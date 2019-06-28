Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 6/26/19

by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 6/26/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are starting to wane, as companies begin to close trading windows to their execs until earnings are released. Form 4 filing volumes will weaken into the last week of July, before surging again in August. There are still plenty of "Significant" insider signals generated during these periods, however. Not all firms have June quarter ends, or stringent policies from their general counsels. Insiders can also continue to use incentive options to accumulate shares during these quiet periods since they are not considered open-market transactions.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Macerich (MAC);
  • J. Jill (JILL);
  • Genocea Biosciences (GNCA);
  • Eloxx Pharma (ELOX); and
  • Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (BHVN).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);
  • Chaparral Energy (CHAP);
  • Okta (OKTA);
  • Minerva Neurosciences (NERV);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Goosehead Insurance (GSHD);
  • Everbridge (EVBG);
  • Epizyme (EPZM);
  • Dolby Labs (DLB); and
  • Cracker Barrel (CBRL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • White Mountains Insurance (WTM);
  • Inspire Medical Systems (INSP); and
  • Cosmos (OTCQB:COSM).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Orbimed Advisors

DIR, BO

Prevail Therapeutics

PRVL

JB*

$14,999,984

2

Glaxosmithkline

BO

Genocea Biosciences

GNCA

JB*

$6,499,997

3

Perelman Ronald O

BO

vTv Therapeutics

VTVT

JB*

$2,000,000

4

Pontifax Mgt 4 G P \015$4

BO

Eloxx Pharma

ELOX

JB*

$1,800,000

5

Strategic Value

BO

Chaparral Energy

CHAP

B

$810,715

6

Stephen Andrea M

DIR

Macerich

MAC

B

$649,882

7

Siokas Grigorios

CEO, DIR, BO

Cosmos

COSM

JB*

$550,005

8

Childs John W

DIR

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding

BHVN

B

$403,700

9

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B

$264,087

10

Towerbrook Investors

BO

J. Jill

JILL

B

$237,507

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Biglari Sardar

BO

Cracker Barrel

CBRL

S

$36,031,364

2

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$2,549,980

3

Losch William E

CFO

Okta

OKTA

AS

$2,513,096

4

Herbert Timothy P

CEO, PR, DIR

Inspire Medical Systems

INSP

AS

$1,467,738

5

Hughes Robert W

PR

Everbridge

EVBG

AS

$1,434,645

6

Mott David M

DIR

Epizyme

EPZM

S

$1,372,825

7

Index Venture

BO

Minerva Neurosciences

NERV

S

$1,184,837

8

Seelig Robert Lawrence

VP, GC

White Mountains Insurance

WTM

S

$1,046,093

9

Dolby Dagmar

BO

Dolby Labs

DLB

AS

$1,015,754

10

Colby Michael C

PR, COO

Goosehead Insurance

GSHD

AS

$877,023

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

