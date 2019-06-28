McDonald's: Growth Is Back

Furthermore, their growth plan they have in place since 2017 is finally starting to pay-off.

I believe that McDonald's will continue to deliver significant and reliable returns to its shareholders.

McDonald's is one of the most famous Quick Service Restaurants in the world and has 43-years of consecutive dividend payments on record.

Investment Thesis

McDonald's (MCD) delivered a very strong start for the first quarter. With global comparable sales increasing by 5.4%. Part of this growth comes from their growth plan, which in place since March 2017 which now starts to bear results. They are also modernizing their restaurants with new technologies in order to transform the restaurant service experience and enhance the brand.

I believe McDonald's will continue to deliver strong results to its shareholders, and now that their growth plan actually starts to pay-off, I believe it is a good time to invest in this company. Furthermore, McDonald's is a great company for dividend investors, with 43 years of consecutive increased dividend payments!

In this article, we will try to analyze if the current valuation and the strategy that Dunkin' Brands has in place warrants an investment.

Company overview

McDonald's is own of the most well-known Quick Service Restaurants in the world, almost everywhere in the world, you can find its restaurants. They even created a special Big-Mac index to measure the purchasing power parity.

The company franchises and operates McDonald’s restaurants, and at the end of March 2019 it had 37,971 restaurants in 120 countries and 35,278 of those were licensed to franchisees. McDonald's is able to achieve very high-performance levels compared to its peers because of its unique franchise arrangement, McDonald's owns the land and building whilst the franchisee pays for the equipment.

Source: McDonald's

Valuation

At the current share price ($205) and last year's earnings per share ($7.61), McDonald's is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 26.9. This is above the 5-year average of 23.2. Even with the new earnings per share expectations for 2019 ($8.04), McDonald's is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 25.5, still above the 5-year average.

Source: Self-Made table based on company data

At first sight, a valuation at a P/E ratio of 25.5 makes it a very expensive company to buy at the moment. Yet, I believe there is a good reason for this.

In March 2017, Stephen J. Easterbrook (President and CEO of McDonald's) announced a new growth plan, the Velocity Growth Plan. Since then eight quarters have passed and I believe this new plan is working well for McDonald's. Revenues have increased and global comparable sales increased by 5.4%. In addition to the Velocity Growth Plan, McDonald's also has an initiative called "Experience of the Future". With this initiative, McDonald's is modernizing their restaurants to include modern technologies, ranging from digital menu boards to the development of their own app.

When comparing McDonald's to two of its closest competitors, we can see that McDonald's has actually the lowest P/E ratio. Below that of Yum! Brands (YUM) and below that of Wendy's (WEN).

Source: Ycharts.com

Between these three Quick Service Restaurants, McDonald's has the highest operating margin by far, with an operating margin of 40.8%. Yum! Brands and Wendy's had an operating margin of 29.53% and 20.25% respectively. Clearly, McDonald's is managing their company exceptionally well.

Company Operating Margin 2018 McDonald's 40.8% Yum! Brands 29.53% Wendy's 20.25%

Source: Self-made table based on company data.

Dividends and performance

McDonald's is one of the most well-known companies when it comes to its dividend. It is the only restaurant chain that has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years, making it a dividend aristocrat. The famous Warren Buffett is also a long time shareholder of McDonald's and longtime believer in the company.

Source: Self-made table based on company data

The dividends from McDonald's grew at a 5-year CAGR of 5.02%, and for 2019 so far they have paid $2.32, with the third and fourth quarter still heading our way. Based on last years EPS and last years dividend of $4.16, the payout ratio is 54.66%, which should provide plenty of buffer to at least maintain current dividend levels.

Besides paying dividends, McDonald's also returned value to its shareholders in terms of share repurchases. In a period of three years, the shares outstanding have been reduced by almost 100 million.

Source: Ycharts.com

When looking at total shareholder returns in the past 5 years, we can see that McDonald's is outperformed by Wendy's, with McDonald's increasing by 132.8% and Wendy's total return price growth of 153.3%. Yet McDonald's outperformed Yum! Brands by 21.2%.

Above: 5-year total shareholder returns. Source: Ycharts.com

Metric: Value: Policy Quarterly cash dividend payments, use excess cash flow to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Dividend CAGR (5 years) 5.02% Payout Ratio 54.66% Current Yield 2.26% (note: for the fourth quarter it is expected that MCD will increase the dividend) Years of consecutive dividend increases 43 years 5-year total return +132.8%

Source: Self-made table based on company data

Conclusion: Strong company and a bright future

I believe it is a good moment to buy McDonald's despite the high P/E ratio. Their growth plan is starting to pay-off and the growth prospects are significant. Also, McDonald's has superior management and has one of the highest operating margins in the business.

It's has a really good dividend track record and with a current payout ratio of 54.66%, there is enough safety to at least maintain their dividend. But McDonald's is most likely to keep increasing their dividends and the share buybacks will continue for the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MCD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.