I'm Not Sure Servotronics Should Be A Publicly-Traded Company

However, investors are skeptical about some thing or things, and it should be the Board of Directors' job to determine what that is and correct it.

This is not an indictment of performance. On the contrary, the company has performed well of late.

A long history of below-market valuations on multiple metrics begs the question of whether or not this company should be publicly traded.

Servotronics (SVT) has a long history dating back to 1959. The company has two primary segments: Advanced technology products (ATP) and consumer products (CPG).

Business Segments

The ATP division produces servo-control components that convert an electrical current into a mechanical force. Products that accomplish this include torque motors, electromagnetic actuators, hydraulic valves, and more. Within this segment, the company's primary end markets are commercial aerospace, government related industries and medical and industrial markets. The company often customizes products for its clients' needs. Within this segment, three customers accounted for 62% and 49% of sales in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

The CPG division produces knives for household (kitchen) and government (defense) sale.

The performance in the two divisions has been drastically different over the years. Since 2007, the ATG group has grown 8% per annum, while the CPG group has contracted nearly 50%.

Source: Image by author, using company data from company filings

Similarly, while ATG has produced average operating profit of $3.5 million per year since 2007, CPG has not posted a profit since 2011 and has recently seen its losses accelerate. From 2012 through the first quarter of this year, the segment has posted $8.2m in cumulative operating losses. While these losses helped to lower the overall corporate tax, even net of that, the company has lost over $5 million in this segment in recent years or over $2 per share. Keep in mind that this stock is trading below $10 now. Also, while a small portion of this has been expensed through depreciation, the company has spent $3.8 million on capital expenditures in the CPG segment since 2012.

I don't think there is much to be gained from criticizing past decisions, but going forward, management should explain to shareholders why the company thinks it is necessary to continue to operate the CPG business. There is not much communication from the company at all. In its 2018 10-K, it stated the following regarding the CPG group:

'The CPG continues to diversify its revenue streams with a broader government focus and new commercial channels, including the addition of national retailers, international accounts, and a direct-to-consumer business line, in response to recent and ongoing reductions in military spending. The CPG is also actively growing its custom manufacturing business to provide a wide range of metal and plastic fabrication services to a variety of consumer and industrial companies. New product development is focused on the commercialization of products with applications that span government and civilian requirements to maximize demand or that open up new lines of business entirely.'

The problem is that this is the exact explanation that has been included in the past 4 reports. I have covered micro caps extensively since I started investment companies in 2007, so I'm not naive to the fact that some small companies operate in a non-public facing manner. However, when something is amiss as it is in this instance, it is incumbent upon management to explain why and why they feel it makes sense to pull resources both from shareholders and from the company's expanding unit to fund losses and capital expenditures of a money losing unit where sales have dropped considerably with no sign of respite.

Balance Sheet

Despite the drag of the CPG segment, the company has managed to grow its shareholder equity significantly since 2009.

Source: Image by author, using company data from company filings

However, the balance sheet could be stronger than it is currently. While there is no net debt, the company could be cash rich if it managed its working capital more efficiently. Over the years as sales have grown, current assets (largely, receivables and inventory) have grown as well, but significantly more than current liabilities, resulting in constrained cash flow.

Source: Image by author, using company data from company filings

Valuation

The valuation chart below shows the company's valuations over time. To put this into perspective, since 2015, the industrial sector has traded between 11x-13x EV/EBITDA while Servotronics has not breached 9x in that time period, the same period that the company grew sales 40%. Also, while SVT's P/E multiple sits at 7x, the industrial sector trades at 23x.

Source: Image by author, using Morningstar data

Clearly, there is a significant valuation gap that the company has not addressed. If the company shut down CPG operations, it would be easier for investors to get behind the 'story' as a result of more consistent sales and earnings. Also, there is a nearly $20 million gap in working capital. If the company freed up a portion of this cash, it could use it for buybacks, acquisitions or to appear more attractive as a takeout candidate.

Corporate

Insider ownership is quite high according to the company's SEC filings. The company employee stock ownership trust holds 21% of shares while the founding Trbovich family controls 17%. Filings also state that Harvey Houtkin owns 14% of the company, though, according to an online search, he passed away in 2009 and the last filed 13D is from 2004. Fidelity, meanwhile, holds 5%. Aside from Fidelity, there don't appear to be any major institutional holders. The CEO sits on the Board of Regents of the American Knife & Tool Institute, which may contribute to the company's apparent insistence to hold onto the division.

Conclusion

If all that a new investor saw in a stock screen was SVT's ATG division, it would see a company where sales and operating profits have grown 9% and 11% per annum since 2009, respectively. With that, they would see a company trading 20% below tangible book value with no debt and a valuation notably under peers. If the company became more shareholder-friendly by explaining to investors why they insist on holding on to the CPG subsidiary, hosting quarterly conference calls, attending small-cap conferences and buying back shares, there could be significant upside for shares based on the gap in valuation between itself and its peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.