Insurance Dividend Champion - Q1 2019: Mercury General

At two times the book value, it is definitely not a buy for me.

Although the company showed improvements in Q1 2019, Mr. Market seems to be slightly over-optimistic regarding the company's perspectives.

Suffering from an erratic underwriting performance, mainly due to an overexposure to the California market, the dividend growth over the last five years was anemic.

Mercury General is an insurer which is, in my opinion, the weakest member of the "Insurance dividend Champions" club.

The Dividend Champions are companies that have raised their dividend for 25+ consecutive years.

Last time, we discussed Cincinnati Financial (CINF), a dividend king who has served its shareholders for almost six decades. Nonetheless, being a dividend insurance champion does not mean outperforming peers.

Mercury General (MCY) is one of the counterexamples. Indeed, the insurer is the member of the "Dividend Champion" Club. However, the company has suffered for the last years from a poor underwriting performance, mainly caused by the increase in the claim costs.

Overexposed to the California insurance market, Mercury is not really present in niche markets, like Chubb (CB), who writes agricultural insurance policies for example, or Cincinnati Financial, who benefits from the excellent profitability of the excess and surplus lines.

Over the last five years, the combined ratio has oscillated between 98.8% and 101.9%. Blocked by a poor underwriting performance, the dividend growth was anemic (0.4% CAGR over the last five years). Fortunately, the company has shown improvements during the first quarter of 2019, as the combined ratio dropped significantly and the net income rose accordingly.

Although the trends appear to be positive, I'm not willing to invest in the company, which is currently valued at two times its book value. As mentioned above, the dividend increases at a sluggish pace, the underwriting performance is lower than for other peers and mainly correlated to the California insurance market conditions.

To put it more simply, thanks but no thanks.

Business Overview

Mercury General Corp. Logo

Mercury General, is the parent of Mercury Casualty Company, a California automobile insurer founded in 1961 by George Joseph (now Chairman of the Board).

The company offers standard, non-standard, and preferred private passenger automobile insurance in 11 states. The company also offers homeowners insurance in 11 states, commercial automobile insurance in 9 states, and mechanical protection insurance in most states.

In Q1 2019, the company reported a net income of $136 million vs. a $41 million loss last year. The net income growth was driven by an increase in premiums, improved underwriting margins, and significant investment gains.

Source: Mercury General Corporation's Quarterly Report

Segment Review

Underwriting income grew by $54.4 million, from a $30.5 million loss to a $23.9 million in Q1 2019. This increase was due to the improved margins in the property and casualty segment.

Source: Mercury General Corporation's Quarterly Report

Mercury is primarily engaged in writing personal automobile insurance through 14 insurance subsidiaries in 11 states, but with principle operations in California. Over the last five years, their combined ratio has oscillated between 98.8% and 101.9%.

Source: Mercury General Corporation's Annual Report

The insurer also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's insurance policies are primarily sold through independent agents who receive a commission. Premiums written in California represented 86% of the total, an amount which grew by 7.6% from Q1 2018 to Q1 2019. Thus, Mercury would be more effected than most by any systemic loss related to automobiles in California.

Source: Mercury General Corporation's Quarterly Report

In Q1 2019, the company succeeded in reducing its combined ratio by 6.5 points to 97.3%.

Source: Mercury General Corporation's Quarterly Report

This improvement primarily resulted from premium rate increases on automobile insurance policies, partially offset by higher loss severity. The 2019 loss ratio was also negatively impacted by approximately $5 million of catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance benefits, primarily due to winter storms in California, partially offset by a favorable development of approximately $6 million on prior years' catastrophe losses.

Additionally, the expense ratio was successfully reduced to 24.8% for the first quarter. This drop was primarily due to earned premium growth which outpaced increases in policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses.

Dividend & Share Repurchases

For Q1 2019, Mercury declared a dividend per share of $0.6275 (4.5% yield), a 0.4% increase compared to previous year.

Source: Mercury General Corporation's Quarterly Report

The company did not repurchase any shares.

Debt Position

In Q1 2019, debt totaled $371 million, a 21.6% debt to total assets ratio.

Source: Mercury General Corporation's Quarterly Report

Book Value & Valuation

In Q1 2019, the shareholders' equity grew by 2.1% to $1.7 billion.

Source: Mercury General Corporation's Quarterly Report

With 1.7 billion of shareholders' equity and 55.4 million of common stocks, the book value per share was $31.06 in Q1 2019, a 6.3% increase from prior quarter.

Source: Mercury's Press Release

At the current price, the company trades at 1.95 times book value and 2.0 times tangible book value.

Data by YCharts

Compared to other insurance dividend aristocrats, it's not cheap at all!

Data by YCharts

Mercury trades at the same P/B multiple than Cincinnati Financial, while the operating performance of the Ohio-based P&C insurer is better than Mercury's.

Takeaways

Weak dividend growth (0.4% CAGR over last five years), and weak underwriting performance (the combined ratio oscillated between 98.8% and 101.9%, with losses in 2016, 2017 and 2018), make me uninterested in owning this company.

Any investors who are willing to invest in a dividend insurance champion might look elsewhere, as better opportunities exist.

Do I have any name in mind, apart from Chubb or Cincinnati? Yup, Old Republic International (ORI), for example. By the way, it will be the next insurer that we are going to analyze.

So, stay tuned and thanks again for reading me!

