Why The Next Recession Matters So Much

The U.S. Federal Reserve is on the record. It will stop at nothing to prevent the next recession. But given that recessions historically have taken place once every three years on average at least until the last couple of decades and we somehow survived as an economy, it is reason to question why preventing the recession today is so important. The answer? The fate of the U.S. stock market hangs in the balance.

Flying solo. The U.S. stock market has been awesome for more than a decade now. But one of the more curious aspects of this U.S. stock awesomeness is how unique it is relative to the rest of the world. For while the S&P 500 Index is now +140% higher from the pre-crisis July 2007 peak, developed international and emerging market stocks are marginally positive on a nominal basis and still negative on a real return basis over this same time period. Notable.

The stock versus fund flow gap. What has been the source of demand driving U.S. stock prices higher? It has not been institutional or retail investors. In fact, it has almost never been institutional or retail investors throughout the post crisis period.

Consider the most recent example dating back to late last year. When the S&P 500 Index was falling by nearly 20%, we saw roughly -$37 billion in long-term mutual fund and ETF domestic equity outflows. Put simply, investors were selling, stocks were falling. Makes good sense.

But since the start of 2019, stocks have rebounded strongly to reach new highs, but investors have sold another -$37 billion in domestic equity mutual funds and ETFs. So investors are still selling just as actively, but stocks are now soaring. Hmmm.

Notably, what we have seen in 2019 has been consistently true since 2009. Stock prices have been rising at the same time that institutional and retail investors have been selling.

So what then explains higher U.S. stock prices in the post crisis period? Two words: share repurchases. Overall, the cumulative positive amount of stock buybacks by corporations in the post crisis period has exceeded the cumulative negative amount of institutional and retail stock selling for more than a decade now. In other words, if it wasn’t for a decade of stock buybacks, it is very likely that the S&P 500 Index would be trading much like the rest of the world, which is effectively flat to negative from its pre-crisis peak.

The stock buyback dilemma going forward. The U.S. stock market owes more than all of its post crisis gains to date to stock buybacks. This, of course, raises the critically important question. What if stock buybacks, which exploded to record highs in 2018, suddenly ground to a halt? And what might cause this to happen?

Consider what took place the last time that soaring stock buybacks suddenly came to an end. This came to pass starting in 2007 Q3 when share repurchases peaked at roughly $180 billion and subsequently plunged to less than $30 billion by 2009 Q2. Of course, the S&P 500 Index dropped by more than -55% over this same time period. Ouch.

Buybacks bounced back to life in 2009 and have steadily climbed ever since, peaking at a new all-time high over $220 billion in 2018 Q4. A primary driver of this buyback surge was the record low interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve. From a corporate finance perspective, the logic and incentive for corporations to repurchase their shares makes very good sense from an earnings per share growth perspective when the cost of debt is so incredibly low.

OK, so isn’t the fact that the U.S. Federal Reserve is once again talking about cutting interest rates good news for keeping the share buyback game going? Perhaps. But corporations have confronting an increasing challenge of their own making. Because companies have spent so many years borrowing money to buy back stock, they have stretched their collective capital structures to historical bounds. For example, the U.S. corporate debt to capital ratio that was once around 20% at the turn of the millennium and was around 25% heading into the financial crisis is now roughly 40% today.

Thus, regardless of how low the cost of debt may be, it is reasonable to question how much further companies can stretch their capital structure to engage in the financial engineering of EPS enhancement? At what point does it become a net negative instead of a net positive if it hasn’t already for many companies?

Why the next recession matters so much. Increasing if not sustaining the share buyback game in support of the U.S. stock market as discussed above is predicated on an important principle, which is maintaining the underlying status quo for the broader economy. As long as the U.S. economy continues to sluggishly expand, corporations can continue to generate sufficiently strong earnings and cash flow to predictably manage their business, service their debt, and return wealth to its shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends.

But what happens if the U.S. economy falls into recession? Corporate earnings start to evaporate and cash flow generation starts to become more limited. This places more pressure on companies to service their debt, which induces them to slash their buyback programs (and potentially even cut their dividend, but only after share buybacks have been zeroed out in most cases) to circle the wagons and build cash positions. This is where the level of stock buybacks start cascading lower. And if stock buyback activity starts to evaporate, so goes the key source of demand for stocks that has driven prices higher for so many years.

The recession dilemma for stocks does not end here. For if buybacks evaporate, stock prices likely fall. And if stock prices fall, the enterprise value of the various companies that have significantly increased their debt will be more adversely impacted relative to the past. This is due to the fact that as operating profits and enterprise value multiples fall, the value of debt will remain unchanged. And since the value of debt is much higher than it was in the past, this will result in a more amplified decline in the value of equity as enterprise values fall. This is likely to lead to a compounding downside effect on stock prices as the demand from stock buybacks disappears.

Be prepared. The U.S. economy continues to grow, and the U.S. Federal Reserve has proclaimed that its overarching goal is to sustain the economic expansion. As long as a recession is avoided, stocks as measured by the S&P 500 Index will have room to continue to hold their ground if not rise to new all-time highs.

But if and when the inevitable next recession finally arrives, investors must be prepared for downside risk in stock prices that are more pronounced versus what we have seen in the past. And if the Federal Reserve is left with little to no monetary policy ammunition to offset these downside pressures once the next recession finally arrives, the resulting stock price declines may not only prove even more dramatic, but also more sustainable.

So looking forward, maintain stock allocations, but be fully aware of your downside risks associated with these allocations. And make certain to diversify broadly, as stocks are just one of many asset classes and categories, many of which are largely uncorrelated, that are readily available to investors today.

