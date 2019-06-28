Tesla On Track For 88,000 Units Sold In Q2

Therefore, it’s unclear whether Tesla reporting a 88,000 number - plus or minus 5% - would mean much, if anything, for the stock - all other things equal.

Unlike in Q1 when 63,000 was way below consensus, this number seems to have a relatively narrow spread from bulls and bears alike.

I describe in detail how I arrive at that number, geography by geography, model by model.

Add it all up, and my number comes to just more than 88,000.

We have good government registration data from Europe, plus multiple leaks from/through Electrek regarding Tesla’s North American sales numbers for Q2.

We are nearing the end of Q2, and based on European registration data, as well as what was leaked out on Electrek about North American sales as of June 25 - assuming that data was accurate - we can make some intelligent estimates for Tesla’s (TSLA) Q2 unit sales. The bottom line is 88,000. How do we get there? Let’s start with Europe.

We already know the European registration data from most large and relevant countries for the April and May months. Furthermore, we have daily registration data from Norway, Spain and The Netherlands that give us a very good indication where those countries are, as little as three or four days before the end of the month.

Here's one of the Norwegian data feeds: here.

And here's the one for The Netherlands, Spain and Norway: here

Norway’s results are reported almost real time, with the multiple sites picking up the data lagging each other only by a few hours. Spain and The Netherlands tend to report little over 24 hours later, only once a day.

The methodology I have used in most cases is to look at the Tesla unit growth rates for those three countries in June, compared to their April/May numbers, and added similar growth rates for almost all other European countries. That way, we can make the best estimate for the June month.

For example, we see that based on the June registration trends in the daily trackers, Tesla will sell approximately 3,200 Model 3 cars in Norway in June, 2,100 in The Netherlands, and 300 in Spain. Remember, that’s for Model 3 only. Compare those numbers to what they did in April/May, and extrapolate similar growth rates into June:

Model 3 April May June Q2 2019 Germany 514 317 1400 2231 Norway 720 705 3200 4625 Netherlands 467 419 2100 2986 France 251 321 1400 1972 Switzerland 486 144 600 1230 Belgium 111 138 500 749 Austria 142 127 500 769 Italy 149 125 500 774 Finland 87 42 200 329 Spain 51 122 300 473 Portugal 98 84 200 382 Luxembourg 40 34 60 134 Sweden 446 198 800 1444 Denmark 168 146 500 814 UK 0 0 800 800 Ireland 0 0 100 100 EUROPE 3730 2922 13160 19812 USA 10050 13950 17000 41000 Canada 400 400 3000 3800 N AMERICA 10450 14350 20000 44800 Australia 0 0 400 400 China 2324 1903 3000 7227 ASIA 2324 1903 3400 7627 TOTAL 16504 19175 36560 72239

Data sources: Same as mentioned above, plus here for the U.S., here for Europe

Then, even though the Model X and S are vastly less important for Tesla anymore - from a unit perspective - do the same calculation for those as well, in each European country. Here's the Model S estimate:

Model S April May June Q2 2019 Germany 40 68 80 188 Norway 23 47 300 370 Netherlands 2 11 25 38 France 33 50 80 163 Switzerland 27 20 80 127 Belgium 13 19 30 62 Austria 31 32 40 103 UK 98 100 200 398 Italy 42 21 40 103 Finland 10 0 20 30 Spain 14 14 40 68 Portugal 6 12 15 33 Ireland 15 1 20 36 Sweden 90 112 130 332 Denmark 2 6 20 28 EUROPE 446 513 1120 2079 USA 825 1025 2000 3850 Canada 110 110 200 420 N AMERICA 935 1135 2200 4270 China 111 269 200 580 Australia 100 100 100 300 ASIA 211 369 300 880 TOTAL 1592 2017 3620 7229

Data sources: Same as in the previous tables.

And here is the Model X estimate:

Model X April May June Q2 2019 Germany 21 48 50 119 Norway 68 258 300 626 Netherlands 2 9 25 36 France 21 42 70 133 Switzerland 16 31 40 87 Belgium 9 30 30 69 Austria 13 29 20 62 UK 98 106 200 404 Italy 18 14 30 62 Finland 10 0 20 30 Spain 11 16 40 67 Portugal 8 18 10 36 Ireland 10 1 20 31 Sweden 23 56 80 159 Denmark 0 6 20 26 EUROPE 328 664 955 1947 USA 1050 1375 2000 4425 Canada 150 150 300 600 N AMERICA 1200 1525 2300 5025 China 260 682 400 1342 Australia 100 100 100 300 ASIA 360 782 500 1642 TOTAL 1888 2971 3755 8614

Data sources: Same as in the previous tables.

When you add up those tables, you see that Europe looks to end the quarter at 23,838 units:

Europe April May June Q2 2019 Model 3 3730 2922 13160 19812 Model S 446 513 1120 2079 Model X 328 664 955 1947 TOTAL 4504 4099 15235 23838

Of course, there are all sorts of reasons why the number may be lower and higher in the end. Perhaps for the month of June, the other European countries performed much higher or much lower compared to the three that report daily: Norway, Spain and The Netherlands. The U.K. is brand new for the Model 3, with deliveries beginning only on June 20. I'm estimating 800 of those before month-end.

23,838 would be up 6% over the 22,567 it sold in Europe in Q1:

Europe January February March Q1 2019 Model 3 66 3643 15890 19599 Model S 354 420 746 1520 Model X 370 319 759 1448 TOTAL 790 4382 17395 22567

Given the European availability of lower-priced models in Q2, as well as the late availability of the Model 3 in Q1 (mid-February), at least a slight uptick in Q2 ought not to be a total surprise.

Moving on to North America, we should not assume that the dynamics that are playing out in Europe will be anywhere near the same. Fortunately, that may not have to guess too much anyway. On June 25, Electrek published an alleged leak which purports to say that Tesla had delivered 49,000 units in North America, quarter to date: here.

Subtracting from that number what we know Tesla sold in North America in April and May combined we can plug in a number for June. Basically, at approximately 1,000 cars per day we arrive at 54,000 for the quarter (North America includes US and Canada combined):

N AMERICA April May June Q2 2019 Model 3 10450 14350 20000 44800 Model S 935 1135 2200 4270 Model X 1200 1525 2300 5025 TOTAL 12585 17010 24500 54095

With 23,838 for Europe and 54,095 for North America, that’s 77,933 - leaving us to estimate Asia. Practically speaking, China is almost all of Asia for Tesla.

In some ways, China is the most difficult variable to analyze for Tesla - especially right now. As we saw in 2014-2015, there was a huge inventory issue that developed because Tesla sold to resellers who got channel-stuffed. Then there are the trade-tensions and outlook for a less expensive Model 3 for China - locally produced - by year-end that would perhaps discourage people to take delivery at a higher price right now.

We simply don’t have a great insight into the sell-through trends in China before the monthly reports are out. I have assumed an approximate 50% lift from May to June:

ASIA April May June Q2 2019 Model 3 2324 1903 3400 7627 Model S 211 369 300 880 Model X 360 782 500 1642 TOTAL 2895 3054 4200 10149

As you can see from adding up the geographies, the total comes to 88,082 units. Unlike in Q1, there seems to be a fairly wide agreement between most bears and bulls alike that Tesla will close Q2 at somewhere between 84,000 and 92,000 units.

Last quarter, my final estimate came out to a couple of thousand units above the number they eventually reported - 63,000. However, at that time, that was well below consensus. This time, it’s at least closer to being in-line with consensus. To me, it’s unclear what this will mean - if anything at all - to the stock, all other things equal.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.