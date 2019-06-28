SPDR S&P 500 Growth: A Solid Bet On Momentum

In assessing whether to buy State Street's or Vanguard's version of a growth fund, I believe investors can make no mistake either way.

Up market, down market, it doesn't matter. Growth investing has not lost its momentum.

I have recently written about how high-growth stocks have been consistently outperforming their value counterparts over the past 10 years, "and by an even wider margin since 2017 as the global economic expansion went into overdrive". Even in the very recent past (i.e., last three months), despite the trade and monetary policy concerns that led to a rough month of May in the markets, growth stocks have climbed approximately 220 bps higher than value names during the period.

Credit: The Fifth Person

I continue to be highly suspicious that "a secular shift may have occurred with the advent of the Web 2.0", as the business models of most tech (usually high growth) companies tend to be more scalable and less capex-heavy than those of older-economy ones. As a result, there is a chance that the outperformance in growth investing may persist for a while, at least until or unless the economy takes a decisive turn for the worse and triggers a (perhaps momentary) flight to safety.

I have previously identified the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) as an effective, inexpensive tool to be used by investors who believe growth momentum will carry forward. Today, I look at its close competitor, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG), and assess whether one may have a clear advantage over the other.

Different methodology, similar results

Each ETF follows a slightly different approach for identifying growth stocks to invest in. Here is how they differ:

SPYG tracks the Dow Jones S&P 500 Growth index that takes into account three factors: sales growth, the ratio of earnings change to price, and momentum.

VUG tracks the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth index, which in turn applies the following more elaborate criteria: future long-term growth in EPS, future short-term growth in EPS, three-year historical growth in EPS, three-year historical growth in sales per share, current investment-to-assets ratio, and return on assets.

Instead of dissecting the nuances of each methodology, the summarized pie charts below help to depict the different holdings:

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple sources

Notice above that VUG has nearly 29% of its assets allocated to the famous FAAMG names, while SPYG invests only about 22% of the funds in the same stocks. The difference here is Apple (AAPL), which the latter considers a value stock, not a growth one. Otherwise, both ETFs hold a very comparable basket of securities.

The end-result can be seen in the graph below. Notice that over the past 5 years (left chart) and 12 months (right chart) and despite the minor differences in holdings, both ETFs have produced very comparable results - both in terms of risk and returns.

Source: Yahoo Finance

With allocation and performance being consistent, factors like expenses, liquidity and track record take center stage. In that regard:

Both SPYG and VUG charge a management fee of 4 bps

SPYG trades an average 1.1 million shares per day vs. VUG's 600,000

SPYG's inception date was September 2000, while VUG's was January 2004

The verdict

As the comparison above suggests, SPYG may be a little different than its peer VUG. But in the end, both ETFs produce just about the same results at the same cost. Both have been around for a while (solid track record) and trade very often (highly liquid).

Therefore, in assessing whether to buy State Street's or Vanguard's version of a growth ETF, I believe investors can make no mistake either way. The most important question to be answered instead is whether the growth strategy makes sense for shareholders, given their financial goals and convictions about the future performance of this particular strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.