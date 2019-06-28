MediPharm: Profitable From Day One

The addition of tolling revenue and white label sales will continue to drive top line growth for the remainder of 2019 and beyond.

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

MediPharm Labs (OTCQB:MEDIF) announced another quarter of continued growth and profitability which is rare to come by in the cannabis sector. We continue to like the management and their execution. MediPharm has demonstrated the best strategic vision and execution among the extraction players by focusing on the highly profitable and scalable private/white label business, rather than the mundane tolling agreements. We continue to like the story and believe it is the best extraction stock in the market.

(All amounts in C$)

2019 Q1 Review

MediPharm reported 2019 Q1 results which showed continued growth in its private label and white label programs. The company reported quarterly revenue of $22 million, which grew 115% from the prior quarter. This is only the second quarter since the company went public in late 2018 and we are impressed by the execution so far. Revenue grew from $10 million in 2018 Q4 to $22 million this quarter driven by more private label oil sales. Tolling agreements have not begun to contribute but the company expects to generate revenue from its service contracts in the second half of 2019.

In the foreseeable future, oil sales will remain the key revenue driver for MediPharm which is highly dependent on sales agreements which last between 12 to 18 months for a fixed amount. The current backlog is $85 million for the 18 months from December 2018 and Medipharm promised more deals are being negotiated. Therefore, we think there appears to be a robust pipeline for MediPharm in the coming quarters and sales should be supported by the strong demand from LPs and provinces ahead of the launch of edibles and concentrate products starting in October 2019.

(2019 Q1 MD&A)

MediPharm has also demonstrated above-average cost control that resulted in positive EBITDA of $4.3 million or 20% EBITDA margin. We have seen many cannabis companies struggle financially due to negative cash flow and rampant expenses but MediPharm has demonstrated spending discipline as a young public company which is a testament to the management.

Another implication for MediPharm is that its business model is proven, profitable, and scalable. Assuming revenue will continue to ramp up in the coming quarters, there appears to be a clear path to sustainable profitability and positive cash flow for the company. Operational leverage should also provide MediPharm with increasing flexibility as fixed overhead remains stable while revenue continues to grow. Cash balance increased slightly from $7.9 million at the end of 2018 to $8.4 million, partially benefiting from the exercise of low-cost options and warrants.

Valuation

MediPharm shares have soared in 2019 as investors piled into the extraction space. We initiated our coverage through "A Rising Superstar In Cannabis Extraction" on March 13 when MediPharm was only trading at $3.15 and the stock has gained 53% even after falling 30% from the recent high. Compared to its peers, MediPharm remains the best-positioned to compete in the extraction space due to its headstart in private/white label sales.

While its peers have focused on expanding capacity and securing tolling agreement, we see the private/white label space as the most lucrative part of the sector. Tolling agreements are often low-margin and no growth business whereas private/white label sales capitalize on the upcoming legalization of edibles and concentrate in Canada. It also provides a DTC channel for MediPharm as it is now licensed to sell to provincial stores directly. The difference is evident in the revenue reported by the extraction players last quarter:

MediPharm $22 million

Valens GroWorks (OTCQB:VGWCF) reported $2.2 million in revenue

Neptune (NEPT) reported $5.7 million in revenue

(Source: TSX)

MediPharm currently trades at 8x EV/Revenue which is much lower than Valens GroWorks (36x) and Neptune (21x). We think MediPharm has the best visibility in terms of its financial stability and profitability and has demonstrated the best execution so far. Therefore, we think MediPharm's valuation appears appropriate relative to its peers and does not appear excessive on the balance of its execution to date.

Looking Ahead

We think MediPharm remains the best-positioned extraction player in this space. There appears to be ample runway for additional growth in the private/white label area as edibles legalization looms in Canada. The beginning of tolling agreements should also provide additional revenue contribution coupled with stable margin and cash flow. MediPharm has demonstrated the best execution so far because it focused on building out its DTC capabilities early on whereas its peers still fixated on winning incremental tolling agreements and capacity expansion. The extraction business is not capital intensive and capacity will have little value without the proper distribution channel. Therefore, combined with a reasonable valuation, we continue to rate MediPharm the best extraction play in the market today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.