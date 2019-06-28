Offshore Drilling: Dying Business

Most of them do not care about their shareholders.

Value proposition

Since last October, offshore drilling stocks have lost many billions in market value. Some stocks (Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE), Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV)), declined by more than 70%. All of them are now trading at a fraction of their book value. At first glance, we have an attractive value investment proposition.

Let's take a second look.

Book value of offshore drillers is a very subjective value indicator. The price of rigs that they own fluctuates with the demand for them and market sentiment. Swings can be huge on both sides. They influence stock prices. Last several years saw wild fluctuations. Currently, we see multi-year low for some names (in some cases, all-time lows).

At the same time, managements of these companies are optimistic on every quarterly call. Every year they claim that the next one will be the turning point. It is understandable - their salaries, positions, stock options and self-esteem depend on it.

But what about shareholders?

Big dilution

Despite a very difficult situation in the sector in recent years, we saw some disgusting empire building. Shareholders paid dearly when:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) bought Songa Offshore (basically saving it from bankruptcy) and Ocean Rig

Ensco bought Atwood Oceanics (same story as with Songa Offshore) and Rowan

Both transactions were made by issuing a lot of new stock. Comparative values were not in favor of buyers - they paid huge premium and suffered big dilution. In both cases, managements didn't own any stock in their companies, so they received only the upside. Now they can justify bigger salaries for themselves. Shareholders suffered big dilution and equity value destruction.

Do you remember this wonderful presentation of Ensco and Rowan before their merger?

Today, their combined market value is not very much more than "anticipated synergies".

During this downturn, there was absolutely no insider buying throughout the sector! Only Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) spent a few millions four years ago, increasing its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) a bit.

If the future is so bright, why CEOs, CFOs or major shareholders of offshore drillers are not buying? At the same time, many E&P companies witness huge insider buying.

Also, keep in mind that people behind some of the players in the sector are infamous for destructing shareholder capital in all possible ways (Seadrill and Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF).

So, as an investor, we are left with Noble Corp. and Diamond Offshore Drilling. The first one has pending litigation related to its Paragon Offshore spin-off. The outcome is uncertain and can possibly ruin this very indebted company.

Diamond Offshore Drilling has deserved a reputation of being a conservative operator. It is controlled by Loews Corporation (53.2% owner). Loews Corporation was built by talented brothers - Laurence and Robert Tisch.

Shareholders during their reign enjoyed tremendous returns:

The founders died in 2003 and 2005.

Since the present management (sons of one of the founders) took over, results have been much worse. There were some huge missteps like buying a natural gas producer for $4 billion in 2007 and then selling it seven years later for $805 million, and the management's inability to grow book value:

Also there were some shareholder-unfriendly actions while buying out limited partners of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners last year. So we have a real danger that Loews Corporation will try at some point in the future to screw Diamond Offshore shareholders as well.

Not surprisingly the stock of Loews trades at a meaningful discount to its book value most of the time.

Shale world

Offshore production represents 28% of the overall oil and gas production today.

Will it continue? Does the world need more offshore production or less?

Who knows.

Offshore production requires long-term commitments. You need to plan many years in the future and forecast oil price, supply/demand, etc. Increasingly, it looks like oil majors (Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX)) are beginning to shift some of their production to shale oil instead of betting big (as they used to) on offshore reserves.

I can imagine a world where offshore production will decline because of the rise of shale oil. Behind the scenes, OPEC will continue to manage supply, and everyone will live happily in harmony.

In this case, all offshore drillers will be bankrupt. Their enormous debt will kill them very fast without new orders. Some will emerge later with a different capital structure.

Hope springs eternal

But if overcapacity clears itself, demand for offshore drilling quickly picks up, and rates for offshore work rise to historic levels, then we will see something similar once again:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.