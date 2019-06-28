Micron: At Least One More Quarter

Micron needs another quarter to bottom out with revenue projected to dip 47% in FQ4.

The FQ3 results for Micron Technology (MU) should reinforce to investors that the data memory and storage company operates in a highly cyclical business. Despite the high capital expenditure costs and complex products, the business is still based on whether bit demand and supply are in balance. The stock needs to get through at least one more horrible quarter before being unleashed for the next up cycle.

Key Growth Figure

My bearish investment thesis keyed on how Micron typically doesn't reach bottom until the YoY growth rate bottoms. Once this figure hits the low, the stock can start climbing out of its hole.

The key here is that hitting the bottom in the YoY growth rates isn't the same as returning to growth, nor is the timing easily predicted. The guidance for FQ4 suggests Micron is still heading towards new lows.

Revenue within $200M of $4.5B (consensus: $4.56B)

EPS within $0.07 of $0.45 (consensus: $0.70)

The data storage company saw FQ3 revenues dip 38.6%. The quarter was only the second to print a sales slump and the FQ4 guidance has revenues declining at a decade low of a 46.7% dip from the $8.44 billion of revenue generated last August.

The big question for investors is whether this is the low revenue print in the cycle, hence the rate of sequential revenue declines will improve. Micron reported FQ1 revenues of $7.91 billion, so that quarter is set up to be ugly either way.

The real improvement occurs in the February quarter where Micron printed revenues of $5.83 billion. Any revenue stability or even rebound would quickly get the data storage company close to returning to YoY growth. The easy hurdle is next FQ3 when the company only has to top the $4.79 billion revenue just reported for the May quarter.

One big hiccup could be the business with Huawei Tech. The key for now is that investors don't need to overanalyze the business as the current quarter is going to be the cycle low regardless. The key is whether Huawei contributes to revenue stability and a return to sequential growth in FQ1 or whether a loss of revenue causes a further dip.

Big Margin Hit

Another part of the bull case for why this cycle was different this time was the large margins. Despite the EPS beat for FQ3, Micron saw margins collapse and the company only reported a quarterly profit of $1.05 per share.

This time last summer, analysts were discussing the prospects of topping a $10 EPS this year and holding close to those levels at the cycle low. Now, the guidance for FQ4 isn't far from breakeven. Typically, Micron beat estimates, but the low EPS target is only $0.38.

All of the $3 billion revenue dip in FQ3 went directly to the gross profit line sending gross margins down to only 38% on the GAAP basis and 39% on non-GAAP. Margins will fall ever farther in the current quarter.

For this reason, the EPS targets for FY20 is down to only $3. The new targets amount to only $0.75 per quarter for up to five quarters out from now.

The big hiccup to a rebound remains the massive inventory levels. The bulls will point out that inventories constantly grew through the 2012 and 2016 down cycles, but the level of inventory this time is very worrisome at a massive $4.9 billion for margins.

Micron still forecasts growing supply at a high clip with DRAM up 15% and NAND up 35%. The company predicts these growth rates to approximately match industry demand growth while the market bit supply is still expected to top market demand.

Source: Micron Tech FQ3'19 presentation

Whether or not Micron balances its supply growth with demand growth, the industry isn't expected to come into line while the company has massive inventory already. Analyst Joseph Moore of Morgan Stanley predicts that Micron remains far too bullish on actual demand.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Micron needs another quarter to correct inventory and supply issues. The company should enter FY20 on a better footing, but a lot of questions around margins and maintaining profitability should hit the stock until some of the headwinds are removed.

Investors still have no reason to rush into the stock. The best option is to continue letting the cycle play out and let the inventory correction finish before loading up on Micron.

