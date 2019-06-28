McKesson Shares To Attempt Another Breakout

We will not trade this due to how significantly undervalued we believe shares remain.

Shares look like they are going to try to break above resistance once more.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) at $133 a share is up now up over $20 a share or just under 18% since the start of the year. Although shares have rebounded nicely so far this year, we still remain a tad underwater on our existing position. We still maintain though that higher prices are coming.

We wrote a piece on McKesson early last month and stated that the next major landmark price-point for the share-price would be the $150 mark. Shares have risen approximately 2.34% since that piece.

Because of how undervalued this behemoth is at present, our objective is to hold MCK indefinitely at this point. As our readers will know, however, we also trade many securities over a shorter time-frame. Whether we use swing plays or implied volatility plays, we always aim to take advantage of all possibilities at hand.

Therefore, let's go through why we see this stock as a long-term investment as well as how one could possibly trade this stock over a shorter time-frame.

As the chart illustrates above, the momentum RSI indicator along with volume continues to diverge against price-action. This usually means a sustained long-term change in direction is usually in the offing.

Mckesson presently trades with a cash flow multiple of 6.5 and a book multiple of 3.5. Why then do we believe these numbers will end up being ultra cheap in the long run?

Growth obviously is paramount when evaluating a potential value play. In McKesson's latest fiscal year, top-line sales topped $214 billion and EPS came in at $13.57 a share. This present year, we expect to see sales of almost $221 billion along with earnings per share of $14.13. Incidentally, similar growth rates are expected in 2021. We just do not foresee growth slowing down substantially for a number of reasons.

The big 3 distributors basically control this industry. There isn't a huge difference between the market caps of the big 3, so a price war, for example, shouldn't enter the equation. A stable environment means that those future earnings projections have a better chance of playing out. The firm does not have any problems generating significant levels of free cash flow (almost $3.5 billion generated in 2019). We expect the dividend to be increased over time as the capital is definitely there to do so. Just $292 million was paid out in dividends last year which gives us a current dividend payout ratio of 8%. $1.6+ billion was spent on share buybacks last year which has brought down the number of shares outstanding to well under 200 million. Share buybacks are another way in which shareholders get paid in that they drive up EPS which consequently moves the share price up.

Over a shorter-time basis, the triangle which has been playing itself out really should demonstrate to investors the amount of upside potential MCK shares have at present. If price can close above that upper trend-line, then we would believe that shares would realistically have $20 to $25 per share of upside potential. Short-term investors could place a limit buying order right above that trend-line so one could catch the full extreme of the breakout.

Therefore, to sum up, we see no reason at present to alter our long stance in McKesson. The company continues to generate expansive cash flows which can be used to bring down debt even more, acquire other companies, reduce the number of shares outstanding, and even grow that dividend. Buying a low-priced stock which is spinning off well over $3 billion a year in free cash flow immediately stacks the odds in our favor. We believe if Mckesson can keep on increasing its top and bottom lines appropriately, then share price appreciation has to follow. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.