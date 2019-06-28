Short Ideas | Consumer 

Tesla On Track For 88,000 Units Sold In Q2

About: Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
by: Anton Wahlman
Summary

We have good government registration data from Europe, plus multiple leaks from/through Electrek regarding Tesla’s North American sales numbers for Q2.

Add it all up, and my number comes to just more than 88,000.

I describe in detail how I arrive at that number, geography by geography, model by model.

Unlike in Q1 when 63,000 was way below consensus, this number seems to have a relatively narrow spread from bulls and bears alike.

Therefore, it’s unclear whether Tesla reporting a 88,000 number - plus or minus 5% - would mean much, if anything, for the stock - all other things equal.

We are nearing the end of Q2, and based on European registration data, as well as what was leaked out on Electrek about North American sales as of June 25 - assuming that data was accurate - we can make some intelligent estimates for Tesla’s (TSLA) Q2 unit sales. The bottom line is 88,000. How do we get there? Let’s start with Europe.

We already know the European registration data from most large and relevant countries for the April and May months. Furthermore, we have daily registration data from Norway, Spain and The Netherlands that give us a very good indication where those countries are, as little as three or four days before the end of the month.

Here's one of the Norwegian data feeds: here.

And here's the one for The Netherlands, Spain and Norway: here

Norway’s results are reported almost real time, with the multiple sites picking up the data lagging each other only by a few hours. Spain and The Netherlands tend to report little over 24 hours later, only once a day.

The methodology I have used in most cases is to look at the Tesla unit growth rates for those three countries in June, compared to their April/May numbers, and added similar growth rates for almost all other European countries. That way, we can make the best estimate for the June month.

For example, we see that based on the June registration trends in the daily trackers, Tesla will sell approximately 3,200 Model 3 cars in Norway in June, 2,100 in The Netherlands, and 300 in Spain. Remember, that’s for Model 3 only. Compare those numbers to what they did in April/May, and extrapolate similar growth rates into June:

Model 3

April

May

June

Q2 2019

Germany

514

317

1400

2231

Norway

720

705

3200

4625

Netherlands

467

419

2100

2986

France

251

321

1400

1972

Switzerland

486

144

600

1230

Belgium

111

138

500

749

Austria

142

127

500

769

Italy

149

125

500

774

Finland

87

42

200

329

Spain

51

122

300

473

Portugal

98

84

200

382

Luxembourg

40

34

60

134

Sweden

446

198

800

1444

Denmark

168

146

500

814

UK

0

0

800

800

Ireland

0

0

100

100

EUROPE

3730

2922

13160

19812

USA

10050

13950

17000

41000

Canada

400

400

3000

3800

N AMERICA

10450

14350

20000

44800

Australia

0

0

400

400

China

2324

1903

3000

7227

ASIA

2324

1903

3400

7627

TOTAL

16504

19175

36560

72239

Data sources: Same as mentioned above, plus here for the U.S., here for Europe

Then, even though the Model X and S are vastly less important for Tesla anymore - from a unit perspective - do the same calculation for those as well, in each European country. Here's the Model S estimate:

Model S

April

May

June

Q2 2019

Germany

40

68

80

188

Norway

23

47

300

370

Netherlands

2

11

25

38

France

33

50

80

163

Switzerland

27

20

80

127

Belgium

13

19

30

62

Austria

31

32

40

103

UK

98

100

200

398

Italy

42

21

40

103

Finland

10

0

20

30

Spain

14

14

40

68

Portugal

6

12

15

33

Ireland

15

1

20

36

Sweden

90

112

130

332

Denmark

2

6

20

28

EUROPE

446

513

1120

2079

USA

825

1025

2000

3850

Canada

110

110

200

420

N AMERICA

935

1135

2200

4270

China

111

269

200

580

Australia

100

100

100

300

ASIA

211

369

300

880

TOTAL

1592

2017

3620

7229

Data sources: Same as in the previous tables.

And here is the Model X estimate:

Model X

April

May

June

Q2 2019

Germany

21

48

50

119

Norway

68

258

300

626

Netherlands

2

9

25

36

France

21

42

70

133

Switzerland

16

31

40

87

Belgium

9

30

30

69

Austria

13

29

20

62

UK

98

106

200

404

Italy

18

14

30

62

Finland

10

0

20

30

Spain

11

16

40

67

Portugal

8

18

10

36

Ireland

10

1

20

31

Sweden

23

56

80

159

Denmark

0

6

20

26

EUROPE

328

664

955

1947

USA

1050

1375

2000

4425

Canada

150

150

300

600

N AMERICA

1200

1525

2300

5025

China

260

682

400

1342

Australia

100

100

100

300

ASIA

360

782

500

1642

TOTAL

1888

2971

3755

8614

Data sources: Same as in the previous tables.

When you add up those tables, you see that Europe looks to end the quarter at 23,838 units:

Europe

April

May

June

Q2 2019

Model 3

3730

2922

13160

19812

Model S

446

513

1120

2079

Model X

328

664

955

1947

TOTAL

4504

4099

15235

23838

Of course, there are all sorts of reasons why the number may be lower and higher in the end. Perhaps for the month of June, the other European countries performed much higher or much lower compared to the three that report daily: Norway, Spain and The Netherlands. The U.K. is brand new for the Model 3, with deliveries beginning only on June 20. I'm estimating 800 of those before month-end.

23,838 would be up 6% over the 22,567 it sold in Europe in Q1:

Europe

January

February

March

Q1 2019

Model 3

66

3643

15890

19599

Model S

354

420

746

1520

Model X

370

319

759

1448

TOTAL

790

4382

17395

22567

Given the European availability of lower-priced models in Q2, as well as the late availability of the Model 3 in Q1 (mid-February), at least a slight uptick in Q2 ought not to be a total surprise.

Moving on to North America, we should not assume that the dynamics that are playing out in Europe will be anywhere near the same. Fortunately, that may not have to guess too much anyway. On June 25, Electrek published an alleged leak which purports to say that Tesla had delivered 49,000 units in North America, quarter to date: here.

Subtracting from that number what we know Tesla sold in North America in April and May combined we can plug in a number for June. Basically, at approximately 1,000 cars per day we arrive at 54,000 for the quarter (North America includes US and Canada combined):

N AMERICA

April

May

June

Q2 2019

Model 3

10450

14350

20000

44800

Model S

935

1135

2200

4270

Model X

1200

1525

2300

5025

TOTAL

12585

17010

24500

54095

With 23,838 for Europe and 54,095 for North America, that’s 77,933 - leaving us to estimate Asia. Practically speaking, China is almost all of Asia for Tesla.

In some ways, China is the most difficult variable to analyze for Tesla - especially right now. As we saw in 2014-2015, there was a huge inventory issue that developed because Tesla sold to resellers who got channel-stuffed. Then there are the trade-tensions and outlook for a less expensive Model 3 for China - locally produced - by year-end that would perhaps discourage people to take delivery at a higher price right now.

We simply don’t have a great insight into the sell-through trends in China before the monthly reports are out. I have assumed an approximate 50% lift from May to June:

ASIA

April

May

June

Q2 2019

Model 3

2324

1903

3400

7627

Model S

211

369

300

880

Model X

360

782

500

1642

TOTAL

2895

3054

4200

10149

As you can see from adding up the geographies, the total comes to 88,082 units. Unlike in Q1, there seems to be a fairly wide agreement between most bears and bulls alike that Tesla will close Q2 at somewhere between 84,000 and 92,000 units.

Last quarter, my final estimate came out to a couple of thousand units above the number they eventually reported - 63,000. However, at that time, that was well below consensus. This time, it’s at least closer to being in-line with consensus. To me, it’s unclear what this will mean - if anything at all - to the stock, all other things equal.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.