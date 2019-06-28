I'm Buying Genesee & Wyoming

In spite of an uptick in price over the past year, shares still represent good value in my view.

Over the past year, the shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) are up about 21%. In my ongoing effort to understand freight rail, I decided to look in on the company to see if it's worth buying at current levels. I'll go through some company background, as this business may be less well known than the Class 1 rails. I'll look at the financial history and review whether the stock represents good value at these levels. I'll offer an options strategy for those inclined to such things. For those who can't wait to get to the bottom of this article, I'll cut to the chase. In spite of the run up in the share price over the past year, I think the shares still represent good value. I'll go through my arguments below.

Company Background

Genesee & Wyoming is a short line rail operator which owns or leases 120 freight railroads organized into seven operating groups, seven of which are in North America, and one is in Australia, and the other in the United Kingdom/Europe. The North American groups serve 41 U.S. States and 4 Canadian provinces. The Australian business serves New South Wales, The Northern Territory, and South Australia, and the United Kingdom unit operates the second largest freight railroad in Britain and regional rail services on the continent.

Since its IPO in 1996, the company has grown revenue at a CAGR of about 17% by executing well and through acquisition. Since 2000, the company has added 105 railroads (i.e. 87.5% of the current total).

The following are the various route maps of the 120 railroads currently in operation under the G&W banner. This is the North American map where the company earns about 80% of their revenue.

GWR Annual Meeting presentation, May 2019

These are the Australian and British routes operated by the company

GWR Annual Meeting presentation, May 2019

The company is obviously equipped to haul a host of industrial products

GWR Annual Meeting presentation, May 2019

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here suggests that this is obviously a cyclical business. As evidence, I'd point out that net income has moved from $260 million down to $141 million in a few years, only to bounce back up to a normalized $244 million a few years later. This volatility has been abetted by the fact that this company has made many acquisitions in recent years (particularly in 2016, when they spent about $992 million to buy Glencore in Australia and Providence and Worcester Stateside). Thus, I think an investor buying into this business must be comfortable with cyclicality.

Weather is also obviously a variable. For example, North American carloads were down about 1.9% in the first quarter of 2019 because of poor weather. This caused an 11% drop in income before taxes in the period.

In spite of the volatility, and weather, this company has managed to remain profitable for several years.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

As my regular readers no doubt know by now, my view is that successful investing involves more than simply buying a company that has high and growing cash flows. Equally important is the need to pay a reasonable price for those shares. The idea behind this is that a great company can be a terrible investment if the investor overpays and a mediocre company can be a great investment if the price is right. With that out of the way, I'll review the shares of Genesee Wyoming.

In spite of the fact that the shares have risen dramatically over the past twelve months, they are actually relatively inexpensive on a price to free cash flow basis relative to their recent past, as the chart below demonstrates. I've circled the most recent times the shares traded at these levels for your enjoyment and edification. Subsequent to each of those periods, the shares did rather well. This is certainly no guarantee, but it's fair to say that if someone bought at the current valuation in the past, they went on to do relatively well.

Source: Gurufocus

Options to The Rescue

For those who may still be nervous about buying at these levels, I think there's a decent options play here. In particular, I currently favor shorting the GWR October put with a strike price of $85. This put last changed hands at $1.31, which is a reasonable amount of premium in my view. I like this trade because it creates a best of both worlds outcome. If the shares rise in price from here, the put seller simply pockets the premium. If the shares decline in price from here, the investor buys the shares at a net price about 14% below the current level. Given that I like the company at current levels, an additional 14% discount would make it an exceptionally compelling buy.

Conclusion

I usually shy away from acquisition machines such as this, but it's clear that Genesee & Wyoming knows how to do it well. This strategy has allowed them to grow to 120 railroads that can haul a variety of cargo types. I like the fact that the company is trading at a reasonable valuation, at least relative to its recent history. For those who are nervous about pulling the trigger at these levels, I would recommend selling the October puts with a strike of $85. In the unlikely event that the shares drop from these levels you'll be "forced" to buy a great business at an even better price than we see today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GWR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm also going to be selling the puts mentioned in this article.