iQIYI: The Cheap Growth Stock No One Talks About

iQIYI also has begun expanding distribution into Malaysia, indicating its intention to grow into a major player in Asia, not just in China.

Meanwhile, the business continues humming along. iQIYI hit 100 million subscribers in June, and revenue growth in its most recent quarter stayed at ~40% y/y.

Battered by continued pessimism over China as a whole, shares of iQIYI have fallen by more than 30% since February.

While U.S. tech stocks have roared back to new all-time highs, their tech counterparts in China are still lagging heavily behind, thanks to poor economic and geopolitical sentiment. This creates tremendous buying opportunities in some of China's fastest-growing stocks, especially as prospects for a U.S.-China trade deal brighten. Among my favorite names in this space is iQIYI (IQ), a company that's frequently dubbed (and most adequately explained) as the "Netflix of China". I'm bullish on iQIYI for many of the same reasons as other investors are: great content platform, incredibly sticky subscriber base, and ambitious expansion plans from both a geographic and category standpoint.

Despite this, investor sentiment on iQIYI has soured, especially after the company's Q1 earnings release, on fears of deceleration. While scale is always a headwind for growth in any company, we shouldn't overreact too harshly - shares of iQIYI have dropped more than 30% since touching a year-to-date high in February; the stock also remains firmly below the mid-$40s at which it was trading early last year.

A quick check on valuation: At present levels, iQIYI trades at a market cap of $13.53 billion. The company also has ¥20.5 billion in cash and ¥8.4 billion of debt on its balance sheet, which, at today's exchange rate of ¥6.88 to the dollar, implies a net cash position of $1.76 billion. This implies an enterprise value of $11.77 billion.

Let's assume that iQIYI manages to notch 20% y/y revenue growth this year - somewhere between the 43% y/y growth it achieved in Q1 and the ~18% revenue growth it's guiding to in Q2. Extrapolating this growth rate from iQIYI's FY18 revenue of ¥25.0 billion gets us an FY19 revenue estimate of ¥30.0 billion, or $4.36 billion. This implies that iQIYI is currently trading at a mere 2.7x EV/FY19 revenues.

Bearing this in mind, let's dive further into the bullish thesis for this stock.

Expansion plans on multiple fronts

iQIYI's plans for growth are quite aggressive, so I'd say it's a bit premature to take the company's light Q2 guidance too seriously. We note that iQIYI announced that it crossed the 100 million subscriber mark in June. This puts it within spitting distance of Netflix's 150 million subscribers, a company whose market cap is valued at more than 10x iQIYI's market value (though we note that, unlike iQIYI, Netflix is profitable).

But it's not content with this milestone. iQIYI has plans to broaden its content appeal, beginning with sports. The company launched a joint venture called iQIYI Sports with a company called Super Sports Media, and last September the joint venture raised a whopping ¥850 million.

Aside from content expansion, we note that iQIYI is also planning ambitious geographic expansion. In June, the company announced a distribution partnership with a Malaysian firm to bring iQIYI content to the country. This deal signals that iQIYI is not content with being a major player in China alone. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), too, got a major boost when it began to ramp up its overseas subscriber base (though revenues per subscriber and profitability of the international segment are still lagging heavily behind the core U.S. business). Likewise, iQIYI is beginning to chart a plan to dominate in all Asian markets and potentially beyond Asia.

With these growth drivers in mind, we can view iQIYI's call for ~12-18% y/y revenue growth in Q2 to be fairly conservative.

Figure 1. iQIYI Q2 guidance

Source: iQIYI Q1 earnings release

The majority of this soft guidance has to do with an expected slowdown in ad revenues (unlike Netflix, iQIYI also operates a YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) like service that generates advertising fees). Yu Gong, iQIYI's CEO, noted the following on the Q1 earnings call:

"Looking ahead, we maintain a cautious outlook on advertising due to the soft macroeconomic environment in China and lower-than-expected recovery of our in-feed advertising. We believe our premium content and innovative ad solution will continue to serve as a key driver of future performance for our advertising business. During the first quarter, our highly popular self-produced variety show continued to build upon the solid foundation for our advertising business."

As advertising revenues flatten on a dollar basis and decline as a percentage of total revenues, however, we see ads as less important to iQIYI's overall strategy of becoming the dominant streaming player in Asia. Sticky subscription revenues are both more reliable and more profitable than ads, and as such, we should focus more on the company's ~60% y/y growth in subscribers and correspondingly strong growth in revenues. The company's planned expansions in both content categories as well as geographies should help to keep subscriber growth rates afloat.

Q1 download

Let's dive deeper into the results of iQIYI's most recent quarter, after which shares have kept sinking:

Figure 2. iQIYI 1Q19 results

Source: iQIYI Q1 earnings release

Revenues saw an impressive 43% y/y growth to ¥7.0 billion, decelerating 12 points from Q4's 55% y/y growth rate. We note that the majority of the headwind came from the ad business, which saw flat growth to ¥2.1 billion in revenues, while subscription revenues jumped 64% y/y to ¥3.44 billion. We note that subscription revenues grew faster than the reported 58% y/y growth rate in subscriber counts, indicating higher ARPU.

IQIYI's continuous content development remains a core part of its strategy to win over Chinese consumers. Streaming players outside of China have had a difficult time penetrating the market due to their lack of localized content, while iQIYI owns the license to some of the most popular titles in China. The company remains busy in content production. Here's some additional color from the CEO's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

"Entering Q2, we have released some original content, such as New Legend of White Snake, a remake of the classics drama based on a well-known Chinese folktale. The Thunder, an anti-drug police and detective series and I AM CZR, a singer songwriter music reality show. In particular, our original drama series, The Thunder, has not only been well received by all users but also highly acknowledged by government officials. And it becomes the first original series aired during prime time on drama channel of CCTV. Furthermore, it is expected to hit international market to through RED by HBO, which acquired by the Southeast Asia licensing right of the show. For the rest of the year our content pipeline remains very strong as many of you may have discovered at our IQIYI World Conference last week."

Of course, iQIYI's aggressive content investments have kept margins muted. Operating losses doubled to ¥2.0 billion, largely driven by content production costs, while operating loss margins of -29% lost seven points relative to -22% margins in 1Q18. We note, however, that despite this margin deterioration, iQIYI's EPS of -$0.35 was still far better than the -$0.52 that Wall Street was expecting. We note also that with ¥20.5 billion in cash on the books, iQIYI still has plenty of liquidity runway left.

Key takeaways

iQIYI's valuation multiple of <3x forward revenues is a mind-bogglingly cheap multiple to pay for a company that achieved >60% y/y growth in subscription revenues in its most recent quarter. The company's aggressive expansion plans into sports as well as in Southeast Asia also give us confidence in its ability to offset the slowdown in advertising revenues. Stay long on this name and buy on any dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.