
|
1375
|
2000
|
4425
|
Canada
|
150
|
150
|
300
|
600
|
N AMERICA
|
1200
|
1525
|
2300
|
5025
|
China
|
260
|
682
|
400
|
1342
|
Australia
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
300
|
ASIA
|
360
|
782
|
500
|
1642
|
TOTAL
|
1888
|
2971
|
3755
|
8614
Data sources: Same as in the previous tables.
When you add up those tables, you see that Europe looks to end the quarter at 23,838 units:
|
Europe
|
April
|
May
|
June
|
Q2 2019
|
Model 3
|
3730
|
2922
|
13160
|
19812
|
Model S
|
446
|
513
|
1120
|
2079
|
Model X
|
328
|
664
|
955
|
1947
|
TOTAL
|
4504
|
4099
|
15235
|
23838
Of course, there are all sorts of reasons why the number may be lower and higher in the end. Perhaps for the month of June, the other European countries performed much higher or much lower compared to the three that report daily: Norway, Spain and The Netherlands. The U.K. is brand new for the Model 3, with deliveries beginning only on June 20. I'm estimating 800 of those before month-end.
23,838 would be up 6% over the 22,567 it sold in Europe in Q1:
|
Europe
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
Q1 2019
|
Model 3
|
66
|
3643
|
15890
|
19599
|
Model S
|
354
|
420
|
746
|
1520
|
Model X
|
370
|
319
|
759
|
1448
|
TOTAL
|
790
|
4382
|
17395
|
22567
Given the European availability of lower-priced models in Q2, as well as the late availability of the Model 3 in Q1 (mid-February), at least a slight uptick in Q2 ought not to be a total surprise.
Moving on to North America, we should not assume that the dynamics that are playing out in Europe will be anywhere near the same. Fortunately, that may not have to guess too much anyway. On June 25, Electrek published an alleged leak which purports to say that Tesla had delivered 49,000 units in North America, quarter to date: here.
Subtracting from that number what we know Tesla sold in North America in April and May combined we can plug in a number for June. Basically, at approximately 1,000 cars per day we arrive at 54,000 for the quarter (North America includes US and Canada combined):
|
N AMERICA
|
April
|
May
|
June
|
Q2 2019
|
Model 3
|
10450
|
14350
|
20000
|
44800
|
Model S
|
935
|
1135
|
2200
|
4270
|
Model X
|
1200
|
1525
|
2300
|
5025
|
TOTAL
|
12585
|
17010
|
24500
|
54095
With 23,838 for Europe and 54,095 for North America, that’s 77,933 - leaving us to estimate Asia. Practically speaking, China is almost all of Asia for Tesla.
In some ways, China is the most difficult variable to analyze for Tesla - especially right now. As we saw in 2014-2015, there was a huge inventory issue that developed because Tesla sold to resellers who got channel-stuffed. Then there are the trade-tensions and outlook for a less expensive Model 3 for China - locally produced - by year-end that would perhaps discourage people to take delivery at a higher price right now.
We simply don’t have a great insight into the sell-through trends in China before the monthly reports are out. I have assumed an approximate 50% lift from May to June:
|
ASIA
|
April
|
May
|
June
|
Q2 2019
|
Model 3
|
2324
|
1903
|
3400
|
7627
|
Model S
|
211
|
369
|
300
|
880
|
Model X
|
360
|
782
|
500
|
1642
|
TOTAL
|
2895
|
3054
|
4200
|
10149
As you can see from adding up the geographies, the total comes to 88,082 units. Unlike in Q1, there seems to be a fairly wide agreement between most bears and bulls alike that Tesla will close Q2 at somewhere between 84,000 and 92,000 units.
Last quarter, my final estimate came out to a couple of thousand units above the number they eventually reported - 63,000. However, at that time, that was well below consensus. This time, it’s at least closer to being in-line with consensus. To me, it’s unclear what this will mean - if anything at all - to the stock, all other things equal.
Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.