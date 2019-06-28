Potential For WD-40 Company Stock Price To Be Cut In Half Following Market Irrationality

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Nick Schiavone as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) is a timely short, with significant potential to be nearly cut in half in the next 18-24 months. The company's stock has been up nearly 60% in the past 18 months due to increased advertising/sales promotions and increased prices of their best-selling WD-40 multi-use product. With only one of their products/segments slowly growing in size, it is hard to say with authority that the company is succeeding. As investors begin to realize this is the only product in their line with (minimal) increasing revenue, with their other segments/products sharply declining, the stock could very easily return to lows of about $90.

Background:

According to the company's annual 10-K, "for more than four decades, the Company sold only one product, WD-40 ® Multi-Use Product, a maintenance product which acts as a lubricant, rust preventative, penetrant, cleaner and moisture displacer. WDFC sells their products in three main regions of the world; The Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle-East, Africa), and Asia-Pacific."

Company Overview:

WDFC sells a vast majority of products offered in 176 countries and are continuing to fund R&D to develop their products. Through funding their R&D, they have recently began to develop more products to be sold for different uses around the house, office, or workplace. They sell their products through many chains, such as mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers.

Their two main product lines are homecare products and maintenance products. Their maintenance product line can be attributed to their best-selling product, WD-40 Multi-Use Product. As stated in their 10-K, "The WD-40 Multi-Use Product is a market leader in many countries among multi-purpose maintenance products. I believe this product is the one that people think of first when they hear the WDFC company name. In my eyes this is negative for a couple reasons. First, let's think about this in terms of a large tech company such as Apple. Apple is known for phones, tablets, watches, computers, and a multitude of other products and services. Hypothetically, if Apple was only relevant in the phone industry, do you think they would be as influential as they are today? Probably not, right? This is how we should picture WDFC right now. My analysis tells me that while they do have a multitude of different products, only having one successful one is not good for their brand.

My second point to make here is that this shows a lack of marketing/good advertising on behalf of their other products. Essentially, they are picking favorites, which if you're a parent, you never do (at least that's what parents say). The management team should feel like a parent to their products. Treating each one with the same care as their flagship product. Their Multi-Use product is their flagship product because they put in the time to develop it and market it to make it what it is today. If they put in the same effort with all of their other products, I have a strong feeling this article would be about their stock doubling or even tripling, but this is not the case.

Given my short idea, one may think the company is flawed in some way, (I mean let's be honest, for a thesis to say a stock is positioned to lose nearly half of its market price is kind of crazy, I admit) however there is nothing fundamentally wrong with the company. I will try to make this point as clear as I possibly can throughout the article. My analysis and projections are based solely on my predictions that the company is losing their competitive advantage and brand recognition. I will discuss this thought later on in my article.

Company Financials and Competition:

Before I really get started, I want to make it clear that I believe WDFC is a strong company. Fundamentally, there is nothing wrong with the management nor do I see any reason for investors to be frightened by my short idea because my thesis is not based on management. However, my idea is based strongly on financials I have projected moving forward using a full projection model, comps analysis, and DCF model. I wanted to use these three specific models because I feel as though they are the best analysis tools for analysts to use when trying to understand a company's current situation.

Their total revenue numbers I projected (below) are not something for investors to be completely turned-off by, however, the fact that Homecare sales are flat or negative as much as -8%, should cause worry to investors. Being this as it is, they really only have one product that is bringing in revenue, which is their WD-40 Multi-Use Product. It is rare for any company to only have a single product and be even remotely successful moving forward.

Source: Created by author using data gathered from WDFC's annual 10-K. Projections for future years were obtained from analyzing 10-K document and reflect the opinions of the author.

Source: Created by author using data gathered from WDFC's annual 10-K. Projections for future years were obtained from analyzing 10-K document and reflect the opinions of the author.

As shown in the Revenue Drivers sheet I put together, it is clear that with shrinking growth, the company is not poised at this time to have the trust of investors. The only segment, which is their smallest, that doesn't look terrible is the Asia-Pacific Segment. However, their sales in this segment are still flat (as opposed to negative for America and EMEA segments). Until the company can turn their sales around and have positive growth across all their segments, I would argue that my thesis is valid.

Losing Competitive Advantage:

Again, as stated in the company's annual 10-K, "the markets for the Company's products, particularly those related to its homecare and cleaning products, are highly competitive." Given the highly competitive nature of this industry, to have flat or negative Homecare product sales is something not to be taken lightly. If they are losing their competitive advantage in this space, who's to say they don't lose their competitive advantage in all of their segments? WDFC also recognizes in later in their statement that they are aware of competitors (none named) who sell competing products for cheaper or are produced by companies with greater financial resources.

In my eyes, from my analysis so far of WDFC, I truly believe they are losing their competitive advantage. Now, this can mean many different things. When I think of competitive advantage, I think of market share and brand recognition (my top two). WDFC is not at the top of their class in terms of market share, which is scary to me in itself. Many people over the years have used or are at least familiar with WDFC's products. However, if I were to make a prediction, I would say greater than 90% of people have only used (or heard of) their Multi-Use Product. I believe this is the typical WDFC product people think of when they hear the company name. I'll give credit where credit is due, I think this is a great product with multiple uses and the company has done a great job of advertising this product. However, in terms of investors wanting to make a profit, this is nothing to be happy about.

Brand recognition is a huge part of any company. Yes, the Multi-Use Product is a great form of brand recognition. But what about the company's other products, such as toilet bowl cleaners, stain removers, carpet cleaners, or even heavy-duty bar soap? These are all products owned by WDFC, but I would venture a guess as to say the majority of people are not aware of that fact. For WDFC to have a major turn around in their business model, I think they really need spend more time and money on developing these other products. With the highly competitive nature of the industry, WDFC is not in a good position with their homecare and cleaning product line. Again, with flat or negative growth in their product, I can't see a positive reason for being long WDFC right now.

WDFC is in a highly competitive field, as already stated, and some of its competitors (due to the projected collapse of WDFC) are poised to have breakouts. First, APD (Air Products and Chemicals) looks to be a slightly better long option for investors. Based on a comps analysis (shown below in the valuation section) I put together, it can be seen that APD is cheaper relative to WDFC based on their EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT, and P/E. However, another option for those who are able to take more risk in their portfolio, I would suggest KRA (Kraton Corporation). Again, as shown below in my comps analysis, KRA actually has the best looking numbers relative to WDFC and APD.

It is key to point out further research would need to be done by investors into the listed companies above. I have not done in-depth analysis on these two companies; however, based on my comps analysis, I do believe they have the possibility to be better long-term investments.

Catalysts Supporting Short Thesis:

In each of the following valuation scenarios, WDFC trades well below its current market valuation. In a worst case scenario, the stock has 10% upside, but due to the following catalysts, the stock is positioned to have a rough 18-24 months.

Declining Homecare Product Sales:

The company's recent struggle in their homecare product line is something that can significantly hurt the company in the long-term. Throughout the three segments, the homecare product revenue growth was -12% (Americas), 14% (EMEA), and 3% (Asia-Pacific). Something important to note here is that the EMEA segment and Asia-Pacific segments are considerably smaller than that of the Americas segment. So, even though these segments do not show a sharp decline in revenue, they do not have as significant an impact on overall revenue of the company. Also, these numbers can change over the years due to foreign exchange rates.

Trade Restrictions/Tariffs:

Due to the recent trade war between the U.S. and other countries, I have a strong feeling that WDFC will not perform as well as they possibly could. This feeling comes from a great loss of revenue (-12% - as stated before) in the Americas segment. With the trade war and tariffs on other countries, it makes US goods more expensive (typically) due to higher cost of goods/labor to the companies affected, WDFC being one of them. I have a bearish outlook on these trade talks currently taking place, especially between the US and China. I do not see a deal being done in the near future; this view comes from the extensive amount of time it has already taken to get almost nothing accomplished. The longer trade tensions/tariffs are in the news and impact companies like WDFC, I do not believe in companies (who have lots of exposure to these tariffs) such as WDFC. Possibly if something positive were to come out in the news about a deal, I would revisit this claim, but only in that specific case!

Increasing Commodity Costs:

WDFC has significant exposure to raw materials in producing their products. To start, crude oil prices are very low right now. I do not see the cost of crude oil staying low at all, so I think it is appropriate to grow this cost significantly over the next 5-10 years to get it back in a more "normal" range, relative to past crude oil prices. Also, in producing the can for its multi-use product, the cost for the can, specialty chemicals (used in making the can), and plastic, make up 85% of the overall cost! To put this in perspective, this is a significant amount of their cost of goods. If the cost of goods keeps increasing, as I believe it has the potential to, they will need to raise their prices to offset this fact. One of two things can happen here. First, people can turn the other way and not care about the rising costs. This is not likely to happen. WDFC has a commodity product, meaning the product is not 100% necessary for people to have and there are other companies out there that have similar products/uses, which could possibly have lesser prices, such as those companies WDFC alluded to in their 10-K. Scenario two is what I have previously just stated. Because people can see this product as a commodity, they will likely not purchase it if the price were to rise too much.

Valuation:

For my valuation methods, I chose to do a comps analysis and a DCF model. These two analysis techniques are two of the most important in my arsenal as an undergrad student. First, I do comps analysis on my companies to get an idea as to where they are trading relative to other competitors in their industry. For this, I like to keep market cap about even across the board if possible, so I can have the best possible picture for my company. Essentially what I do for a comps analysis is look at their last four quarterly statements (10-q). I pull many different numbers to get a LTM number (Last-Twelve-Months) that is appropriate to use as a basis as to what the company looks like over the last year. Using the numbers calculated, I am able to then calculate EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT, and P/E, which I think are key in analyzing a company.

Moving on to the DCF model - I again think this is something hugely important to have in my arsenal as an undergrad student. The DCF model allows me to project a companies income statement over the next ten years, and at the end I can calculate a "value per share number" which I use in determining a buy/sell rating. I take my projections from my full-projection model income statement to do this. This is a bit tricky because nobody can 100% guess the numbers for a company. However, I believe the DCF does an incredible job at determining a fair value number for each and every company.

The outcomes to both of my models are shown below and were key in determining WDFC was a great short opportunity for investors.

The valuation I have put together is a significant part of my overall thought process behind the stock being extremely overvalued. First thing to note is that their EV/EBIT is extremely high compared to some of its competitors.

*Source: Created by author using data from annual 10-q's. (WDFC, APD, and KRA)

WDFC is on the far left (EV/EBITA = 30.34), APD is in the middle, and KRA is on the far right. It is clear that WDFC is trading well above its competitors, and it has a strong possibility for investors to realize this and want to get out (of their position) while the stock is severely overvalued. We can more clearly see just how badly the stock is overvalued based on the DCF model I built.

Source: Created by author using data gather from WDFC's annual 10-K.

Based on the above value per share number ($52.26), it is clear that while they are currently trading at $161.52 (at time of writing this article), they are only valued at about $52. The company is so overvalued that it should be extremely frightening to any investor who considers going long this stock. Because of the DCF model numbers I calculated, it was evident that a short was definitely the right way to take my analysis. I truly only see a 10% upside for WDFC but an extremely large downside, which for a short position, is exactly what we are looking for.

Possible Risks/Challenges:

While going short any equity, there are always underlying risks to the trade. One of the big ones with WDFC is that people will continue to buy their products, in turn increasing their revenues. Now, I previously touched on this in my catalysts section alluding to if their prices were to rise people were faced with one of two options. Let's say my analysis of the situation was incorrect and people aren't affected by the (possible) increase in price. With this outcome, revenues will rise, which in turn will likely cause their stock price to rise as well.

Another risk for this short is that there is always a possibility of better advertising/marketing campaigns for their products. If they market their homecare products better, more people will be aware of the brand and at least give the product a try. Again, this change will drive the stock price up, which is definitely not what we are looking for as a short.

As more of an overall risk, as I have already stated, I see about 10% on the upside of this trade. I calculated this by analyzing their stock over many years, trying to see if I could find some kind of pattern or level I thought would be appropriate to put a ceiling at. 10% upside from the current market price (at the time of writing this article) prices their shares around $190. However, I have strong conviction in the market that if their price were to get up to these levels, we are in perfect position for a huge drawdown.

As shown in my DCF model, it is clear that the value per share of WDFC is nowhere near the price at which they are trading at today. This can be a major risk factor of going short right now. Being the stock is so overpriced, investors and analysts may believe that there has to be a reason for this market irrationality and they will keep telling themselves this to feel better about their long position. They will try to keep telling their peers and those in their industry about how WDFC is a great position to hold because of their brand recognition (which it truly isn't). Over their history, WDFC has been a pioneer and industry leader, but they don't have the same power anymore. Investors and analysts shouldn't keep trying to make themselves feel better about their long position in this company. Instead, here I am, and twenty year-old undergrad student, telling you I think it best to slow down and really take a look at what is going on with this company. Ask yourself these following questions:

Why are their sales shrinking? Can the company improve their sales significantly over the next 18-24 months (my short position thesis timeline)? Why are all of their products not as successful as their Multi-Use product?

These three question can be the make or break for a long or short position with this company. I happen to fall with the bears, claiming 1.) their sales are shrinking because they are not taking the necessary steps to market, promote, or develop all of their existing products, 2.) I do not believe the company will have a great FY19 and will not be able to significantly improve their sales, and 3.) the products are failing not because of their quality, but because nobody knows the brands.

My third point is key in this section for two main reasons. First, people are creatures of habit, meaning they will typically try many different products at first until they find one that sticks out to them as "the best". Second, if people are unaware of a brand, or have never even heard of a brand, they are less likely to purchase/use it. This brings in to play the marketing/promotion tactics of WDFC. On many products in their homecare line, the company is not even on the product, or if it is, it is not readily clear to the consumer. If I had any kind of input in the company, I would plaster the company's name on all their products, with some kind of slogan, which may read something like, "brought to you by the inventors of WD-40 Multi-Use Product." This will grab consumers attention because the majority of people know the Multi-Use product and use it for repairs/maintenance around the house, office, or workplace.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, I want to emphasize my short position by saying I do not believe anything is fundamentally wrong with the company. However, because of (poor) recent performance in their homecare product line, they really only have their WD-40 Multi-Use product generating any kind of revenue. For the company to turn around and truly be successful, they need to find a way to have increasing revenue, instead of decreasing, in their homecare product lines. Before that happens, it is extremely hard to believe that their stock is even close to fairly valued. Shorting WDFC can be an extremely profitable position to be in at this time over the next 18-24 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.