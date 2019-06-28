Natural Gas Fundamentals: Relatively Bullish Storage Builds Are Currently Expected In July

This report covers the week ending June 28, 2019.

Total Demand

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 582 bcf for the week ending June 28 (up 1.3% w-o-w and up 5.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive but increased only slightly from +14.70% to +15.40% (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up across the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the nationwide cooling degree-days (CDDs) will increase by about 14.70% w-o-w. However, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) should be below last year's level by about 10.0%. Still, despite lower TDDs, total demand for natural gas is still growing y-o-y due to bullish non-degree day factors and stronger exports.

The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages have remained below the norm (2.1 GW per day on average) - see the chart below.

Despite a 23% drop in the price of Central Appalachian coal, NG/Coal spreads remain very low (see the chart below), allowing coal-to-gas switching to stay above 8.0 bcf/d (no less than 2.5 bcf/d above the 5-year average).

Wind speeds and hydro inflows were mostly stronger y-o-y. On balance, these two factors have displaced some 250 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector.

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Source: SNL Energy, S&P Global, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The net cumulative y-o-y effect from non-degree day factors this week is projected to be bullish, at +3.7 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption.

Total exports were up 25.0% y-o-y - primarily due to robust LNG sales and stronger pipeline exports into Mexico. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, and Cameron) served 9 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 30 bcf. Total flows to liquefaction averaged 5.9 bcf/d, setting a new all-time record.

Total Supply

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 108 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 90.28 bcf/d in June, 90.59 bcf/d in July, and 90.60 bcf/d in August. In the week ending June 28, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 97.90 bcf per day (up 1.1% w-o-w and up 8.0% y-o-y).

Total Balance

Overall, total unadjusted supply/demand balance should be positive at around +14.80 bcf/d.

In the simplest of terms and with all other things being equal, this kind of balance is bearish for natural gas prices since it is above last year's level and above the historical norm (see the chart below). However, the market is forward-looking, and this week's data is, to some extent, irrelevant for traders. The price is often a function of a 2-week weather forecast and end-of-season storage expectations + short-term changes in non-degree day factors, such as nuclear outages, wind speeds, and NG/coal spreads. In the week ending July 5, we expect the natural gas balance to be below the norm by around 0.40 bcf/d.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 84 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +67 bcf over the next two weeks (three EIA reports). Natural gas inventories' deviation from the 5-year average is currently projected to expand from -171 bcf (or -6.92%) today to -174 bcf (or -6.50%) for the week ending July 12.

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers: We are offering a two-week free trial, and we will soon begin to cover the global LNG market. Come and join us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.