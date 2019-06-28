Agilent: An Excellent Company At Average Price

Investment Thesis

We have a Buy rating on Agilent (A). We like its growth prospects including its new products and growing markets. We love its financials, particularly its pristine balance sheet and cash generative ability as well as its impressive margin expansion. We think that the recent sell-off presents an opportunity that investors should take advantage of. We view the price as an average valuation for an above-average company. We see multiple catalysts going forward including increasing shareholder friendliness and continued margin expansion.

A Steady Growth Company in Large and Attractive Markets

Agilent estimates its markets to be $52 bn and growing at 3-5% per year. The Company addresses a wide array of industries including pharmaceuticals, chemicals & energy, clinical & diagnostics, academics & government, food, and environment spaces.

The Company is one of the leading suppliers to the life sciences and chemical analysis industries. It offers bio-analytical and electronic measurement solutions and semiconductor, and board testing. The aforementioned large market and demand for Agilent's products are reflected in the Company's top line which grew with ~7% CAGR in the past 3 years.

Recent History Has Been One Of The Successful Transformation

Agilent has completely overhauled itself over recent years. In 2015, it changed its focus to growth, operational efficiency, and shareholder friendliness. The company management has had a stellar track record and has managed to execute on all fronts.

The Company's revenues are experiencing accelerating like-for-like growth. This is mainly due to the launch of new products and entry into new markets and is expected to continue (detailed next section). Agilent grew smart as well as it did fast by increasing sales of after-market products and services thus decreasing its dependence on device sales. This transformation enabled a higher proportion of recurring revenues which is always favored by the market.

Source: Agilent 37th JPM Healthcare Conference Presentation

This less cyclical, larger, and faster-growing Agilent also increasingly became more profitable.

Source: Agilent 37th JPM Healthcare Conference Presentation

The transformations positive effects made its way up to the investor as well with double-digit dividend growth and significant buybacks.

Source: Agilent 37th JPM Healthcare Conference Presentation

The company performed excellently all across the board.

New Organic Growth on the Way

The track record of Agilent in building new products and expanding its addressable market has been stellar, and we don't expect this to change. The company is looking to grow organically with its industry-leading products and is bringing a new facility online; it is also exploring inorganic activities to expand its portfolio.

Intuvo 9000 GC, launched in H2 2016, is the leading gas chromatography device on the market and is making a growing contribution to Agilent's sales. It was selected the innovation of the year by the Analytical Scientist. Analytical Scientist commended it for its user-friendliness and efficiency. Now, Agilent is building on the GC series with the launch of 8860 GC and 889 GC. We expect that these products will strengthen Agilent's market-leading position.

Agilent set a new standard in mass spectrometry with its Ultivo product which launched in H2 2017. Ultivo delivers robust performance, superior uptime, and easier serviceability, in a footprint that is 70% smaller than previous instruments. Agilent estimates a $1 bn and growing opportunity in the space.

The biopharma has seen "incredible" growth in recent decades and Agilent continues to see strength in the area. The Company has played into this strength with its ongoing development of its second Nucleic Acids Solutions Division facility which will more than double its commercial manufacturing capacity for nucleic acid active pharmaceutical ingredients. We expect this to become a solid organic revenue driver going forward.

Agilent is also focusing on cell analysis where it sees the fastest opportunities for growth and has been growing the business in the double digits. The company has strategically doubled down in the space with its Luxcel Biosciences acquisition expanding its portfolio.

The Chinese Sales Miss

China is an important market for Agilent and has been a differentiator for the Company. Agilent's 2,000 employees in China drive 21% of total revenue from the country. The management commentary highlights China as an "important long-term growth market". This view is reflected in company initiatives regarding the country with it expanding its footprint and e-commerce capabilities and is looking to leverage its large instrument installed base for growing aftermarket sales. Agilent is also building a clinical and diagnostics franchise and country-specific solutions and portfolio in China.

Now though, tides seem to have turned with soft performance in China. The Q1 2019 revenue miss was largely blamed on slowing orders from the country. The management details that the lower-than-expected purchasing from government labs and that the lower drug price initiatives are having a larger than expected effect on small molecule pharma.

We think that the former is due to frictions among China and the US as it is only the government labs that are slowing purchases. We would expect a return to normal post a potential trade deal or even a trade détente. We wrote about the US-China trade end-game here and here in detail. In summary, we expect a trade deal to be signed within the next 6 to 9 months as it is in the best interest of both leaders. We view the Chinese government lab purchase slowdown as a transitory issue.

Small molecule pharma in China may be a longer-term issue as pressure on drug pricing may continue. But, we point out that China small molecule makes up only 2-3% of total top line and with adjusted guidance, will not be a major issue going forward thanks to Agilent's diversification.

Undemanding Valuation

We think it makes sense to evaluate the valuation in the context of the operations of the company. With Agilent, we have a stellar operation, excellent track record of management execution, consistently high cash flow generation, growing margins, and top line. The company is the leader in most of its markets which are experiencing steady secular growth. In addition, there is a large organic growth (detailed above) and distribution (detailed below) potential.

All of these favorable characteristics come at a reasonable price. Agilent is trading at a forward P/E of 24x which is the market multiple. On forward EV/EBITDA terms, the multiples are 17x vs. 15x and on P/CF, it's 22x vs. 21x. Agilent is essentially trading at healthcare sector multiples with much better operations and more promising growth prospects than the average healthcare company. We think that this is a mispricing and urge investors to take advantage of it.

The Q2 Selloff was an Overreaction

Agilent's share price dropped ~18% from top to bottom in Q2 from ~$82 to ~$67 before rising again to the current ~$72. The drop was a combination of a broader healthcare selloff and the Company's Q1 2019 results. We will not go into the healthcare selloff of Q2 as we have discussed the topic in detail and how it's fairly unrelated to niche medical device manufacturers in our article on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) here.

The Q1 miss wasn't that surprising given Waters Corporation's (WAT) earlier miss despite the beat and raise of two of other peers, Thermo Fisher (TMO) and Bruker (BRKR). Agilent blamed China, which we consider transitory (discussed above) and global big pharma delays. The Company lowered its top line 2019 forecast but kept its EPS target. Management commented that April was business as usual after a soft March. The miss clearly isn't a positive, but we don't think that it changes our bull thesis and view the price action following the announcement as excessive (+8% drop). We like that the company is managing to protect its margins despite a smaller-than-expected top line, and we are enthusiastic about the new organic growth initiatives we've detailed above which will bring faster revenue growth.

Shareholder Friendliness in Capital Allocation and Continued Margin Expansion to act as Catalysts

Agilent has one of the cleanest balance sheets. It has over $2 bn of cash sitting on the balance sheet and a net cash position of $357 mn and has produced significant free cash flow every year going back to 2015.

Despite its long-term double-digit dividend growth rate and the buyback program, we believe it can give back more to investors. The company has on average bought about 1.5% of shares per year (past 5 years) and has a payout ratio of ~23%. Given its cash generation and fortress of a balance sheet, these numbers should be higher. There is a $1 bn repurchase authorization, but we think that this will grow.

Investors would fly to the name if Agilent signaled more capital deployment towards them. The market knows the amount Agilent can give back. One should expect a very positive market reaction if and when Agilent places strong buybacks into its rhetoric.

We speculate that the new Agilent CFO, Robert McMahon, could be the one pulling the trigger. Mr. McMahon joined late 2018. He has spent 20 years with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) which we think would've taught him the benefits of shareholder friendliness. We think that taking the initiative on this matter would be a relatively easy way of making a significant impact on the share price by a new CFO.

We also view continued margin expansion and recoveries in end markets of China and big pharma would cause increases in the share price. We have high conviction in margin expansion potential of the company based on its track record and static profit guidance in the face of lower estimated revenues.

Risks

There are 2 company-specific risks that we see. First is execution risk. Agilent has been executing very well for very long. A deviation from this path would hurt the multiple. Other is value-destructive M&A. The company regularly engages in inorganic investments. So far, it has been successful in its endeavors which were relatively small bolt-on acquisitions. If it decides to make a large acquisition and ends up overpaying in the eyes of the market, there could be a significant knee-jerk reaction. A write-down of a previous purchase could also be detrimental to the share price.

There are non-company-specific risks to the share price as well. Continuation of US-China tensions causing tariffs on Agilent products or influencing Chinese purchasing behavior would be detrimental to ~20% of Agilent's total revenues which come from China.

Despite its impressive trend of rapid growth, slowing biopharma market would be detrimental to Agilent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in A over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have a long position in ISRG.