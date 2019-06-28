Guardant Health: Profiting From Precision Medicine

Though there are subtle differences between their liquid biopsies, I expect Guardant and Avalon to grow significantly larger over time. Their novel biopsy will ultimately replace the tissue biopsy.

Since I recommended Guardant Health (GH) to members of Integrated BioSci Investing, the stock has delivered over 160% profits. Nonetheless, there is substantial growth ahead. Driving Guardant is precision medicine. Epitomizes the industry tailwind for stellar cancer management, precision medicine is making big waves. Interestingly, an IBI member inquired me to compare the liquid biopsy of Avalon Globocare (AVCO) to Guardant.

Though there are similarities, subtle differences exist among both precision medicines. In my view, it's highly intriguing to conduct a comparative analysis of the technology of similar firms. The intelligence gained from your due diligence will help you anticipate their fundamental developments and profitability. For this article, I'll present a fundamental analysis of Guardant and feature a comparative analysis of its liquid biopsy versus Avalon.

Figure 1: Guardant Health chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll deliver a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Operating out of Redwood City California, Guardant Health is a leading medical diagnostics innovator. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of genetic profiling to enhance treatment outcomes of various cancers. Through the Guardant Health Oncology platform, the firm launched liquid biopsy diagnostics consisting of Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI to catch all stages of cancers.

Figure 2: Diagnostic pipeline (Source: Guardian Health)

Since its birth in 2014, Guardant's liquid biopsy is taking the market by storm. Specifically, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI are being utilized by more than 5K cancer specialists, 40 life science companies, and the whole National Comprehensive Cancer Network centers. Regarding pipeline development, Guardant is tinkering with LUNAR-1 and -2 for detecting cancer recurrences and early-stage cancers.

Precision Medicine Of Guardant Versus Avalon

Shifting gears, I'll compare the "heartbeat" of Guardant and Avalon that is precision medicine. Nowadays, there are two big themes centering stellar cancer management. And, they embody the industry tailwind for oncology innovators. In my view, it's important for companies to operate in accordance with the industry tailwind to improve their investment profitability. That being said, the first is combination therapy that substantially limits the time cancer cells have for evolving to render a treatment obsolete. The second is precision medicine which is essentially the vital organ of Guardant and Avalon.

As the summit of cancer care, precision medicine leverages the principle that the same drug can exhibit different responses for different patients. The unique genetic makeup translates into distinct rates of enzymatic expression and drug metabolism. Additionally, patients have unique tumor profiles that exhibit dissimilar treatment response. Taken into account the aforesaid subtleties, the treatment outcomes will be astronomically improved.

Though the term precision is broadly used, the most important component of precision medicine is a liquid biopsy. Remarkably, there are many advantages of a liquid biopsy over a traditional tissue biopsy. For instance, a tissue biopsy is cumbersome and time-consuming. Like a magnet that drawn innovation toward progress, the trend nowadays is clearly in favor of liquid biopsy. In a quick blood draw, a liquid biopsy delivers invaluable data on molecular biomarkers which greatly enhanced the diagnostic "sensitivity and specificity."

In other words, a liquid biopsy improves the diagnosis time, accuracy, treatment outcomes, and lowers the costs. What differentiates Guardant's liquid biopsy from Avalon's are the biomarkers analyzed in the blood draw. I noted in the prior article:

Traditionally, there are three biomarkers employed in a liquid biopsy. They include circulating tumor cells (CTCs), circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) or cell-free DNA (cfDNA), and exosomes. In my view, the trend is moving away from CTCs. Only ctDNA and exosomes remain dominant. As part of cancer cells that get pinched off and travels into the bloodstream, I believe that exosomes hold the greatest promise. Exosomes are analogous to leaves that provide invaluable information about a tree (i.e. the cell). By getting a hold of the leaves, you can pretty much tell if the tree has a specific disease. And given that exosomes are readily accessible in many biological fluids (blood, urine, and saliva), tapping into exosomes for diagnosis is ingenious.

Figure 3: Liquid biopsy (Source: Avalon)

That being said, Avalon garners the tumor information derived from exosomes. Instead, Guardant harnesses the power of genetic profiling of tumors using Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI assays. In other words, Guardant employs ctDNA and cfDNA for its liquid biopsy. Despite the increasing shift toward exosomes of Avalon, I believe there is still a place for ctDNA.

These genetic fragments yield invaluable tumor information for the physician to customize a regimen that has the least toxicity and maximal efficacy. In using drugs with a good tolerability profile, the dosage can be increased for better therapeutic efficacy. In my view, the treatment specificity and high efficacy of precision medicine lower the treatment costs which is a major advantage for both Guardant and Avalon. That combination of efficacy, safety, and cost will translate into robust sales.

Figure 4: Genetic profiling via Guardant360 (Source: Guardant)

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check up on the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 1Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on March 31. As follow, Guardant procured $36.7M in revenues compared to $16.7M for the same period a year prior. This represents a staggering 120% year-over-year (YOY) increase. The revenue from precision oncology improved by 103% due to higher testing volume and increased revenue per test.

In following the favorable revenue trend, the gross profits for the respective periods registered at $23.1M and $7.4M and thus signify 63.1% and 44.6% margin, respectively. The strong profits margin indicates a good business. Furthermore, the research and development (R&D) spending came in at $16.3M and $8.2M. Of note, I'm not concerned with the 98.7% R&D increase. Based on my market observation, an R&D increase is usually a positive development because the money invested today can translate into blockbuster profits in the future. You have to plant a tree today in order to enjoy its fruits.

That aside, there was $21.3M ($0.30 per share) net loss compared to $13.8M ($1.16 per share) decline for the same YOY comparison. The remarkable 74.1% earnings improvement suggests that Guardant is operating leaner. Regarding the balance sheet, there were $492.8M in cash, equivalents, and investments versus $418.9M for last year. On top of $319.5M raised back on May 23, the total cash position tallied to the extremely robust figure of $812.3M. Altogether, the 93.9% increase in cash is highly strategic for Guardant because it serves as the seed of growth and expansion.

Figure 5: Key financial metrics (Source: Guardant)

Based on the $46.8M quarterly operating expense (OpEx) rate, I believe that there should be adequate capital to fund operations for the next four years prior to the need for an additional offering. Of note, investors usually shy away from a public offering. Contrarily, I prefer a young bioscience company to raise capital this way rather than incurring substantial bank debts. Short-term bank debts can be recalled anytime that can prompt a company to file a Chapter 11. And, it was quite strategic that Guardant executed a public offering when the shares are trading high.

Though I do not mind a public offering, it's important for you to determine if you are holding a "serial diluter." A firm that employs dilution as a "cash cow" will render your investment essentially worthless. As the shares outstanding increased from 11.9M to 85.9M for Guardant, my rough arithmetics yield the 621% dilution. At this rate, Guardant failed to clear my 30% dilution cutoff for a profitable investment. It seems that Guardant is a serial diluter.

Notwithstanding, it can be argued that the company seized the opportunity to raise capital for multiple years. After all, the stock has enjoyed a mega rally. The proof in the pudding that Guardant is an opportunistic grower is whether it'll abstain from conducting another offering this year. When you conduct investment research, the answers are not straight forward. You can best hope to work with the data at hand for anticipating an unfolding saga.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is "imperfect" science, there are always risks associated with a thesis regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are growth-cycle dependent. For instance, a matured pharmaceutical company like Pfizer (PFE) has completely different risks than a young growth company like Guardant. At this stage in its growth cycle, the main concern for Guardant is if the company can generate higher revenue for the precision oncology and diagnostics businesses.

Looking ahead, I expect the revenue will continue to ramp up based on the fundamentals that I assessed. The other risk is if the reimbursement reduction trend for diagnostics will dampen sales prospects. More importantly, the other concern is the increasing competition from other operators like Avalon. Be that as it may, there is plenty of room in this niche for innovators.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my recommendation on Guardant Health a buy with the four out of five stars rating. My initial $50 price target ("PT") is already reached. On the two to three years horizon, I expect Guardant to appreciate to $150 per share due to the strong fundamentals of precision medicine. And, I ascribed the 65% "investment profitability" for this stock. In a nutshell, you're most likely going to make money on Guardant, provided that you hold it for the long term. While the choice to buy, sell, or hold is ultimately yours to make, I would take some profits off the table to diversify into Avalon. After all, I noticed that a stock usually gives back some gains after a gargantuan rally. The market bulls usually rest after a vigorous run.

Riding the ingenuity of precision medicine, Guardant is enjoying the industry tailwind favoring a liquid biopsy. The market adoption of its next-generation tumor profiling technology (Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI) is heating up without any sign of a cool down. Despite the looming spectacle of its rival (i.e. Avalon's exosomes-based liquid biopsy), I believe that both companies will maintain their strong growth trajectory. The main reason is that both firms aim at distinct but ingenious approaches in liquid biopsy. Ultimately, this translates into profits for shareholders and hopes for patients worldwide. As a farewell note, I'd like to remind you that you should not fear a down market or volatility. Those difficulties are truly opportunities for you to build shares in highly profitable stocks like Guardant Health and Avalon. If you recall, I stated in the prior article:

Guardant Health is definitely worth a diversification bet for investors looking for companies to build shares in this highly opportunistic time (i.e. a bear market) to potentially reap substantial rewards at the turn of the next bull market cycle.

Fast forward to today, the stock increased by 1.6 folds. We're still not anywhere near the height of a bull market. Hence, the best is yet to come due to the fundamental shift toward precision medicine and liquid biopsy. Last but certainly not least, it's likely that a large pharmaceutical company has been waiting and will capture Avalon or Guardant in an acquisition.

