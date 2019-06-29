A Volatile Second Quarter In The Stock Market: More Speedbumps Ahead In Q3

The final day of a quarter is often a time for window dressing as market participants prop up the prices of stocks. One of the leading reasons for buying on the final day of a quarter is that money managers, hedge funds, and other dominant players in the equities markets receive compensation based on quarterly performance. Therefore, the higher the prices of the leading averages, the fatter their paychecks.

The end of the second quarter of 2019 was not your typical end of a marking period. The trade summit between Presidents Trump and Xi on June 29 comes one day after the final trading session of Q2 and the path of least resistance of the stock market is likely to weigh in the balance. The escalation of the trade dispute in mid-May led to selling in the stock market which has swung higher and lower over the past months based on the shift from optimism to pessimism over a trade deal between the nations with the world’s leading GDPs.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) moves higher and lower with the VIX volatility index, which remained at an elevated level at the end during the final day of trading in Q2.

A bumpy ride in the S&P 500

Stocks came out of the gate moving to the upside at the start of Q2.

As the weekly chart highlights, the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract finished at the 2,839.50 level at the end of Q1 as it made great progress recovering from the significant correction that occurred during the final three months of 2018. The buying throughout Q1 of this year took the index to a high at 2,961.25 during the first week of May, as stocks returned to the highs from before the late 2018 corrective move. Stocks rallied for the first half of Q3 on the back of optimism that the US and China were on a path towards a trade agreement, and signals from the US Federal Reserve that the central bank was shifting towards a more accommodative approach to monetary policy. However, in early May, trade talks began to break down frustrating US President Trump who, on May 10, rolled out new protectionist measures. On May 13, China retaliated, and the stock market once again found itself on the defensive.

During the week of June 3 stocks recovered from an abbreviated selloff as the market’s focus turned to the Fed. At its June meeting, the US central bank told markets that inflation below the target 2% rate and “crosscurrents” in China and Europe would likely lead to a lower Fed Funds rate before the end of 2019. Stocks put in a bullish reversal on the weekly chart and followed through on the upside. On the final day of Q2, the stock market was not far from its highs on most of the leading equity indices. Q2 2019 was a good period for investors in the US stock market, but it was a not a smooth ride given the selling from mid-May to early June. As we head into the third quarter and second half of 2019 next week, the potential of wide price variance in the stock market remains at an elevated level.

A complicated picture for Q3

The weekly chart shows that price momentum is rising in overbought territory. The relative strength indicator is in the upper region of a neutral condition at the end of the first half of 2019.

Many events on the horizon in Q3 could influence the path of least resistance of the stock market, and the VIX volatility index is telling us that we could be in for lots of two-way price action over the coming quarter and the second half of this year. The VIX tends to move higher when the stock market is under selling pressure as equities typically take the stairs to the upside and the elevator down during corrections. The E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract closed Q1 at the 2,839.50 level and was trading around 2,938 on the final session of Q2, an increase of around 3.5%.

Meanwhile, the VIX index closed Q1 at 13.71 and was trading at over the 15.94 level on the final day of Q2. The VIX is telling us not to become too comfortable with the stock market in the current environment.

Over the coming three months and the rest of 2019, markets will face trade concerns, the standoff between the US and Iran in the Middle East, the next step in the ongoing Brexit saga, and the increasing rhetoric from what could be the most contentious Presidential election in US history. At the same time, there is always the potential for weather events, Acts of God, or other factors that tend to blindside markets and cause volatility to increase.

As we move into Q3 next week, the landscape is complex, and the outcomes of some high-profile events could yield unexpected consequences that add to the market’s price variance.

Fed rate cuts- Bullish or bearish?

Some market participants are calling the Fed’s pivot towards a more dovish approach to monetary policy “the Powell Put” under the equity market as lower interest rates typically fuel rallies. However, the reasons for the Fed’s pivot suggest that the path of least resistance for stocks could be sideways and susceptible to corrections. Lower inflationary pressures are deflationary for the US and global economies. At the same time, “crosscurrents” meaning slow or declining growth in Europe and China increase the risks of recessionary pressures. While Fed rate cuts are inherently bullish for stocks because they provide stimulus for the US economy, time will tell if the Fed waited too long to cut rates or increased them too far in 2018 choking off economic growth via tighter credit and a stronger US dollar.

Fed rate cuts are bullish for the equities market, but the reasoning behind a more dovish Fed could reveal bearish factors that have the potential to weigh on stocks.

A trade deal with China- Bullish or bearish?

The second quarter ended on Friday, June 28 and while the markets were closed on Saturday, Presidents Trump and Xi met to discuss trade and attempt to restart negotiations. While the odds favor no significant breakthroughs that would lead to an immediate trade deal, a return of optimism if both parties earnestly work to compromise is possible, which would lead stocks higher. However, the return of more positive sentiment in markets after a cordial meeting could temper the Fed’s aggressiveness when it comes to lowering the Fed Funds rate over the coming months. It is almost certain that the central bank will trim the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points sooner rather than later, but the market is expecting a 50-basis point cut by the end of 2019. If the central bank does not meet the market’s expectations, it could lead to disappointment and selling in the equities market.

The VIX is hanging in there- VIXY on dips for short-term trades

The VIX index is heading into the third quarter of 2019 at a higher level than at the end of Q1 even though stocks are higher. I continue to favor buying the VIX and VIX-related products on price dips in Q3 with the many issues facing markets and the potential of periods of risk-off and uncertainty at an elevated level.

The price of gold broke out to the upside at the end of Q2, which is another sign that markets across all asset classes are far from stable going into the second half of this year. Gold was trading above the $1400 per ounce level at the end of Q2, the highest price for the yellow metal, which is a barometer of fear and uncertainty in markets on June 28.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) replicated the price action in the VIX on a short-term basis. The most recent top holdings of VIXY include:

VIXY has net assets of $244.82 million, and over two million shares change hands on average each day, making it a liquid product that reflects increased price variance in the stock market. VIXY closed at $24.02 at the end of Q1.

Even though the VIX is at a higher level at the end of Q2 compared to on the final day of Q1, VIXY was at $21.47 on June 28, lower than at the end of Q1. However, any sudden spikes in equity market volatility over the coming days and weeks would likely spark buying in the VIXY product. Therefore, I view the current level of the product as inexpensive when it comes to short-term forays into the market to position for rising price variance.

I would only approach products like VIXY from a short-term perspective with very tight time, and price stops on any long positions. If stopped, I would look to reenter as the many factors facing markets, and the level of the VIX and gold are telling us that the potential for a bumpy ride in the stock market is on the horizon in Q3 and the second half of 2019.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.