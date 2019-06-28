Axon Enterprise: Evaluating The Long Side Of The Debate

Growth companies are often valued based on potential rather than traditional metrics. Axon's share price might be stretched based on current metrics. But, its growth projections weren't developed tenuously.

There's certainly value in understanding both sides of a debate – especially when it comes to investment decisions. A recent report by Spruce Point Management regarding Axon Enterprises (AAXN) covered a lengthy list of concerns. Spruce Point is forecasting a 40% to 60% drop in the share price.

Axon Enterprise is actively disrupting the law enforcement and public safety arenas with:

products including tasers or CEWs (conducted electrical weapons), body cameras and in-car or fleet cameras,

cloud-based software to access, transfer, track, organize, retrieve, share and manage digital evidence

and solutions using AI (artificial intelligence) and data analytics.

Axon's share price exploded in anticipation when it published its long-term projections in late 2017. When the market reset in the fall of 2018, the trajectory slowed for a short period. Since then, the share price has, basically, recovered. It is now trading just 12% off its all-time high at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio over 65. Even considering its projection for revenue at a compound annual growth rate in the range of 16% to 20% for the next three to five years and a range of 15% to 18% for the next five to seven years, the current P/E ratio could be considered stretched.

But, Axon's projections were not tenuously developed. Growth was to come through both the continuing development of hardware, software and solutions as well as geographic expansion. On February 27, 2018, founder and CEO, Patrick “Rick” Smith, displayed his confidence in the plans and accepted his last paycheck switching to a performance-based compensation package with solely stock options. Source

Developments And Contrarian Views

At the 2018 IACP conference, Axon introduced the seventh generation of its taser product line, TASER 7. The weapon is improved, more effective and fully integrated with Axon's software. The product started shipping in December, 2018. In the 2019 first quarter, Axon reported demand was high and unit volume is comparable to the entire first year of its second generation of the product in 2011. Axon is fueling demand by offering its customers pro-rated credits on trade-in products.

“Migrating these customers to the TASER 7 program sooner allows us to capture a higher customer lifetime value, though it does cause ASP (average selling price) compression in the short term.” (emphasis added)

“We actually view this as an extreme positive.” (emphasis added)

Regarding this development, Spruce Point anticipates very limited growth potential and claims the CEW product is “mature” and the newest generation will not significantly change the market.

That argument, however, neglects a few key points.

First, tasers require cartridges to be replaced. Axon offers the ability to purchase replacement cartridges or offers a monthly subscription plan with unlimited cartridge replacement. Either way, taser-related revenue is generated beyond the initial product purchase. In the 2019 first quarter, cartridge-replacement revenue increased 19% year-over-year.

Second, the Taser 7 is a smart taser with software connectivity to capture digital evidence. This transmission, storage and management solution for digital evidence is a source of high margin recurring revenue. Taser 7 subscriptions accounted for over half the new contracts in the United States in the quarter.

Third, Axon is hardly limited to domestic growth opportunities. The company estimates the domestic TAM (total addressable market) at $477 million and the international TAM at $1.3 billion for taser products and services. In fiscal 2018, revenue outside the United States comprised only 20% of Axon's $420 million in total revenue.

Finally, Mr. Smith hopes the eighth generation of the product will come even closer to his lifetime mission of eliminating handguns and bullets.

“We're getting a lot closer to competing with the handgun with TASER 7 and I think we'll get even closer with TASER 8.”

Axon is also introducing its latest camera, Axon Body 3, in the third quarter of 2019. This camera is designed to build AI (artificial intelligence) data extraction functionality from the digital evidence captured.

“In April, we achieved a significant milestone — we successfully demonstrated live-streaming on both of our carrier partners, FirstNet, built with AT&T, and Verizon, and began the carrier certification process.”

Because it expects greater growth in revenue in the second half of 2019 due to sales and subscriptions of its Taser 7 and Axon Body 3 products, Axon increased its revenue outlook for the full year from a range of $480 million to $490 million to a range of $485 million to $495 million.

Regarding Axon's cameras, Spruce Point supposes Axon has a strong dependence on components from China. It anticipates the trade war could have a negative impact by compressing margins and causing a 10% miss in Axon's estimated EBITDA.

To validate this projection, it is pertinent to recognize camera sales are reported in Axon's Software and Sensors segment. The segment includes revenue from product sales and software services. In 2018, the Axon Body category generated only $21.9 million, or 13%, of the segment's $166.95 million total revenue. In the 2019 first quarter, revenue in the Software and Sensors segment was $22.8 million. This was a 30.6% improvement compared to the 2018 first quarter. Thus, assuming the trend continues and camera sales improve but 30% for the full year in 2019, revenue for the category would equate to $28.5 million.

Axon's projection for adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2019 is a range of $80 million to $85 million. This compares to adjusted EBITDA in 2018 of $57.7 million. Based on Spruce Point's projection, missing adjusted EBITDA by 10% would mean a miss of approximately $8.3 million. Even this miss would represent growth of 29% year-over-year.

Gross margin on products in the Software and Sensors segment in the first quarter was 28.4%. Extrapolating that margin for the camera category for a full year equates to $8.1 million in gross income. This means the gross margin on cameras would have to become negative or at least weaken to 0% to come close to Spruce Point's projection.

As well, on the subject of cameras, Spruce Point claims Axon's acquisition of VIEVU “stoked” a significant gain of $1.8 billion in the company's market cap.

In actuality, the acquisition was announced on May 4th. At the time, Axon had approximately 53 million shares outstanding. Axon's share price climbed 7.5% in reaction from a close of $41.44 on May 3rd to a close of $44.55 on May 4th on 3X volume for an increase in market cap of $159 million. The company reported 2018 first quarter results on May 8th. Its share price shot up 22.3% to $54.62 on 5X volume. It continued to climb through the end of the month even despite a common stock offering of over 4 million shares in mid-May which generated nearly 6X volume on the 17th. Thus, the increase in market value seems to be much more a result of an impressive earnings report and the offering of additional shares.

Spruce Point also appears to have translated Axon's statements regarding VIEVU rather loosely. Spruce Point references “significant cost synergies”.

However, in the 2018 first quarter earnings call, Axon actually stated it expected the deal to “drive growth and increase shareholder value”. But, on synergies, management's wording was a bit different.

“We only recently closed on the deal and are still working to quantify the extent of these synergies but expect there to be significant opportunities to rationalize expenses by eliminating duplicate sales efforts and combining certain aspects of our teams, both of which are based in Seattle.” (emphasis added)

Though its goal is to eventually convert VIEVU customers to Axon, it committed to honoring and supporting VIEVU's lower-priced contracts despite a negative impact to its margins.

“And the operating expenses in VIEVU, that business is dilutive to our Software & Sensors business.”

Spruce Point doesn't buy into the potential of Axon's recurring revenue business model and calls the previous growth tract “mature”.

It's said a picture is worth a thousand words and it could certainly be argued the following charts do not depict maturity. Source

Growth in recurring revenue is definitely dependent on the development and adoption of Axon's software and technology. Axon Records, which integrates digital evidence into incident logs and police records and ultimately facilitates the usage of AI, will go live with its launch customer in 2019. A second police department is also starting a pilot project with the software. The company also recently launched Axon Performance for body camera usage compliance management and Redaction Assistant to aide in video management for public disclosure compliance.

In April, Axon's digital evidence software solution became the first to receive federal authorization. Axon Evidence achieved FedRAMP JAB authorization which means federal agencies can now subscribe to Axon's services.

Yet, Spruce Point believes Axon is apt to be more challenged than successful with its technology developments. It points to the departure of two C-suite executives as a signal of a confidence drain.

Yet, Brett Taylor's resignation letter in June directly contradicts the supposition.

“Simply, the demands on my time have increased significantly since taking the position of President and Chief Product Officer for Salesforce.com, Inc., such that I no longer have the time necessary to meet the demands of the director role. I remain committed to Axon's mission to protect life and will be continuing to work with CEO Rick Smith and Director Hadi Partovi to construct an Axon Technology Advisory Board (“TAB”) comprised of technology leaders to help advise Axon on its product roadmap. I look forward to holding a position on the TAB and helping drive Axon's mission and future success.”

The second concern was with Todd Basche, Axon's Executive Vice President of World Wide Products, who left in October, 2018 after two years with the company. Spruce Point distinctly states Mr. Basche was “recruited from Apple”. However, according to his LinkedIn profile, Mr. Basche actually joined Axon after tenures with Dell (DELL), WordLock, TiVo (TIVO), and then Apple (AAPL) of three years, five years, three years and two years, respectively. In that light, Mr. Basche's departure is less vexing. Further, his current position is listed as CEO of Transformational Products Inc. The entity appears to offer consultation on product development. Considering Mr. Basche is nearing retirement age, it is quite plausible he simply opted for a different path in the final phase of his career.

Another key concern highlighted by Spruce Point concerns a material weakness disclosed by Axon. The implication is if it happens once, it will occur yet again.

“Management previously identified and disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for each interim period in fiscal 2018, a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting. Specifically, during the fourth quarter of 2017, management identified a material weakness related to account reconciliations and monitoring over our U.K. subsidiary, Axon Public Safety U.K. Ltd. ("APS UK"), which resulted from a breakdown in the operation of identified preventative and detective controls which led to us not initially recording some transactions correctly during 2016 and the interim periods in 2017. To remediate the material weakness described above, management implemented a plan to design new controls and enhance the design of existing controls and procedures. Specifically: • on June 1, 2018, management completed the migration of APS UK onto the same ERP and global set of controls as other locations, which subjects APS UK activity to those processes and controls by the same corporate accounting team in Scottsdale, Arizona that perform the accounting activities for other locations; and • management transitioned all accounting reconciliation and review procedures and controls to the corporate accounting team. Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting Except as noted above, there was no change in our internal control over financial reporting during the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018, that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting.”

Summary

For those who doubt the growth potential of a specific company, it is logical its valuation will appear askew. Such is the case when Spruce Point evaluates Axon Enterprise and sets the valuation to a range of $27.50 to $40.00.

On the other hand, if Axon's revenue increases 16% to 20% for five years based on the 2017 total, revenue could top $800 million by 2022. More importantly, the revenue mix should shift where recurring revenue represents the majority. And the margins on recurring revenue should continue to be greater than product margins. When a company's growth projections are trusted, investors tend to value the company based on its potential rather than traditional valuation metrics. A share price in the mid-$60's may be too high based on today's production. But, investors believe the company will grow into its valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAXN, AAPL, DELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

