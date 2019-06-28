Signet: Exceptional Value In The Retail Massacre

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome IncisionResearch as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Over the last 12 months, Signet (NYSE:SIG) shares have plunged from levels that were already depressed as the market has sold the shares in the face of negative same stores sales, missed guidance, scandals, and general weakness in brick-and-mortar retail. While SIG should trade at a discount to the retail sector, at current levels the company is increasingly being priced as a going concern risk.

My analysis suggests this is completely unjustified. As the market fixates on missed guidance, negative SSS and headwinds facing brick-and-mortar retail, it ignores steps the company has taken on cutting costs, refreshing product lines, closing under-performing stores, reducing headcount, shifting marketing spend to digital, growing e-commerce, and improving working capital and inventory management. With free cash flow to equity approaching 30%, SIG shares could double and they would still be inexpensive compared to peers.

Company Background

Signet is the largest retailer of jewelry in the U.S., Canada, and UK. Jewelry in the US is a growing market, valued at $83 billion as of 2018 and growing at 2.5% since 2008. The jewelry market is highly fragmented, with SIG accounting for 7% market share. In the United States SIG operates Kay and Zales, ubiquitous in malls and strip malls across the country. SIG also operates Jared, a larger format store that targets higher ATVs (average transaction value) and Piercing Pagoda, mall-based kiosk stores that target lower ATVs. In Canada, SIG operates stores under the banner Peoples.

In North America, SIG operates 2827 stores. Outside of North America, SIG operates 473 stores in UK under the banners H. Samuel and Ernest Jones. SIG reports revenues segmented by North America and International, with the North America segment accounting for 90.3% of revenues in fiscal 2019. SIG also operates e-commerce websites for its banners, as well as the online store JamesAllen.com. My analysis focuses primarily on SIG's U.S. operations.

From $150 to $17: What Happened?

When looking at SIG's 5-year chart, you can see that peak to trough SIG is down almost 90%. On Oct. 30, 2015 SIG's stock peaked at $150.94. Backstopping that stock price was revenues of $6.55 billion in FY2016, EPS of $6.87 and FCF of $216 million. (Note: SIG's fiscal calendar ends around Jan 31; the current fiscal year is 2020.) In FY2020, revenues are projected to decline to $6.03 billion and non-GAAP EPS $3.03 (guidance midpoints). Free cash flow (FCF) generation remains robust, and I expect FCF to be in excess of $250 million in FY2020.

Note the comparison of EPS across years is not apples-to-apples because in FY2016 SIG was still in the consumer finance business that was boosting bottom line. Part of the decline in SIG is explained by general weakness in brick-and-mortar retailers, but SIG's astonishing decline far exceeds that of the broader retail sector. What drove this? I can identify two broad reasons, each of which has its subplots.

Negative SSS trend. The chart below shows SIG's SSS (same-store sales) by quarter going back to Q2 FY2015. SSS comped positively for several years before going negative in Q2 FY2017. Before that negative print was reported on Aug. 25, 2016, the stock was $95. Since then the comp trend has been mostly negative and the stock is down over 80%. The guidance for FY2020 is SSS of -2.5% to -1.5%, so the negative comp trend continues.

Retail 101 says a company with negative SSS has a problem because the fixed cost component in every store (primarily labor and rent) and negative operating leverage can cause modest declines in revenue to wipe out profitability. To counter this, the company must cut costs and/or arrest the negative SSS trend. If they cannot do this, they are in trouble. Negative SSS is a symptom, not a cause. The underlying cause for SIG's negative SSS can likely be attributed to a variety of reasons, including exposure to declining malls, changing consumer buying habits, aging store fronts, a marketing strategy that has been slow to adapt, and product lines that have increasingly fallen behind changing consumer tastes.

Source: Bloomberg

Scandals. I traced SIG's scandals back to 2008 when the company was sued for "U.S. store-level employment practices [that] are discriminatory as to compensation and promotional activities with respect to gender." In February 2017, the Washington Post published a story titled "Hundreds allege sex harassment, discrimination at Kay and Jared jewelry company" that disclosed disturbing personal stories of sexual harassment from the arbitration documents. In April 2019, the N.Y. Times ran a story titled "The Company That Sells Love to America Has a Dark Secret" that revisited the stories around the 2008 arbitration and subsequent legal developments. There is also a shareholder fraud lawsuit that alleges the company misled inventors "about the health of its credit portfolio and allegations of sexual discrimination at the firm." Since the Washington Post story, the CEO, COO and CFO have left the company.

We can debate what has been more damaging to the stock price - the underlying deterioration of the business or the scandals - and investors can come to their own conclusion.

The Retail Landscape

Investors need only observe changes in their own shopping behavior to appreciate the challenge facing brick-and-mortar retailers today. To survive the dramatic change in consumer behavior, retailers have had to close stores, cut costs and scramble to establish an e-commerce business. Not all retailers have been up to the challenge. Sears filed for bankruptcy last year. Payless ShoeSource filed in 2017. JC Penny's stock has fallen from a peak of $42 in 2012 to around $1 today and their bonds are discounting bankruptcy. In this landscape, where losers go to zero, investors are understandably wary. Mall based retailers like SIG have been particularly hard hit. The table below breaks down SIG's exposure to mall-based stores.

Source: FY2019 annual report

As of fiscal 2019 close, 68% of SIG's stores in North America were located in malls. Exposure to malls has declined over the last 2 years (73% in FY2017) but remains high. If we focus on Kay, Zales, and Jared, the banners that are the top sources of revenue, and exclude Piercing Pagoda (this kiosk-based format is designed for malls), the exposure looks less alarming: 57% of these banners are located in malls. Nonetheless, this percentage needs to decline further, and the store closures at SIG will continue.

The table above shows the company has closed 317 stores over the last 2 fiscal years. This fiscal year the company has guided to closing another 150 stores. SIG has indicated it will close more stores next year. The majority of the closures have been mall-based stores. The process of reducing exposure to under-performing malls must necessarily be slow and methodical given stores have leases. The following excerpt from the company's FY2019 financials provides clarity on the lease durations:

The average unexpired lease term of leased premises for the North America segment was approximately 4 years for Kay mall and 6 years for off-mall Kay and Jared locations. Approximately 56% of these leases had terms expiring within five years. The average unexpired lease term of leased premises for Zales and Piercing Pagoda locations were 3 and 2 years, respectively.

The lease terms above suggest a meaningful percentage of store leases are up for renewal every year, giving SIG the opportunity to evaluate whether they want to maintain, close, or relocate the store. As SIG goes through this process every quarter, the quality of the stores remaining in the portfolio should improve.

As SIG's revenues decline due to store closures and negative SSS, it faces margin compression. Store rent is included in gross margin; labor costs are included in SG&A and flow through to operating margin. Both operating ratios have compressed over the last few years. SIG has attempted to counter this by cutting costs and closing under-performing stores. The data below shows SIG's gross margin and SG&A as percentage of sales from FY2015-2019.

Source: Annual reports

SIG's gross margin has clearly deteriorated since 2015, but comparison between years gets tricky as the latter years incorporate costs related to outsourcing of its consumer finance business. SG&A as percentage of sales similarly went higher in FY2019 after being stable around 30% for years. Even factoring in the noise around credit outsourcing costs, the trend for margin is negative. To counter this SIG must cut costs. SIG delivered costs savings of $85mn in FY2019 and has guided cost savings of $70-80 million in FY2020.

Is this enough? Here's the back-of-envelope math: In FY2020, SIG's revenue will decline about $250mn versus previous year (using lower end of revenue guidance for the year). If they want to keep SG&A as a percentage of sales constant year-over-year, they need to drop SG&A by 31.8% x $250mn (SG&A/Sales in FY2019 x decline in revenue) or ~$80mn. So yes, if SIG delivers on guided cost savings, they will defend margin. As they cut stores next year and revenue drops, SIG will have to do this again. If they comp negatively next year again they will have to find new, and increasingly more painful, ways of cutting costs. It's a tough proposition because at some point cutting costs will start impacting morale, productivity, and even sales (if they cut advertising or store upgrades for example). But until they stabilize SSS they have no choice.

E-commerce

As of FY2019, SIG e-commerce revenues were $682.4 million, 10.9% of total sales. The scale of SIG's e-commerce business is underappreciated. While leading brick-and-mortar retailers do better (the exceptional LULU saw 26% in sales online in 2018) the 10.9% share is significant, and comping positive. Compare this to, say, Macy's, which generated 4% of sales online in 2018 and you can appreciate SIG is not asleep at the wheel when it comes to e-commerce.

I would encourage readers to go to SIG's banner websites (Kay, Zales, Jared) and make up their own minds about the quality of their e-commerce presence. I personally found them to be reasonably well executed. I was most impressed by JamesAllen.com, which is oddly the one part of SIG's e-commerce comping negative (the company says it is because of the sales tax rollout across states, which I don't fully buy). If you pick out a diamond and a setting on James Allen, seeing actual magnified pictures of the diamond, as well as the 3D rendering of the diamond in a ring setting - it's neat. Integration of e-commerce with brick-and-mortar appears decent as well, although my analysis here is superficial.

As part of my research I visited several stores, where I witnessed sales staff seamlessly shift to their online sales portal to locate inventory when it was not available in-store. SIG's commitment to e-commerce is reflected in the following comment from the Q1 FY2020 investor call:

In fiscal 2020, we are substantially increasing our investment in platform and mobile technology and continuing to build best-in-class customization capabilities. The Kay and Jared transitioned to Hybris, a significantly more contemporary dynamic platform already in use on Zales and Piercing Pagoda is currently on track and expected to launch in Q3 ahead of holiday. The Hybris platform enables an enhanced customer experience with faster load speeds, higher quality images and improved curated search. Our second priority for fiscal 2020 is, our investments in mobile experience, which include faster load speeds, search and browse functionality and personalized curated product pages.

I do not have specific technical insight into the Hybris platform, but it does appear online shopping experience will further improve across SIG's websites over the coming year. Overall, it seems SIG is playing offense on e-commerce, which is encouraging and exactly the right thing to do.

Balance Sheet in Review

The table below summarizes debt on SIG's balance sheet. In SIG's capital structure, the preferred shares sit beneath the notes and bank debt and above the common shares. I do not include operating lease liabilities with the debt - more on that later.

Source: Q1 FY2020

So, bank debt and notes outstanding total $685 million, offset by $195 million cash on hand. If you add the preferred shares to the debt, gross debt is $1.31 billion. The notes trade and are rated Ba1 by Moody's, a notch below investment grade. The yield on these notes stands at 8.8%.

Source: Bloomberg, retrieved on June 21, 2019

This is high yield but not near distressed levels. In my opinion the debt market has a more objective nose for distress than equity markets. To get a sense of what a truly distressed retailer's debt looks like, have a look at JCP June 2020's that are currently yielding 22%. Yet when you compare the performance of the equities, SIG and JCP have similar performance over the last 5 years, with JCP down 86.5% and SIG down 82.5% (as per Bloomberg, data retrieved on June 21, 2019).

The disparity between how debt and equity markets are pricing SIG is interesting to note. Leonard Green, a private equity shop out of LA, owns the preferred shares. The preferred shares have a 5% divvy and have a conversion price of $86.58/shares, far above the current share price. I briefly reviewed the investment agreement for the preferred shares and at first glance nothing stuck out as particularly concerning. There is a restriction on how much the dividend on common shares can be increased (increases basically capped at 30% per year) which is not unreasonable. Leonard Green also has 2 independent directors on the Board of SIG. I personally like this (some readers might disagree). I see Leonard Green's interest as aligned with common shareholders, and private equity tends to keep a sharp eye on costs and management.

An important side note on an accounting change recently adopted by SIG is in order. In Q1 FY2020, SIG adopted FASB guidelines for operating lease accounting (ASC 842). What this does is treat store leases as a balance sheet item. This can have a particularly large impact on brick-and-mortar retailers as the act of leasing 1000s of stores now has a similar balance sheet impact as the act of using debt to buy 1000s of stores. In the case of SIG adopting this guideline created new balance sheet liabilities to the tune of $1.948 billion. Some financial databases are bundling this with the company's debt and enterprise value (EV).

The impact this has is a deterioration in several valuation and leverage metrics. For quantitative algorithms that have not adjusted to account for this recent change, and for investors running screens across sectors, SIG will now come across as far more levered than before on metrics such as net debt to EBIT, etc. It will also appear more expensive on valuation metrics such as EV/EBITDA, FCF/EV, etc. I suspect this change has negatively impacted SIG since Q1 financials were released. The ASC 842 changes on operating lease accounting are far bigger than SIG however and will add trillions to U.S. balance sheets. I believe as these new guidelines are widely adopted, and the market gets more informed about them, the long-term impact will be limited. For now it is important investors dig into the full financials in the 10-Q/K and understand what is real debt and what is an accounting liability created by new FASB guidelines. For the purpose of this analysis I use traditional calculations of enterprise value, working capital and debt.

Working capital (current assets less current liabilities) for SIG stands at $1.819 billion. This includes cash of $195.1 million. When a company with a market capitalization of $0.9bn and EV of $2bn (calculation show later) is sitting on non-cash working capital of $1.6 billion, we need to pay attention. Indeed, if you were a true optimist and applied the working capital as credit to the enterprise value, the EV drops from $2bn to $0.4bn (and the valuation metrics get silly). An acquirer might look at the EV from this perspective, especially if there are ways to monetize the working capital. The majority of this working capital is in SIG's $2.4 billion inventory position, which I review below.

Inventory

When a company's inventory position is larger than its entire enterprise value, it is important to have a view on it. SIG's inventory position was disclosed at $2.394 billion in the Q1 FY2020 financials. Inventory turnover (COGS/inventory, a measure of how efficiently inventory is managed) in FY2019 stood at 1.75x. The higher the turnover, the more efficiently managed the inventory. SIG's inventory turns were as high as 1.87 in FY2015, and have been around that level a few times. It sharply deteriorated in FY2016, hit bottom in FY2017, but has since started improving.

Source: Bloomberg

I cannot say what constitutes a reasonable target for inventory turnover for a jewelry business, as I do not know the sector that well. Retailers run as high as ~3x - Macy's, for example, but the jewelry business turns inventory slower than apparel. Perhaps one can hope as a start CFO Joan Hilson can get inventory turns back to prior peaks. If that happens it would constitute a meaningful release of cash (0.1x improvement releases over $100 million in working capital, all else being equal). SIG does not provide clarity on the breakdown of inventory, but we do know the breakdown of COGS is 52% diamond and 14% gold.

SIG values inventory "at the lower of cost or net realizable value," so the breakdown of COGS gives a pretty good idea of what is in inventory. $2.4 billion mostly in diamond and gold carried at cost - that's not worthless. For sure, SIG has jewelry in inventory that is out of fashion, and they may have to get rid of this using aggressive price promotions. If this happens it would compress margins (which might freak out markets) but would also liberate cash and reduce inventory bloat. I would be inclined to look at this favorably. Other than targeting inventory turns, there are other ways to reduce inventory that CFO Hilson can pursue: increase merchandise on consignment, push up days payable, and/or use a line of credit to finance part of the inventory. I personally view the massive working capital and inventory position as a margin of safety for the stock, and a potential source of cash. Encouragingly, management has made several comments that agree with this view.

In fiscal 2020, we expect to improve our cash generation and are highly focused on lowering our inventory levels, as we work through legacy product and implement a more enhanced planning process under our new leadership. - CEO Drosos, Q4 FY2019 conference call We stabilized North America merchandise margin in the quarter despite a highly competitive environment in key promotional periods and implementing a strategic effort to lower inventory. - CEO Drosos, Q1 FY2020 conference call My early focus will be on driving cost savings to provide fuel for reinvestment in growth and enabling higher profitability, unlocking working capital and opportunities primarily through more efficient inventory management. - CFO Hilson, Q1 FY2020 conference call

Valuation

It's tricky to value a business with declining revenues using a DCF model. DCFs tend to be terminal value heavy, and it is unclear whether the market thinks SIG is worthy of a terminal value. I therefore focus on what's more immediate and less uncertain: free cash flow yields for FY2020 based on management guidance. Depending on your assumption for store closures, SSS, margin, and cost savings, you can arrive at your own number for cash generation next year. I arrived the following enterprise value for SIG.

Source: Bloomberg

Management has guided to non-GAAP operating income of $260-280 million for FY2020. This reasonably allows investors to triangulate FCF. To go from operating income to FCF I do the following.

Source: Author's estimates

The calculation above yields FCF this fiscal year of $289 million. This is not that far from Bloomberg analyst consensus of $273 million. (The working capital release in the calculation above is based on working capital movement observed in Q1.) This constitutes FCF yield to EV of 14%. FCF yield to common shares (adjusting for dividend payments to preferred shares) is 28%. These are massive yields and would suggest either the business is in severe distress and the numbers will plummet in subsequent years, or the market is being too punitive. I contend that the underlying business, while not great, is not in existential distress, which leads me to conclude SIG is an attractive investment. The FCF will fund dividend to common shares ($77mn) and interest payment on preferred ($33) that leaves about $180 million this fiscal year that will be applied toward lowering debt.

If we believe this level of cash generation is sustainable, then in 2-3 years SIG will have de-levered to zero net debt all the while funding a robust dividend yield. If CFO Hilson can monetize the massive working capital, this will happen faster. Thereafter, if these levels of cash generation are sustained, SIG will have significant excess funds that can used to pay down/refinance the preferred shares (due in late 2024), increase dividends to common shares, and/or buy back shares. Looking forward, sometime in calendar 2022 I see SIG in the following situation.

Smaller store base, closer to 3100 globally (if we assume 150 closures this year and 100 in FY2021), constituting a significant decline from 3682 in FY2017

Most likely lower average revenue per store as comps continue to be slightly negative

Lower SG&A driven by cost cutting, improving efficiency and falling rents, leading to margin stabilization

E-commerce a bigger percentage of sales

A refreshed and more relevant product line

A scaled down business but not a going concern risk and cash generation sufficient to increase dividend and return to buying back shares

Obviously I'm making a lot of assumptions here, but if I am right we can expect SIG will trade higher - much higher.

Leadership Changes

SIG made two notable leadership changes this year that I believe are constructive. First, SIG appointed Joan Hilson as CFO, replacing Michele Santana who oversaw the massive and wildly ineffective share buyback. I was impressed with Hilson on her first two conference calls, and I am in agreement with the pause on the buybacks (even though $165.6 million remains authorized). While some readers will disagree with me, I believe this is the right move at this time (although if the shares fall further I might change my view). SIG's equity appears to be trading like the company is a going concern risk, and this fear can be assuaged by paying down the notes and bank debt.

Also, Joan seems focused on managing working capital and inventory better. Considering the $1.6 billion of non-cash working capital SIG is sitting on, this is the right focus. Already in Q1 we saw signs of better working capital management as the company released ~$80 million from working capital. Then, in March, SIG promoted Jamie Singleton to president Kay, Zales, and Peoples, with full P&L and operational responsibilities, including merchandising, marketing, and e-commerce, for the brands. CEO Drosos gave a shout-out to Singleton in the FY2019 conference call, stating "[Singleton] has a strong merchandising background and track record of driving growth." She's right. Singleton was previously in charge of Zales and Peoples. Kay and Jared were under a different leadership team. Have a look at the data below that shows the average sales per store for each of these brands.

Source: Annual Reports

For the 4 years show above, stores under the leadership of Singleton comped positive, with sales per store cumulatively increasing 14% for Zales and 8.4% for Peoples. At the same time sales at Kay fell 12.5% and sales at Jared fell 12.2%. The difference in performance between Kay and Zales is remarkable, considering there is not that much difference between a Kay and a Zales (in ATV, location, target market, store size, etc.). Piercing Pagoda, historically under Singleton's leadership as well, more than doubled sales from FY2015-FY2019 during a time of tough comps for brick-and-mortar retail. These numbers speak to Singleton's competence, and putting Kay - the biggest source of revenue for SIG - under Singleton's leadership is an encouraging development.

Why Is the Market so Negative on SIG?

I can think of the following things market is concerned about.

Malls are dying. 68% of SIG's stores are still in malls (57% if you exclude Piercing Pagoda). SIG is indeed facing a serious and secular headwind here, but it's important to recognize that management is adapting by closing stores and reducing exposure to under-performing malls every quarter. Furthermore, while in the future many malls will cease to exist, others will adapt and find ways to continue to attract foot traffic. These malls will remain relevant to SIG.

Comps are negative. Over the last few years, SIG has likely lost market share on high transaction values to the likes of Cartier and Tiffany's. In lower transaction values, department stores have become more competitive and taken market share (for example, Macy's noted strength in fine jewelry sales in Q1 while SIG comped negative). To arrest negative SSS SIG needs product lines that are relevant backed by a marketing campaign that targets customers where their eyes are focused (on their phones, not linear TV). CEO Drosos' comments in the Q1 call suggests they are on this ("we continue to see benefits from the ongoing refreshment of our assortment with a percentage of sales from new merchandise increasing year-over-year in North America"). The non-branded and legacy product lines remain a drag, but SIG is focused on this and this should improve over the coming quarters. (Hopefully, Singleton's leadership helps accelerate positive change here.)

The other way of dealing with falling revenues is cutting costs, and SIG is also doing this. In the long-term all costs are variable. SIG has closed down stores and reduced workforce (employee count reduced from 29,566 in FY2017 to 22,989 in FY2019), and management has stated their goal of "driving out costs customers don't see or care about". So, yes, negative comps suck and if not arrested will eventually wipe out store level profits, but there are many levers management can pull to maintain profitability while doing everything they can to arrest and eventually reverse this trend.

Online is the future. SIG's e-commerce presence is already meaningful and continues to comp healthy. Furthermore, jewelry purchasing generally tends to be a tactile process that benefits from interaction with physical products before a purchase decision is made, and long-term this bodes well for SIG's brick-and-mortar presence.

Too many scandalous headlines. This is a risk, and some investors will choose to take their dollars elsewhere. I have no legal training, and I am not going to share my opinion on ongoing lawsuits, but it's important to note most publicly traded companies are dealing with multiple lawsuits at any given time. Investors should do their own research and arrive at their own conclusions on how to discount these risks for SIG.

Millennials don't buy jewelry. Jewelry in the U.S. is actually a growing market. What is changing is the way purchasing decisions are being made. SIG has made an effort to adapt to these changes, but their negative SSS in a growing market suggests they have fallen behind the times. The company is reacting to the changing landscape, but more needs to be done. CEO Drosos pointed out in the Q4 FY2019 call that fiscal 2020 will be the first year where spend on digital and social media will exceed television. My visits to their stores also suggested strong awareness on the part of the sales staff of how millennials buy jewelry (most start on Pinterest or Instagram and want something unique) and are able to deal with unique demands from millennials for custom created jewelry. However, more needs to be done on this front for SIG to return to growth.

The concerns above are serious and warrant SIG trading at a discount. Where I have a disagreement with the market is the sheer magnitude of the discount. Have a look at the comp sheet below, derived from Bloomberg consensus numbers. I threw in Amazon for good measure because it is the one killing the others. The list is sorted by FCF yield.

Source: Bloomberg, retrieved on June 24, 2019

Interest coverage (EBIT/interest expense) attempts to measure whether a company is in healthy position when it comes to debt servicing. I have highlighted some of the cells under column Interest Coverage in red. For these, Bloomberg consensus estimate for interest coverage was not available, and I used Bloomberg consensus EBIT and annualized the interest expense in the last reported quarter to estimate the interest coverage ratio. For SIG I included dividend on preferred within interest expense. I draw attention to the following.

SIG is cheapest on FCF yield to equity by a wide margin

SIG is cheapest on PE

SIG has the highest dividend yield by a wide margin

SIG's interest coverage at ~4x, while not great (bottom quartile of this pack), would not be considered distressed

My takeaway from this, other than SIG being an order of magnitude cheaper than comparable companies, is perhaps the market doesn't like any debt at all on shrinking retailers and is pricing in SIG's debt as existential risk. If that is the case, then allocating free cash flow to de-levering is the right thing to do, and one need only wait a year before interest coverage starts to improve noticeably. Normally the market should be forward looking enough to discount this but for whatever reason - justified or not - the market does not want to give SIG benefit of the doubt. I think Mr. Market has his bipolar "fear" goggles on for SIG, and I am personally willing to call him out.

Hidden Opportunities

Kay and Zales are very similar in format and often coexist in the same mall. While the company contends the stores are branded / positioned differently, I challenge the reader to tell one from the other without reading the store banner (I can't). I believe it would make sense to combine Kay and Zales when they exist in close proximity into one store. There would be loss of revenue, but the cost base would be much lower, and there would transference of customers to the combined store, leading, I believe, to higher profitability. At the very least this idea deserves a trial run in some locations. It may be time to create a "Kay & Zales" banner.

SIG owns 473 stores in UK, and 119 stores in Canada. I believe SIG should sell the UK and Canada business, simplify the company and use the cash to de-lever/buy back shares. I don't know what SIG can get for them, but it's worth starting a strategic review process.

Lab-grown diamonds and their potential impact on the jewelry market is a topic that cannot be covered in one paragraph. Over the coming years, I believe lab-grown diamonds will have profound impact on the jewelry market. Exactly how it will play out is a prediction above my pay grade. It is possible the diamond industry successfully differentiates mined diamond as "rare" and "real" and therefore worthy of a premium over lab-grown diamonds. (If they fail it has profound implications for the high-end jewelry market.)

It is also possible, perhaps even likely, that the overall size of the diamond market increases as new buyers enter the market looking for stones they consider environmentally friendly and affordable. If this happens SIG might actually benefit, but only if they are proactive to this change. Encouragingly, SIG seems to be on top of this: James Allen currently sells lab-grown diamonds. Familiarity with this market will, hopefully, allow SIG to be on the right side of change for once in recent times.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.