AT&T's Stock May Be Too Cheap In This Low Rate Environment

AT&T (T) has been grinding its way higher in recent weeks, and all signs are pointing to a stock that's likely to rise in the future. Thanks to a low-interest rate environment, AT&T's dividend yield has become very attractive, and as a result, the stock may be too cheap when compared to bond yields. The technical chart suggests the stock rises toward $34.25, the next significant level of resistance. Meanwhile, options activity also suggests the stock rise to around $34.50.

The last time I wrote on AT&T was on May 21. At the time, I had noted that the stock was breaking out and heading toward $34.25. That was when the stock was trading around $32.20. However, I have been bullish on AT&T since March 28 when the stock was trading around $31.20. You can now track all of my AT&T and free Seeking Alpha articles on this Google Spreadsheet.

AT&T's Yield Vs. Bond Yields

One reason why we may be seeing AT&T's stock rise is because of its dividend yield of 6.12%. The yield is now more than 4% higher than the 10-year Treasury rate, its highest level in nearly a decade. The high dividend yield in a low interest rate environment could be a significant catalyst for the stock price. It's important to remember the inverse relationship between yields and price: As yields fall, prices rise. Therefore, should the low Treasury rate begin to pull AT&T's dividend yield lower, the stock should start to rise.

Since June 2009, the average spread between AT&T's yield and the 10-Year Treasury has been around 3.05%. That's about 1.05% less than the current spread. Should yields on the 10-Year Treasury stay at current levels around 2%, AT&T's dividend yield could fall to roughly 5.05% to return to the historical average. With the current dividend payments of $2.01 over the trailing twelve months, the stock price would need to rise to $39.80 to reach that yield. Should the 10-year yield rise back to 2.5% over the next few months, the spread would still be at 3.6%. Therefore the dividend yield would need to by 0.55% to return the historical average or to a yield of 5.54%, giving the stock a price of $36.94. In either case, it would seem that AT&T stock is cheap when compared to current long-term yields.

Bullish Option Betting

The options for expiration on September 20 suggest the stock will rise or fall by as much as 7% from the $33 strike price. It places the stock in a trading range of $30.70 to $35.30. However, the number of open calls outweigh the number of open puts by more than 4 to 1, with approximately 56,000 calls to roughly 12,500 puts. The options indicate a bullish bias toward the stock.

Interestingly the open interest for the September 20 $34 calls increased by over 28,000 contracts on June 28. The total number of open contract more than doubled to over 47,700 contracts. According to data from Trade Alert, those calls were traded on the bid, indicating they were sold. This transaction was likely a covered call trade. This type of trade is generally made when an owner of the underlying stock sells calls to earn additional income. The calls trade for roughly $0.60 per contract. It also implies that the stock likely stays below $34.60 by the expiration date. Should the trade above $34.60 the seller of the calls would not only have to deliver the number shares equal to the call contracts sold but would also lose the benefit of the premium collected from selling the calls.

Additionally, the $33 strike price calls for expiration on October 18 rose sharply on June 28. The number of open contracts increased by over 11,800 contracts, bringing the total open interest to around 34,300 open calls. For a buyer of those calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to increase to around $34.10 by the expiration date.

Bullish Trends

The technical chart also is very bullish and shows that the stock is about to rise above a resistance level at $33.00. Should the stock manage to rise above resistance, it will face minimal overhead selling pressure, based on historical volume patterns. That likely paves a path toward the next significant level of resistance at $34.25.

Volume levels have been slowly rising too as the stock increases. It would indicate that more buyers are entering the equity. Additionally, the relative strength index has been climbing, suggesting bullish momentum is entering the stock. The RSI also is nearing a potentially big breakout, rising above a downtrend that has been in place since late 2016. It would indicate that perhaps the long-term trend in AT&T is now shifting from a stock losing momentum to gaining momentum.

Plenty of Risks

Despite all of the positives, there are still things investors should worry over. Such as why is the stock trading at such a high dividend yield? It could be a sign of trouble ahead for the company. For example, the cash dividend payout ratio over the trailing 12 months is at 54.5%. That's a reasonably high payout, and it would suggest that future dividend hikes may not be that big. The dividend for the stock has only risen by 6.25% over the past three years.

Additionally, the company has racked up a lot of debt in recent years to make a big splash into media and content with the purchase of Time Warner. Total long-term debt has soared by 39% since 2016 to $175.5 billion.

Meanwhile, despite the significant acquisition, consensus analysts earnings are forecast to grow by just 1.5% to $3.57 per share by the year 2021. Also, revenue is expected to be relatively flat, rising to just $182.5 billion.

With loads of debt and no revenue or earnings growth, it's going to be very hard for AT&T to increase its dividend payments in the future, and that may be one reason why the stock has such a high yield currently, as investors discount the lack of potential dividend growth.

Takeaways

It would seem that in this low-interest rate environment, AT&T is likely trading at a discount to bond yields. As a result, the stock price should continue to grind higher in the coming months. For now, that short-term price objective is likely around $34 to $34.50 based on the charts and options. But if the company can get that debt lower and start growing its revenue and earnings again, there could be significantly more upside. It makes the stock an attractive option at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.