VC Deals: Unicorn Sneaker Reseller Gets Alphabet Backing

GV (GOOG,GOOGL) joined a $110M round for sneaker reseller StockX at a post-money valuation of over $1B. The investment also included DST Global, General Atlantic, GGV Capital, and Battery Ventures in what StockX calls the largest VC round in Michigan’s history.



StockX used the funding news to announce Scott Cutler as its new CEO. Cutler most recently served as eBay’s SVP, Americas, and he previously served as president at StubHub. StockX co-founder Josh Luber steps aside, though he will remain on the leadership team and board. As part of the funding, GGV managing partner Hans Tung will also join the board.



Luber and the other founders had their sights on Cutler for a while. “Scott and I met just two days after StockX went live,” says Luber. “Over the three years that followed, as the business scaled rapidly, Greg [Schwartz, co-founder and COO] and I had the idea that Scott might one day be the perfect CEO to take us to the next level. Then the stars aligned -- the growth continued, we added three world-class investors to our team, and Scott became available. We weren't looking for a new CEO, but this was a no-brainer.”



The startup reports that it surpassed a $1B annual GMV run rate in less than three years and currently has “millions” of active users across nearly 200 countries. The new funding will help fuel StockX’s international expansion with a focus on Europe and Asia. The company also wants to diversify its product categories and extend its brick-and-mortar reach.



Other top deals of the week: