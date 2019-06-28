Offshore Drilling: Jack-Up Fundamentals - June 2019 Edition

Ensco 102

We have recently discussed June 2019 floater fundamentals, and it's time to turn to jack-up rigs. The situation in this market is important for investors and traders in drillers with jack-up presence: Ensco Rowan (ESV), Noble Corp. (NE), Seadrill (SDRL), Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF). As usual, I used Bassoe Offshore database to get the data. I also used numbers from my previous articles published in December 2018, March 2019 and May 2019.

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

Unlike floaters, the number of drilling jack-ups continues to rise. Jack-ups continue to get a variety of jobs, from low-cost jobs in India (recently reported by Bassoe at rates of just $27,000 - note that opex is also very low there) to higher-end work at about $100,000, like the recent work for Perisai Pacific 101 in Malaysia. The market continues to slowly absorb both warm-stacked rigs and rigs under construction. Among the latter, the rigs that will be really ready to go are controlled by Borr Drilling, which is ironically being heavily punished in recent months. Here's a recent reminder that not all rigs that are under construction are going to easily make their way to the market - KS Drilling has just canceled construction contract for jack-up KS Orient Star 2.

Also, total jack-up fleet continues to decrease, down from 565 in December 2018 to 553 in June 2019. The process is going faster in comparison to floaters because it's easier to scrap a jack-up from the balance sheet perspective. Now, let's look at big jack-up sub-segments, which I loosely defined in my previous works on the topic as "built before 1990" and "built after 1990". There was some discussion as to whether it's really the best way to categorize them, or if additional sub-segments should be added, but I think that keeping these definitions will be good for the consistency of data and, therefore, comparison purposes.

Built before 1990

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

Oddly enough, the number of working older jack-ups has increased from 104 in May 2019 to 107 in June 2019 after steadily falling since December 2018. Apparently, some old horses found a way to continue the race. Meanwhile, the total number of older jack-ups decreased by one, which, given the fact that the number of cold-stacked rigs stayed flat, suggests that one rig has gone from the warm-stacked status straight to the scrapyard. As for cold stacked older jack-ups, it's hard to envision them getting back into the fleet again. Only practical problems keep them safe from the scrapyard - for now.

Built after 1990

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

The positive trend continues in the modern jack-up segment. The number of working rigs increased from 190 in December 2018 to 2018 in June 2019, while a few rigs left the fleet. The market continues to work through the backlog of warm-stacked rigs and newbuilds. There are still plenty of them, but not all of them are equal, so supply may be a bit tighter than one might think by simply looking at the numbers. In my opinion, the market should be ready for the next move in dayrates for top rigs somewhere in the second half of the year, most likely after summer days are gone.

Conclusion

The jack-up market continues to move in the right direction. Interestingly, the market punished drillers with heavy jack-up exposure just like ultra-deepwater specialists. This phenomenon is especially extreme with Borr Drilling, which has just gone through a 5-to-1 reverse split. I am definitely positive on the perspectives of the jack-up segment for the second half of 2019.

