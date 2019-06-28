Assessing Aravive

With an early-stage 3Q19 data readout and two more early-stage studies expected to be initiated in 2H19, this Tier 4 concern merited a closer look.

Today, we look at a very small concern named Aravive Inc. which holds ~$5 per share in cash and is trading at approximately $6 a share.

Today, we look at a small developmental concern that has less than a $100 million market cap, most of which is represented by the current cash on the company's balance sheet.

Company Overview:

Aravive Inc. (ARAV) is a Houston-based early-stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of treatments against cancer and fibrosis. The company was formerly Versartis, which initially went public in 2014, raising net proceeds of $132.2 million at $21 per share. Versartis' prospects cratered when its one and only candidate (somavaratan) flunked its Phase 3 trial in September 2017, leaving it long on cash and short on therapeutic assets and stock price. Versartis then merged with privately-held Aravive Biologics and changed its name to Aravive Inc. on October 15, 2018. On the following day, the new company effectuated a reverse 1-for-6 stock split, leaving it with ~11.3 million shares outstanding. The company currently employs 14 and commands a market cap of ~$70 million.

Platform:

The therapeutic target of Aravive is the growth arrest-specific 6 (GAS6)-AXL gene pathway, where AXL receptor signaling performs a critical function in multiple malignancies by promoting metastasis, cancer cell survival, treatment resistance, and immune suppression. The company's AVB-S6 platform produces high-affinity, soluble Fc-fusion proteins (AXL decoys) that block the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL. Encouraging preclinical data has been generated on these AVB-S6 proteins in myeloid leukemia and certain solid tumors including ovarian, renal, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

The company has also developed a complementary serum-based biomarker that will aid in the detection of GAS6, allowing it to better monitor responses. This biomarker was used in a non-clinical study presented by Aravive in March 2019, which demonstrated a correlation between GAS6 expression and survival in ovarian cancer patients. The study found that patients with high-grade serous ovarian cancer with high tumor GAS6 expression (>80%, n=7) experienced progression-free survival (PFS) of 7.7 months versus 15.2 months in patients with low tumor GAS6 expression (<35%, n=3). Additionally, patients with high serum GAS6 levels (>25 ng/mL, n=10) experienced a median PFS of 9.9 months versus 20.4 months in those with low serum GAS6 levels (<15 ng/mL, n=3). Although the study was extremely small, the marked disparity in PFS reinforces the role of the GAS6-AXL pathway in the proliferation of cancer.

Pipeline:

AVB-S6-500 - Aravive's lead (and only clinical) candidate is AVB-S6-500, which is designed to capture serum GAS6; thus, robbing the AXL pathway of its signal, potentially halting disease progression. It is initially being investigated in the treatment of platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. In the preclinic, AVB-S6-500 showed promise both as a monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy. As a single agent in breast and renal cancer models, it demonstrated a reduction of metastasis to the lungs and, in ovarian and pancreatic cancer models, it demonstrated a reduction of metastasis to the peritoneum. It also lowered fibrosis in the pancreatic model.

Source: Company Presentation

When AVB-S6-500 was taken in combination with chemotherapy gemcitabine, survival tripled in the pancreatic model, and when paired with chemotherapy doxorubicin, it demonstrated a reduction in the number and weight of metastases in ovarian models.

In a Phase 1 study on 42 healthy subjects, AVB-S6-500 was generally well tolerated and caused no serious adverse events. Just as important, it established its proof-of-mechanism with serum GAS6 levels suppressed after single dosing of 5 mg/kg and 10 mg/kg until week 3 and week 4, respectively. Also, in the sub-cohort receiving once weekly 5 mg/kg administrations for four weeks, suppression of serum GAS6 was observed in 4 of 6 patients for at least three weeks after the fourth dose.

Source: Company Presentation

With these outcomes as a basis, AVB-S6-500 is being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 trial that will access both its safety and tolerability as well as efficacy in combination with standard-of-care treatments paclitaxel (PAC) and pegylated liposomal doxorubicin (PLD) in the treatment of platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. Initial safety data from the 36 patient Phase 1b portion of the trial is expected in 3Q19.

The Phase 2 portion will involve 120 patients and will be a double-blind, randomized 2:1 (active arm:placebo), controlled trial comparing AVB-S6-500 plus standard of care (PLD or PAC) to standard of care alone (placebo) with PFS the primary endpoint. It is expected to begin enrollment in 2H19 with a data readout anticipated in by YE20.

Ovarian Cancer Market:

If eventually approved for this indication, Aravive will have a significant population to treat as ovarian is the fifth most common cancer in American women with 22,530 new cases and 13,980 deaths expected in 2019. Although it only accounts for 2.5% of all female cancers, ovarian accounts for 5% of cancer deaths, owing to the nonspecific nature of disease symptoms resulting in late-stage diagnoses. Current standard of care is surgery and platinum chemotherapy (cisplatin and carboplatin). For those resistant to platinum chemotherapy, the PFS rate is 3-4 months with a median overall survival rate of 9-12 months on PAC. The ovarian cancer market in the U.S., Japan, and EU5 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% from $1.4 billion to $5.3 billion during 2017-2027.

Other Indications

AVB-S6-500 is also scheduled to be studied in the treatment of Berger's Disease (kidney) (Phase 1b) and clear cell renal cell carcinoma (Phase 1b/2) with trial initiations for both indications expected in 2H19.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Aravive held ~$57 million of cash and no debt on its balance sheet on March 31, 2019, providing it with a cash runway to the end of 2020.

Piper and Wedbush are the only firms following Aravive. Both rate the company an outperform with a mean price target of $12 per share.

Verdict:

When one factors in the 1-for-6 reverse split, Aravive is a very busted IPO. However, with $57 million (or ~$5 per share) in cash, encouraging early results, multiple catalysts in 2H19, and a market cap of ~$68 million, it is clear that the market is assigning very little value to AVB-S6-500. Admittedly, it is the only Aravive candidate anywhere near the clinic, but with three indications (platinum-resistant recurring ovarian cancer, IgA nephropathy, and renal cell carcinoma) in the clinic and a proof-of-mechanism demonstrated, there is just enough here for very small 'watch item' position.

The company does not have the multiple 'shots on goal' meriting consideration for a significant stake. In addition, companies that 'merge' with another entity do not have a strong track record historically in my experience. The company's chart prior to its merger is hardly encouraging. Finally, the concern will probably do another capital raise later this year provided upcoming readouts are positive, in my opinion. All in all, Aravive gets a very tepid 'thumbs up' for aggressive investors provided it is a very small stake within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. The stock is trading near current cash levels and has some upcoming potential catalysts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARAV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.