Flux Power Seeks U.S. IPO Capital

The firm manufactures lithium-ion batteries for a variety of industrial applications.

Flux Power has filed to raise $16 million in an IPO.

Flux Power (OTCQB:FLUX) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $16 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm develops, manufactures and markets lithium-ion batteries for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial applications.

FLUX has only recently launched a number of battery products and we don’t really have a good view of product-market fit.

Company & Technology

Vista, California-based Flux Power was founded in 1998 to design, develop, manufacture and market lithium-ion batteries for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial applications.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Ronald F. Dutt, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously COO and CFO at Famgro Farms.

Flux Power has developed the LiFT battery pack technology.

Below is a brief overview video of Flux Power:

Source: Flux Power

In 2016, the firm obtained an Underwriters Laboratory [UL] Listing for its Class 3 Walkie Pallet Jack LiFT pack product line and anticipates to seek UL Listing for its Class 1 Counterbalance/Sit down/Ride-on, Class 2 Narrow Aisle, and Class 3 End Rider LiFT packs.

Below is an overview graphic of the company’s product lines:

Source: Company registration statement

Management claims that its Class 3 End Rider LiFT pack product line has been approved for use by major industrial motive manufacturers, including Toyota Material Handling, Crown Equipment, and Raymond Corporation.

The firm believes that UL Listing ‘demonstrates the safety, reliability, and durability of our products and gives us an important competitive advantage over other lithium-ion energy suppliers.’

Final assembly, testing, and shipping of the company’s products is done from its ISO 9001-certified facility which operates three assembly lines.

Customer Acquisition

Flux Power markets its products both directly to end users, OEMs, and lift equipment dealers as well as through battery distributors.

The company’s four-person direct sales staff is assigned to major geographies to collaborate with its sales partners with an established customer base.

Additionally, the company has a call center as well as a nation-wide network of service providers, most commonly forklift equipment dealers and battery distributors, tasked with providing local support to large customers.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have dropped significantly as revenues have increased, per the table below:

Selling & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE June 30, 2018 84.07% FYE June 30, 2017 266.52%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of selling & administrative spend, improved to 0.9x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple FYE June 30, 2018 0.9 FYE June 30, 2017 0.4

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Adroit Market Research, the global lithium-ion battery market is projected to reach $105 billion by 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are increasing carbon emissions as well as a shift in the automobile industry from conventional fuel vehicles to electric vehicles.

According to the report, approximately 14% of global car sales by 2025 will be electric, consequently raising the demand for lithium-ion batteries.

Automobile and electronics manufacturers are moving their manufacturing operations in China to reduce the labor and logistics costs as well as gain access to uninterrupted raw material supply due to the country’s status as a global leader in the lithium-ion battery value chain.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 15% owing to China’s lithium-ion battery industry.

Major competitors that produce lithium-ion batteries include:

LG Chem (KRX:066570)

Tesla (TSLA)

BYD Company (SHE:002594)

G S Yuasa (TYO:6674)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

FLUX’ recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue

Decreased gross profit and improving gross margin

Increased operating loss but improved operating margin

Increased net loss and increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE June 30, 2018 $ 4,118,000 356.5% FYE June 30, 2017 $ 902,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE June 30, 2018 $ (795,000) 10.4% FYE June 30, 2017 $ (720,000) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin FYE June 30, 2018 -19.31% FYE June 30, 2017 -79.82% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin FYE June 30, 2018 $ (6,213,000) -150.9% FYE June 30, 2017 $ (4,176,000) -463.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) FYE June 30, 2018 $ (6,965,000) FYE June 30, 2017 $ (4,435,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE June 30, 2018 $ (6,500,000) FYE June 30, 2017 $ (5,698,000)

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $2.7 million in cash and $12.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($6.6 million).

IPO Details

FLUX intends to raise $16.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ordinary shares.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t currently available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Roth Capital Partners and Maxim Group.

Commentary

Flux Power is a small but growing company seeking public capital but it isn’t clear to me why they wouldn’t seek private capital to produce better growth results before going public.

The company’s financials show growing topline revenue but increased losses at all levels of operations and increased cash used in operations.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue are trending in the right direction and the firm’s sales efficiency rate is improving.

The market opportunity for its batteries appears to be significant but the firm is generating gross losses although its negative gross margin has been reduced.

Flux Power appears to be very early in its commercialization process, having only recently launched a number of new battery models since July 2018.

This could be an opportunity for investors but it may be too early to tell if the firm’s products are what the market wants.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more details about the IPO from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

