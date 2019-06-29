10% Yield, 25 Straight Hikes, 10% Distribution Growth Ahead For Delek Logistics Partners

They made a new JV deal in May that will generate $15M in EBITDA in its 1st year, and ~$20 - $25M in the second year.

Management has raised the distribution for 25 straight quarters, and guided to 10% distribution growth in 2019.

Midstream operator Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL), the yieldco arm of Delek US (DK), has had several quarters of strong year-over-year EBITDA and DCF growth, as it acquired new assets from parent DK.

The sequential declines in Q1 '19 EBITDA and net income were due to lower throughput that was related to the turnaround at Delek U.S.'s El Dorado refinery reduced EBITDA by ~ $1.2 million, in addition to lower margins in its wholesale business. Its West Texas wholesale gross margin was $3.56/barrel in Q1 '19, vs. $5.16/barrel in Q1 '18. This was partially offset by increased contributions from its Big Spring logistics assets, which came on board in March 2018.

DCF has grown ~30% over the past 4 quarters, which has enabled DKL's management to keep raising the quarterly payouts, while simultaneously improving the coverage ratio to 1.16X.

The General Partner's Incentive Distribution Rights - IDRs - grew by more than 39%, but only rose 7% as a share of DCF. Management has previously said that they would probably make a decision about the long-term structure of the GP and the LP by the end of 2019.

Profile:

DKL's logistics assets exist mainly to serve DK's petroleum refining assets and transportation services. In this type of arrangement, the parent/sponsor sells/drops down assets to the yieldco LP, which in turn funds these acquisitions via a combination of equity and debt.

The yieldco usually has an attractive distribution yield in order to garner support for its publicly-traded units. DKL and DK both share the same management, and DK owns 94.6% of the GP interest and a 61.5% interest in the LP's common units.

DK has a strong refining presence in the Permian basin, after buying ALON USA in 2017:

Management has been able to steadily ramp up DKL's EBITDA and net income in the past few years, with EBITDA growing by ~69% between 2016 and 2018:

New Joint Venture:

On 5/28/19, DKL announced that an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Delek Logistics purchased a 33% ownership interest for approximately $128M in Red River Pipeline Company, LLC from an affiliate of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) to form a new joint venture that owns capacity on the Red River pipeline. Red River intends to proceed with an expansion project to increase the capacity of the pipeline from 150,000 barrels per day to 235,000 barrels per day.

DKL's CEO said, "This joint venture is expected to generate approximately $13.5 to $15.5 million of annualized adjusted EBITDA in its first year, which is expected to increase to approximately $20.0 to $25.0 million of annualized adjusted EBITDA following an expansion in the first half of 2020. From a midstream standpoint, this investment, combined with our current operations, the development of our gathering system and long haul crude oil pipeline strategy, increases our 2023 midstream adjusted annualized EBITDA goal to $370 to $395 million from our previous range of $350 to $370 million." (Source: DKL site)

DKL also has existing JVs, the Rio Pipeline and the Caddo Pipeline.

These JV's contributed ~$2M in Q1 '19, vs. ~$900K in Q1 '18.

DKL also caught a break from the 2/28/19 expiration of a lower tariff structure in its Paline Pipeline system. The base FERC rate more than doubled from $0.75/barrel, to $1.57/barrel, and will increase DKL's EBITDA by $900K/month or ~$10M/year.

In addition to that tailwind and the new JV, management is still targeting the possibility of dropping down the Krotz Springs assets from DK in 2019, which would add another $32m in annual EBITDA.

Distributions:

Management has raised the distribution for 25 straight quarters, and is targeting 10% distribution growth in 2019. The most recent payout was $.82, so the August payout will probably be ~$.83.

At $31.99. DKL yields 10.25%, and should go ex-dividend again ~8/2/19. It pays in a Feb/May/Aug/Nov. cycle.

After drifting down in 2014 - 2017, DKL's distribution coverage began rising again in 2018:

Taxes:

DKL issues a K-1 at tax time.

Performance:

DKL has outperformed the benchmark Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) over the past year, but has lagged both AMLP and the market in 2019.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $31.99, DKL is 8.17% below analysts' average $34.00 price target.

Options:

DKL's options strikes are in $5.00 increments. Its out of the money November $35.00 call strike pays just $.40, as it's 10% above DKL's $31.99 price/share.

DKL's November $30.00 put strike premium is much more attractive, offering a $1.45 premium, for an annualized yield of 12.69%, and a $28.55 breakeven.

Valuations:

At 10.25%, DKL's yield is a bit higher than the average of its peers, while its price/DCF and EV/EBITDA are slightly lower, as is its coverage factor. DKL has negative equity, hence there's no P/book valuation.

Financials:

Management has improved DKL's ROA and operating margin over the past four quarters, and the strong growth in EBITDA has significantly improved its net debt/EBITDA leverage, from 5.86X to 4.14X.

Debt and Liquidity:

At 3/31/19, DKL had ~$389M of available capacity on its $850M credit facility. Total debt was ~$705M, and its total leverage ratio was well within the 5.25x currently allowable under its credit facility.

