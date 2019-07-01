ETFs Sell Retirement Short

The difference between an investment in a REIT index and a more active approach could be tens of thousands of dollars of passive income per year.

Retirees looking to passively invest in real estate and live off of the cash flow can do much better than investing in REIT index ETFs.

However, this has had an often overlooked consequence that is costing investors quite a bit of money.

While investing in low cost passive index ETFs has grown dramatically in popularity in recent years, it has not come without a cost, particularly for retirees who depend on the dividend income for meeting living expenses. Passive index funds do enjoy many benefits, such as instant wide diversification and a low time and knowledge requirement alongside far lower fees than actively managed solutions.

However, when such passive styles of investing grow in popularity to the point that they are overly influential in setting prices, problems tend to arise. In fact, the ongoing massive shift of capital toward passive strategies argues that the healthy process of price discovery is being destroyed. We believe that there is a better way for retirees to engineer their passive income needs and we will outline our approach in this article.

The Problem

Since most passive REIT ETFs are market cap weighted, they create an inordinate amount of “blind” demand for large cap REITs. In other words, large REIT ETFs such as the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ), which has over $60 billion in assets under management, buy enormous positions in large cap REITs regardless of how well the current price correlates to underlying performance or net asset value. This has the disrupting effect of creating a price premium in large cap REITs relative to small cap REITs. Today, this has reached a rather extreme point with small cap REITs valued at a ~40% discount to larger peers without regard to actual underlying fundamentals or property values.

As a result of this clear disconnect within the sector, long term active investors are given a great opportunity to outperform their passive peers given the principle that, “in the long run, the market is a weighing machine” (according to Benjamin Graham, anyway).

However, when it comes to retirees and others who live off of investment income, this problem goes further than the issue of long-term total returns: it also means that their savings do not go as far. As share prices in blue chip REITs surge faster than the growth in their underlying cash flows, their dividend yields inevitably drop. As a result, to generate the same amount of cash flow needed for meeting living expenses, savers need to put away even more money into their retirement portfolios. This is clear in the chart below where we see that VNQ and iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) yield just under 4% and 3%, respectively.

Assuming someone needed about $80,000 per year to comfortably fund their desired lifestyle in their golden years and wanted to split the fund evenly between these two ETFs for diversification, they would need to invest about $1.8 million.

In contrast, our small cap heavy and well diversified real money portfolio at High Yield Landlord currently yields 7.37% with a low payout ratio of only 68.54%.

This means that a portfolio with our active approach to investing generates 86% more income per year than it would if it was put into the VNQ, without really taking on much more risk at all. This means that to generate the desired $80,000 in annual income, a retiree would only need to invest just a tad over $1 million to retire comfortably. With such an immense difference, people who are counting on index ETFs to fund their retirements are literally throwing away tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of lifestyle and/or years (decades?) of their lives working their tails off when they could be kicking back and retiring early.

This is not just a hypothetical academic exercise. It is a reality that is impacting more and more people every year and will only get worse as the low interest rate environment appears poised to continue for the foreseeable future. The average retirement age in the United States is increasing as both the age people expect to retire and the age at which they actually retire is trending upward. This should not be the case. As our society advances technologically and economically, people should be retiring earlier. The national GDP has marched upward over the last decade, yet people are not able to retire when they want.

Increasing numbers of people are turning to REIT investing to help them build a portfolio that pays growing dividend income during retirement that is entirely passive as well as inflation resistant. This can lead to retirement on time or even early retirement.

While ETFs are easier for “know-nothing” investors, we believe that combining our know-how with our full-time dedication to identifying quality REITs trading at sizable discounts to the value of the underlying real estate will generate considerable alpha for us over the long term in addition to far higher income yields, freeing people from the shackles of employment sooner and/or leading to a richer retirement.

The Solution

While some may be skeptical at this point, convinced that we are taking on excessive risk to believe someone could retire comfortably with just $1 million, we ask that you hear us out as we outline our approach to risk mitigation:

(1) Most importantly, we practice the principal of broad diversification. Our portfolio currently has 19 positions with no single stock taking up more than 7.8% of our total portfolio as of this writing (and that position is arguably our safest investment). That way, if one of our holdings were to suffer from disappointing performance and have to cut its dividend, it does not have a large impact on our overall income. Furthermore, most of our holdings are currently growing their dividends, meaning that a single moderate dividend cut would in fact likely have minimal to no impact on our overall income. This conviction is not just our overconfident opinion, it is backed up by research. Empirical data suggests that the 100+ position stock portfolios held by many index ETFs is unnecessary. According to studies cited by Morningstar: "About 90% of the maximum benefit of diversification was derived from portfolios of 12 to 18 stocks." Not only does our portfolio have virtually identical safety to an ETF, it also has the advantage of allowing us to eliminate the worst investments in the sector and focus on our best ideas, making achieving alpha a much more attainable prospect.

(2) Furthermore, we believe that real estate is one of the safest sectors to invest in. This is because, unlike most businesses, landlords benefit from many risk-mitigating factors that allow them to earn much more consistent and predictable income over time. Landlords participate in the profit earned by their tenants through rents that are contractually guaranteed – often for many years to come. Landlords also get paid first. Without paying rent, a business cannot keep operating and therefore rents are senior to even debt payments in most cases. In the worst case where a tenant goes bankrupt, landlords can simply release the same property to another tenant. The value of the previous tenant’s business may go to 0, but the landlord is in a much safer and stronger position to sustain value. Furthermore, as a scarce supply and essential part of our infrastructure, real estate provides superior inflation protection – an important risk that should not be overlooked in today’s market environment.

(3) In order to minimize the chance for human error, we also choose to keep it simple in REIT selection. Rather than get in over our heads, we choose to say no to complex business models. If we don’t understand it, we just don’t touch it, regardless of how appealing the investment prospects might appear at first glance.

(4) We also choose to focus on income. No, this does not mean that we “chase yield” in our investment decisions. We understand that retirement income must be sustainable and we always invest in stocks that we also believe have considerable room for capital appreciation. What we mean by focusing on income, rather, is that we will not buy a REIT unless its dividend is attractive enough to be able to hold it through periods of price volatility without hurting our portfolio’s liquidity. In short, we want high and sustainable dividends from our stocks that will enable us to average down on our investments using the dividends during bear markets. Along these same lines, we place heavier weight on consistent and reliable business models (i.e., long lease terms with high quality tenants and high quality properties) in our portfolio composition, as we believe these are best suited to surviving and even sustaining their dividends in an economic downturn.

(5) We maintain focus on the long term. In order to assist us with focusing on our sustainable dividend income stream even during times when our portfolio’s market value is fluctuating wildly, we resolve to never buy a stock unless we are willing to hold it for 5-10 years, regardless of the share price, as long as the underlying fundamentals remain strong.

(6) Finally, and perhaps most uniquely, we adopt the “landlord” mindset. This means that we not only shun the daily fluctuations of the market as informative of our investing success, but we view each investment as though we were the actual physical landlord of the underlying properties. As a result, we place heavy emphasis on the market price relative to the underlying net asset value of the portfolio in determining if we are buying the assets at an attractive price or not. Furthermore, we obsess to a far greater extent over the asset quality and the long term sector fundamentals than we do over the latest quarterly results or the market sentiment on shares.

Investor Takeaway

By applying these six principles, we believe that people can accelerate and elevate their retirements over those who choose to go the passive index ETF route. They are each critical to success for active small cap REIT investors because we are exposed to daily volatility in price quotes on our shares and occasionally will have to deal with a bad pick and/or a dividend cut. Therefore, we may be tempted in times of heavy volatility to sell off our shares at inopportune times rather than hold them for the long run or overweight a certain “cheap” stock to too great an extent only to discover too late that it is a value trap, thereby threatening the stability of our entire portfolio as a reliable passive income machine. As a result, we have established these ground rules to help us keep our emotions in check and stay on the right path by maintaining the mindset of a landlord investor.

Ultimately, the key to investing in REIT is to view them as real estate investments, NOT as stocks. We are real estate owners, not “stock market traders.” We mind fundamental performance of the properties, and NOT the short-term share price performance. By adopting this mindset, we believe that REIT investors can improve performance as it leads to a more disciplined approach with less trading and more compounding. Our investment strategy is not rocket-science. We aim to buy properties at less than what they are worth in order to achieve high income and capital appreciation. That’s it. It is just common sense that such a strategy, when implemented correctly, can lead to attractive investment results.

