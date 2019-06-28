Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits

An Engineered Income Investing TOP IDEA.

Bubbles are not all alike. Some arise in simmering pots. In turn, some of those pots simmer with the promise of delicious things to come, others with toil and trouble. Bubbles come in all sizes, small to large. Many of us find bubbles beautiful, until they burst. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a company where all these types of bubbles are in play and worthy of discussion.

Company: Johnson & Johnson

Current Price: $143.99

Dividend: $3.80 (2.64% Yld), Ex-div ~8/24/19

Fair Value:

FV: YDP $139.19

FV: P/E $94.50

FV: P/S $99.00

FV: P/OpCashFlow $121.60

Brief Summary:

JNJ has many characteristics that make it worthy of targeting as a core holding.

Strengths And Tailwinds:

Founded and enduring for 134 years, meeting and succeeding every change in economic, political, climatic, technological, and other challenges the world has been able to throw at it. The company continues to not just survive, but thrive.

A Dividend King, raising its dividend every one of the past 57 years. In fact, it is ranked #1 or #2 of the dividend kings by many professionals.

One of the largest companies in the world and a leader in its field as one of the top healthcare companies.

Diversified across a wide spectrum of segments in its field. JNJ derives its sales from three largely independent areas of the health care industry, including, Pharmaceuticals (40.7%), Medical Devices (27%), and Consumer Goods (13.9%). This insulates the company from over-reliance on any one line of products or single area of the healthcare business.

A huge moat of top drugs, brands, and patents.

26 sales platforms each providing over $1 billion in annual revenue. Management reports an additional 10 new pathways each with > $1 billion annual sales potential are in the pipeline for market by 2021.

Over $19.7 billion in cash and marketable securities.

A proven ability to weather even the most extreme recessions with positive growth. A look across the period spanning the global financial crisis of 2008/9 discloses: 2007 earnings per share of $4.15, 2008 earnings per share of $4.57 (10% increase), 2009 earnings per share of $4.63 (1% increase), and 2010 earnings per share of $4.76 (3% increase). This may be the poster-boy for safe havens in a crisis.

Headwinds:

Even with a company as noble, strong, and diversified as JNJ, there are issues of concern going forward.

Shares are entering into a price bubble currently. Depending on which valuation methodology used, this bubble may be considered mild to very large.

The current and future talc litigation arising from mesothelioma health claims rooted in asbestos impurities within the talcum powder have a large but not completely known possible adverse drain on the company. To date, this includes a $29 million jury award to a woman who sued, alleging that the company’s talcum-based baby powder contains asbestos-causing cancer, and a 2018 Missouri jury award of $4.69 billion to 22 women for similar claims. Appeals are underway. Johnson & Johnson faces an additional 11,000 to 13,000 lawsuits of this nature. It should be noted that there is an extensive history of many thousands of asbestos-related mesothelioma lawsuits related to products directly using asbestos (as opposed to its nature as merely a contaminant in these cases). The average award in those cases was $1 to $1.4 million. Even taken at the extreme of 1,300 claims on JNJ, this would total $18.2 billion. This figure, while huge (and purely speculative worst case at this time) is still less than the $19.7 billion of current cash and marketable securities on hand for JNJ). Considering that any such exposure will only evolve over decades and the awards would be payable over lifetime annuity to victims, this is clearly not an existential threat to the company even at a very worst-case analysis. These figures of final settlement from litigation awards and appeals demonstrates that the huge awards cited above are way out of line and almost surely will be deeply reduced on appeal and via final settlement. While litigation-related headlines and ultimate settlement payouts do signal headwinds in JNJ's future, the damages and fears are already overstated and the company can be expected to easily weather its true liabilities.

Fair Value Analysis And Appraisal:

As a Dividend King, JNJ has demonstrated a deep commitment to its dividend and investors are attracted to and value the company on the basis of these dividends, perhaps the safest dividend of all public companies. It is no surprise therefore to see YDP appraised Fair Value (an analysis and appraisal tool, developed by the author, for dividend income equities is well correlated historically with actual market price levels for the shares. With a historical yield rate average of 2.73% and current annual dividend distributions of $3.80, YDP Fair Value is appraised at $139.19.

As seen on the YDP value chart for JNJ, each bubble was well identified (above the orange value line) and culminated in sharp burst downward back to near the value line. Currently, the share price appears to be rising to begin bubble territory. It should be noted that historically, these bubbles rise fairly high before bursting (as shown). Therefore, this early bubble level may not preclude an entry position using the proper strategies as presented by Engineered Income Investing techniques.

Other traditional value metrics show reasonable historical correlation to actual share prices and trends but are not as clear in appraising value with bubble and burst levels reliably. Historically, P/B (yellow) and P/OpCashFlow (dark blue) are the 2 traditional value metric ratios best correlated to actual price trends. At this time, they are the widest divergence, with P/OCF valuation of $121.60 and P/B valuation of $80.80. Overall, the traditional metrics are currently clustered around $100.00.

Given the very strong YDP correlations and proven historical ability to identify bubbles and crash back levels, I am comfortable using the $139.19 fair value for investing purposes.

With shares advancing sharply after the prior bubble burst and just beginning to possibly probe the early stage of new bubble territory, history suggests that writing cash secured puts at or even slightly above YDP fair value is a reasonably safe and conservative strategy at this stage. Consider writing the 23-day puts for 7/19/19 $140.00 @ $1.09 premium for a 12.45% annualized yield rate and below fair value break-even net basis of $138.91.

Those currently owning shares may wish to simply use a trailing stop loss to attempt to ride shares up into the bubble as far as possible to the burst point. However, note that the typical bursts are very sharp and deep and may catch the exit sales price far below the stop loss trigger point as the next available tradable market tick. Alternately, consider the 26-day covered calls using the 7/19/19 $150.00 @ $0.53 premium for an annualized yield boost of 5.95% to add to the 2.63% dividend, for a total yearly rate of 8.58% along with potential additional intrinsic gain of $5.76 (4.0%) above current $144.24 market price. This leaves flexibility for future option writes before the August ex-dividend mark.

Those interested in an entry point or adding shares at this time might consider a Dividend - Option Premium Arbitrage strategy ("DOPA") using a market $144.24 buy leg along with concurrent write of the 51-day covered calls for 8/16/19 $140.00 @ $6.55 premium for a net debit cost of $137.69 and NET arbitrage premium of $2.31. This is an annualized yield rate of 12.01%. Market risk only begins if no call-away is triggered on these deep in the money calls due to shares plunging below the 137.69 net cost basis, actually further reduced to a net break-even exposure of $136.74 ($7.50, 5.2% below current market) by the $0.95 August dividend you will harvest in such an event.

Closing Thoughts:

While JNJ will face continuing talc litigation for several years, it has the resources to survive and thrive beyond any and all adverse judgements. The consequences of the continuing unfolding story will certainly rock share prices as each new story breaks. This provides an excellent environment to repeatedly engineer high yield with low risk from this top dividend king each month for years to come.

Thank you for taking the time to read my work. Please consider joining in the discussion threads of the comment section. I consider such input and follow-up discussion an important and integral part of every article I write.

